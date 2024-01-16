MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - For the majority of car drivers in Germany, price is the decisive criterion when buying a vehicle, according to a survey. In the survey conducted by management consultants Deloitte, more than half of those questioned said that their next car should cost less than 30,000 euros. The price is also more important to most people than the brand: "55 percent don't care about the manufacturer as long as the vehicle meets their needs."

According to the survey, interest in buying electric cars remains at a low level: 13% of Germans surveyed said they would prefer a battery-powered vehicle (BEV) when buying their next car. In the previous year, this figure was 14 percent. The intention to buy a petrol or diesel car rose from 45% to 49%.

55% of respondents named price as the most important criterion when choosing their next car. Another 55 percent named a price limit of less than 30,000 euros, while a quarter of respondents named a range between 30,000 and 50,000 euros.

Deloitte industry expert Harald Proff said that the purchase premium had boosted demand for electric cars. "The premature discontinuation will lead to a slump in sales figures, as electric cars are still significantly more expensive than comparable combustion engines." Buyers are price-sensitive in the lower and mid-range vehicle classes.

Affordable vehicles for the mass market would have to be produced quickly for the ramp-up of e-vehicles. "So far, manufacturers have hardly made any money with e-cars," said Proff. Instead of the 15 million e-cars desired by the German government, Deloitte estimates that there will only be a good 10 million on German roads in 2030.

For its Global Automotive Consumer Study in the fall, Deloitte surveyed 27,000 people in 26 countries about their preferences in the automotive and electromobility sector, 1,500 of them in Germany./rol/DP/zb