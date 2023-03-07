Survey: auto industry cautiously optimistic again

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - After the expected economic slump caused by the Ukraine war failed to materialize, the German automotive industry is once again cautiously optimistic. In the regular economic survey conducted by the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), manufacturers and suppliers have left behind the low level of sentiment that was based, among other things, on fears of a gas emergency last fall.

For the coming twelve months, only 12 instead of previously 50 percent expect a negative development, as the DIHK reported in Berlin on Tuesday. Because at the same time the proportion of optimists almost doubled to 19 percent, business expectations are now back in line with the long-term slightly positive average. The manufacturers of automotive parts and accessories see the situation even slightly more positive.

However, energy and raw material prices remain the biggest business risk for this important industrial sector. This is followed by the shortage of skilled workers and labor costs. By contrast, companies are increasingly less concerned about demand, particularly from abroad. And most companies (77 percent) are passing on most of the sharp rise in energy costs to their customers./ceb/DP/zb