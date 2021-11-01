Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BMW AG
  News
  Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/01 01:57:36 pm
88.255 EUR   +1.16%
01:51pTesla opens charging network to other EVs for the first time
RE
01:37pTesla opens charging network to other EVs for the first time
RE
08:27aEEVEE Mobility commits to Corporate Social Responsibility
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla opens charging network to other EVs for the first time

11/01/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Dietikon

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc is opening its charging network to other electric cars for the first time with a pilot program in the Netherlands, as the world's most valuable carmaker looks to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream.

The program will be tested at 10 locations in the Netherlands, the company said on Monday, adding that Dutch non-Tesla EV drivers can access the Tesla stations, or Superchargers, through the Tesla app.


Graphic: Tesla opens superchargers for other EVs:

Tesla drivers can continue to use these stations and the company will closely monitor each site for congestion.

Tesla operates more than 25,000 Superchargers worldwide, while other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicles to market.

The Superchargers are open to cars with the Combined Charging System (CCS) favored by BMW, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, Ford and the Volkswagen, which includes Audi and Porsche.

Tesla uses the CCS standard in Europe, allowing a wide range of cars to charge in stations without an adapter that uses a similar connector.

Charging prices for non-Tesla drivers will include extra costs to support a broad range of vehicles and site adjustments to accommodate these vehicles, Tesla said. The price to charge can be lowered with a charging membership, it added.

"This move directly supports our mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy," the company said.

Tesla, which crossed $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time last week, has defied supply chain issues and global chip shortages to mark a record quarter for car deliveries as demand ramps up and its investments in new factories pay off.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.19% 88.28 Delayed Quote.20.78%
TESLA, INC. 5.83% 1172.035 Delayed Quote.57.86%
All news about BMW AG
08:27aEEVEE Mobility commits to Corporate Social Responsibility
AQ
10/29The new BMW K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL, K 1600 B and K 1600 Grand America.
AQ
10/29The BMW Group and Pirelli together with Birdlife International initiate project to cont..
AQ
10/28MINI USA announces Limited Edition Rooftops.
PU
10/28SK Innovation Teams Up With Solid Power to Make Solid-State EV Batteries
DJ
10/28Inchcape lifts profit view again, says supply issues to persist
RE
10/28Tesla EV sales boom in Singapore, pushing rivals' models off the streets
RE
10/27BMW : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2021 10 387 M 12 038 M 12 038 M
Net cash 2021 17 969 M 20 825 M 20 825 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,50x
Yield 2021 5,40%
Capitalization 56 764 M 65 638 M 65 785 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 87,24 €
Average target price 105,22 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG20.78%65 638
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.08%243 634
VOLKSWAGEN AG27.16%142 030
DAIMLER AG48.36%106 068
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED31.95%79 136
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.72%79 025