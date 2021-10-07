Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash

10/07/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Brandenburgs Economy Minister Steinbach attends a Reuters interview in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - With final approval for its German factory potentially just weeks away, Tesla's Elon Musk will make an appearance in the tiny town of Gruenheide this Saturday to host a county fair.

Despite pandemic-related curbs limiting gatherings in Germany to under 5,000 people, Tesla applied for - and got - a permit to have 9,000 at the Oct. 9 'Giga-Fest', after local authorities agreed the event would be COVID safe.

Coming on the heels of officials allowing the company to break ground on its new site before final approval had even been granted, environmental groups say this is just the latest example of Tesla being given too much leeway to act disruptively in Germany - a pattern they worry will continue.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

The pre-approvals Musk has received from local authorities to build without final permission are legal, but rarely used by German firms because of the associated risk: if final approval is not granted, Tesla must pay to tear everything down.

While some bemoan Musk's approach as throwing German caution to the wind, others - who say German regulations governing planning, jobs and environmental concerns are unnecessarily restrictive - welcome the influence he could have on the country's business culture.

"I am fully convinced Tesla can have a positive effect on Germany," Brandenburg's economy minister Joerg Steinbach, a prominent advocate of the factory, told Reuters.

"The fundamental idea of taking a close look at current legislation and checking whether it could perhaps be modernised - without risking a loss to legal clout - is in my opinion absolutely worth considering."

The country's powerful unions are already gearing up to fight for German-style contracts for Tesla workers, environmental groups are poised to oppose any further expansion plans, and locals wary of Musk's 'American' ways are watching the firm's every move.

"Tesla has to stick to environmental protection laws, building laws, and of course labour and unionisation laws," Birgit Dietze, head of the Brandenburg region for union IG Metall and a former member of Volkswagen's supervisory board, said.

Musk has made his irritation for German laws and processes known, saying in a letter to authorities in April that the country's complex planning requirements were at odds with the urgency needed to fight climate change.

Once running, the factory will produce 500,000 electric cars a year and generate 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) of battery capacity - more than any other plant in the country.

Conversations between the union and applicants indicate Tesla, whose CEO is known for his rocky relationship with organised labour, is offering pay 20% below the collectively bargained wages offered at other German automakers, IG Metall said.

It is also shaking up conventional German contracts by offering packages with stock options and bonuses rather than predetermined holiday pay.

Driving a harder bargain with its workforce could create a competitive advantage for Tesla, whose choice to set up its first European gigafactory in the homeland of Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW has raised the stakes in the global battle for EV dominance.

Musk has already experienced German union power. When Tesla bought German car parts supplier Grohmann Automation in 2017, it set wages 30% below average, refusing to match collectively bargained pay.

After the firm offered one-off bonuses and stock options instead, unions dropped a threat to strike. Unions say stock options have also been mooted at the Brandenburg factory.

GERMAN CARMAKERS CAN'T DO IT - BUT TESLA CAN

Of the 12,000 positions to be created at the factory, 800-1,200 have been filled so far, according to IG Metall and Steinbach.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment or questions on how recruitment was progressing. But data from LinkedIn suggest applications are low, with fewer than 10 applicants for most of the factory positions advertised in the past month.

Gruenheide is a 45-minute drive from the Polish border, and Tesla is widely expected to recruit workers from there.

"20% under German wages is still very good pay for Polish workers," Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, an expert on the German auto industry, said.

"German automakers couldn't do it; they'd get into big trouble with the unions. But Tesla can do it."

Musk had planned on starting production in July in order to deliver the Model Y car to European customers from Berlin - but local opposition and the late addition of a battery plant requiring blueprints to be resubmitted to authorities held up the process.

The delay forced Tesla to deliver the Model Y from Shanghai, prolonging waiting times and increasing costs.

In a document published online in late September containing all 813 objections to the factory filed with local authorities and Tesla's responses, the company repeatedly reminded its critics that it was creating jobs and bringing Germany closer to its electric mobility goals.

"I understand the concerns. But some of it is selfish. It's always the same - people want things like wind farms and electric vehicles... just not in their backyard," said 60-year-old Grunheide local Ralf-Thomas Petersohn, a member of Germany's official Tesla fan club.

A public hearing scheduled for Sept. 23 for citizens to discuss objections to the factory was moved online due to concerns that it could become a "super-spreader event", authorities said, a decision which some viewed as hypocritical considering the likely approval of Tesla's request for a 9,000-person party.

"This isn't about Tesla. It's about whether you take citizen participation seriously," Michael Ganschow of environmental organisation Gruene Liga said. "We can't just say, 'You're making electric cars, so you can do whatever you want'."

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Victoria Waldersee


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -2.51% 81.61 Delayed Quote.12.99%
DAIMLER AG -2.10% 75.57 Delayed Quote.30.77%
TESLA, INC. 0.28% 782.75 Delayed Quote.10.92%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.75% 186.6 Delayed Quote.22.42%
All news about BMW AG
02:04aTesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash
RE
12:29aBMW : Participates In Lilac Solutions' $150 Million Funding Round
MT
10/06Imported Car Sales in South Korea Decline Nearly 7% in September
MT
10/06BMW : invests in innovative method for efficient and sustainable lithium extraction
PU
10/06BMW : Big weekend on the BMW M6 GT3's farewell tour – Guest appearance for the BMW M..
PU
10/06EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Inflation Fears to Hit Stocks Again; Oil Surge Pauses
DJ
10/05NISSAN MOTOR : South African union starts indefinite strike, auto industry fears impact
RE
10/05BMW : Madeline Hollander unveils “Sunrise/Sunset” as part of BMW Open Work. Si..
PU
10/05BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM IN : six-hour race at Most for 2021 finale.
PU
10/05FACTBOX-ELECTRIC-VEHICLE BATTERIES : major players and their expansion plans
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 110 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2021 10 031 M 11 588 M 11 588 M
Net cash 2021 18 619 M 21 509 M 21 509 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,23x
Yield 2021 5,51%
Capitalization 52 948 M 61 063 M 61 165 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 81,61 €
Average target price 104,31 €
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG12.99%61 063
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION15.62%236 483
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.42%137 331
DAIMLER AG30.77%95 868
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY29.51%78 887
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED3.57%61 464