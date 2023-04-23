Advanced search
The highest motorcycle densities are in Bavaria

04/23/2023 | 01:39am EDT
(In the penultimate sentence of the first paragraph, it should read: "ahead of the (not: the) Upper Palatinate district (not: counties) of Cham with 107.8 and Lindau am Bodensee (not: Schwandorf) with 104.9." Schwandorf ranks fourth with 104.1.

FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Nowhere in Germany is motorcycle density as high as in Bavaria. The eleven registration districts nationwide with the highest number of two-wheeled motorcycles per 1,000 inhabitants are in the Free State, according to an evaluation of figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority by the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The clear leader is Freyung-Grafenau in Lower Bavaria with 116.7 motorcycles per 1,000 inhabitants, ahead of the Upper Palatinate district of Cham with 107.8 and Lindau on Lake Constance with 104.9. The highest value outside Bavaria is in the Lake Constance district with 96.7 in 12th place.

According to the data in the KBA statistics, the lowest motorcycle densities are found in the urban registration districts of Rostock, Schwerin and Leipzig, with 24.8, 24.9 and 25.9 per 1,000 inhabitants, respectively.

The national average is 57.2 two-wheeled motorcycles per 1000 inhabitants. Bavaria, with 76.2, is well above this figure and also clearly ahead of the rest of Germany. This is followed by Baden-Württemberg with 66.3 and Saarland with 64.6. The lowest figures are found in the city states of Bremen, Hamburg and Berlin with 30.3, 31.6 and 32.2 respectively./ruc/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
