Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The next first for BMW Motorrad Motorsport: WorldSBK heads to Navarra for the first time.

08/17/2021 | 11:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Munich. For BMW Motorrad Motorsport, the FIM Superbike World Championship presents a first for the second time in two weeks. After the debut of 'Autodrom Most' (CZE) on the calendar, now 'Circuito de Navarra' in northern Spain will host the WorldSBK for the first time. This coming weekend (20th to 22nd August), the seventh round of the 2021 season will be held at the track. BMW Motorrad Motorsport had the opportunity to familiarise itself with the new track back in June. The BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team with riders Tom Sykes (GBR) and Michael van der Mark (NED), as well as Bonovo MGM Racing and Jonas Folger (GER) completed a test at the track with their BMW M 1000 RR Superbikes.

The 'Circuito de Navarra' is located near Los Arcos in the regional community of Navarra, around 60 kilometres southwest of Pamplona. The modern racetrack, just under 4 kilometres in length, was opened in June 2010. Since then, various car and motorcycle championships have held events at the track, including the Spanish Superbike Championship ESBK.

Quotes ahead of the Navarra round.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: 'We're already really looking forward to the race weekend at Navarra. We got an initial impression of the track during testing in June. It's rather untypical of Superbike tracks, and first gear is needed in several places. Now we need to see what awaits us there - also in terms of the temperatures in August. We can use the information and base set-up from testing to prepare the BMW M 1000 RR for Superpole and the races. We confirmed our good race pace at Most, and the goal is to convert this into corresponding results at Navarra so we need to be strong in Superpole to get a good start position for the races. I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate the new parents Michael and Nadieh - and welcome to the world Mason van der Mark!'

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'We finished Most in a reasonably strong situation. We can still see the progression of the BMW M 1000 RR. We already had a test at Navarra and we feel we have a good base setting. It has been a busy time for our riders since Most - congratulations to Michael and Nadieh on the birth of their first baby boy, Mason! Also last week, we tested with Tom at Barcelona which gave him a good, positive outcome. So all in all, we have got a lot of things to look forward to going to Navarra. The team can start FP1 in a strong position and hopefully we can carry on the progression and aim towards the podium.'

Tom Sykes, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'I'm looking forward to keeping the momentum going, with the races now coming quite fast. So we aim to build on what we understood when we were testing in Navarra some weeks ago - and also recently on the back of a test at Barcelona which was in very hot conditions. Obviously, it looks like Navarra will be warm. It's a new circuit again for everybody so it will be interesting to see how the weekend goes, but ultimately the plan is to continue working with what we found in testing with the BMW M 1000 RR and hopefully we can transfer that kind of set-up into the hot track at Navarra and keep improving our results all of the time. I also want to take this opportunity to say massive congratulations to Michael and Nadieh on their fabulous new addition to the family, their little baby boy. That's a massive achievement in life and I wish them all the best.'

Michael van der Mark, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: 'It has been an exciting time since I returned from Most. On Thursday evening after the race weekend, Mason was born and it is great be able to spend some days with the family before heading to the next round. Now we will race at Navarra, and it is always good to have a new track on the calendar. We have been testing there and it is quite different compared to other tracks. It is really narrow and overtaking can be hard. It's good that we have done a test there, even if our bike has changed quite a lot since then, so I am curious to find out how it will work. The first goal for the weekend is to qualify a little bit better. In Most I was a bit unlucky in qualifying with some traffic, I must say, but we've seen that for example on Saturday and Sunday we made a huge improvement on lap times and also pace-wise so it seems that we really found a good way with the set-up of the bike. Hopefully we will find that right set-up at Navarra pretty soon so we are right at the point from the start.'

Jonas Folger, Bonovo MGM Racing: 'We got to know the Navarra track during the two-day test in June. It's not an easy track and it will be a challenge, but we will give it our all, and I hope that we can improve and find our way to the front. The most important goal for us all is to bring home points this weekend.'

Track Facts Navarra*.

Circuit length

3.933 km - clockwise

Corners

15 - 9 right-handers, 6 left-handers

Pole position

Left

Longest straight

630 metres (start-finish straight)

Grip level

Medium

Track layout

Very narrow (slow corners), a bit bumpy surface, changes in elevation

Strain on brakes

Lower average

Amount at full throttle

Aprrox. 18,4 % respectively 18 seconds

Top speed / lowest speed

55 km/h / 295 km/h

Best overtaking opportunity

End of the back straight

Key factors

Stability on bumps, power management when accelerating from the slow corners, agility

*Information based on testing

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 15:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BMW AG
11:54aTHE NEXT FIRST FOR BMW MOTORRAD MOTO : WorldSBK heads to Navarra for the first t..
PU
03:03aSTARTING SIGNAL FOR THE CO2-FREE MOB : Visitors can experience BMW iX5 Hydrogen ..
PU
08/15DRAMATIC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINALE I : Jake Dennis ends farewell season for BMW ..
PU
08/14BMW : Jake Dennis still in with a chance of claiming world title after finishing..
PU
08/13BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW India is partner of India Art Fair. Now in its fi..
AQ
08/13CALDER FOUNDATION AND BMW PRESENT : Calder BMW Art Car (Artist's Proof). Artist'..
AQ
08/12Samsung SDI considering building battery plant in Illinois, says senator
RE
08/12Samsung unit considers building battery plant in Illinois -senator
RE
08/12BMW : MINI STRIP. Sustainable design with a twist, by Paul Smith.
PU
08/12CALDER FOUNDATION AND BMW PRESENT : Calder BMW Art Car (Artist's Proof). Artist'..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 110 B 129 B 129 B
Net income 2021 9 215 M 10 821 M 10 821 M
Net cash 2021 20 929 M 24 577 M 24 577 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,64x
Yield 2021 5,14%
Capitalization 53 120 M 62 590 M 62 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 81,47 €
Average target price 103,69 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG12.79%62 590
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.33%250 294
VOLKSWAGEN AG33.18%153 422
DAIMLER AG28.48%93 597
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY27.16%76 869
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED24.44%67 580