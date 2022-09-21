Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:31 2022-09-21 am EDT
74.19 EUR   -1.17%
02:10aTIME TO DELIGHT THE SEVEN SENSES : BMW launches FREUDE.FOREVER, a print magazine that redefines curiosity and sustainability.
PU
09/20BMW : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
09/20BMW : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Time to delight the seven senses: BMW launches FREUDE.FOREVER, a print magazine that redefines curiosity and sustainability.

09/21/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Munich. In times of change and digitalisation, sensory experience, mindset and engagement with the future come to the fore. BMW now launches FREUDE.FOREVER on the international market, a magazine that embodies and conveys sensory experience, mindset and sustainability - haptically, visually and in terms of content. In this way, BMW is seeking to reach a customer segment that is interested in taking a look outside the box and tackling the issues of the future here and now. The focus is on leap innovations - highly innovative solutions that offer perspectives on both a technological and human level that have the potential to change a society. Technology has to be an enabler and a partner: explored through a magazine issue structure assigned to the seven senses, the subject matter is highly relevant and closely oriented towards readers.

Published periodically to mark specific occasions or events, each issue of the magazine will focus on a single theme, with the first one exploring the link between modern luxury and enduring sustainability. The elegantly designed, 140-page collectable magazine will be available from newsagents, at airports, at selected partner hotels and online from 21 September.

"Our aim is to effect change by exploring possible solutions to the challenges of our time as well as reflecting social trends. We're looking to provide space for new thinking based on quality editorial content, inspiring our customers and developing a common mindset in terms of the ideas and attitudes that will carry us into the future. This is what our new print magazine FREUDE.FOREVER stands for, telling unique stories and revealing fresh perspectives. We have ideal partners for this venture: our creative agency THE GAME, founded especially for BMW, and the publisher LOOPING GROUP," says Jens Thiemer.

LOOPING GROUP is the partner of THE GAME, an agency established by the BMW Group and the BMW brand in 2021 to produce FREUDE.FOREVER. LOOPING combines longstanding experience of magazine journalism and corporate publishing with an extraordinary flair for topics and storytelling. At the same time, BMW will cultivate the freedom to tell stories from different angles, giving rise to unexpected emotions and unusual perspectives.

This is reflected in the editorial design of the magazine, too: there are no conventional sections. Always focusing on human concerns, each article will touch on one of the seven senses, also conveyed through the magazine's layout: Hearing, Smell, Taste, Movement, Touch, Proprioception, Sight. The first issue focuses on first-hand insights into new, sustainable luxury while shedding light on technological progress: a designer of sound-absorbing furniture is featured, for example, and the inventor of a laboratory technique that revolutionises the manufacturing process for perfumes and fragrances to ensure sustainability.

"We firmly believe that a high-quality print magazine will have an enormous impact on the substance of our brand. We're combining print and digital because we want to offer ideal access for each target group and we believe in interaction between the two channels," says Stefan Ponikva, Vice President Brand Communication and Brand Experience at BMW.

FREUDE.FOREVER starts with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies worldwide, 50,000 of which will be in German and 100,000 in English.

In case of queries, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Cypselus von Frankenberg, BMW Lifestyle and Brand Communication

Tel: +49-89-382-30641

Mobile: +49-170-7965284
E-mail: cypselus.von-frankenberg@bmw.com

Ingo Wirth, Corporate, Product and Innovation Communications

Head of Product Communications BMW

Tel: +49-89-382-25814

Mobile: +49-151-601-25814
E-mail: ingo.wirth@bmwgroup.com

Internet: www.press.bmwgroup.com/deutschland

E-mail: presse@bmwgroup.com

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2021, the BMW Group sold over 2.5 million passenger vehicles and more than 194,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2021 was € 16.1 billion on revenues amounting to € 111.2 billion As of 31 December 2021, the BMW Group had a workforce of 118,909 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BMW AG
02:10aTIME TO DELIGHT THE SEVEN SENSES : BMW launches FREUDE.FOREVER, a print magazine that rede..
PU
09/20BMW : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
09/20BMW : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
09/20BMW's Venture Capital Unit Co-Leads Investment Round in Alitheon
MT
09/20BMW : i Ventures Leads Series A Investment in Optical AI Technology Company, Alitheon®
PU
09/20Fitch Rates Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment German Auto Leases 7 Class A Notes 'AAA(EXP)..
AQ
09/20DBRS Morningstar Confirms AAA (sf) Ratings on BMW Canada Auto Trust's Series 2020-1 Not..
AQ
09/20DBRS Morningstar Confirms AAA (sf) Ratings on BMW Canada Auto Trust, Series 2022-1
AQ
09/19Investors mixed as Porsche seeks price tag of up to $75 bln
RE
09/16BMW Motorrad presents Akrapovič rear silencers for the BMW R 18.
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 133 B 133 B 133 B
Net income 2022 14 561 M 14 545 M 14 545 M
Net cash 2022 26 074 M 26 045 M 26 045 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,27x
Yield 2022 9,77%
Capitalization 48 832 M 48 779 M 48 779 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 75,07 €
Average target price 103,86 €
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG-15.17%48 779
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.56%194 020
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.23%90 276
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.67%61 599
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.38%60 349
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.98%60 022