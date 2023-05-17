Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:49:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
100.22 EUR   +0.65%
02:42pU.S. lawmakers want to bar automakers from eliminating AM radio in new vehicles
RE
10:37aWorld Premiere At The Port De Cannes : BMW and TYDE present THE ICON.
AQ
10:37aBMW Group and Meta's Reality Labs present joint research for interlinking extended reality devices with the digital vehicle ecosystem.
AQ
U.S. lawmakers want to bar automakers from eliminating AM radio in new vehicles

05/17/2023 | 02:42pm EDT
U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing for Samantha Power to lead the U.S. Agency for International Development

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation Wednesday to bar automakers from eliminating AM broadcast radio in their new vehicles citing safety concerns.

Democratic Senator Edward Markey, one of the sponsors of the bill, said at least eight automakers have removed AM broadcast radio from their electric vehicles including Tesla BMW, Ford and Volkswagen. The bill would direct the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to issue regulations to mandate AM radio in new vehicles without additional charge.

Lawmakers say losing AM radio undermines a federal system for delivering key public safety information to the public.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2023
