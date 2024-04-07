BALTIMORE (dpa-AFX) - US President Joe Biden has promised the east coast city rapid assistance following the collapse of the Baltimore bridge. He would "move heaven and earth to rebuild the bridge as quickly as humanly possible", the President said on Friday during a visit to the site of the accident in the state of Maryland, according to a report in the newspaper "USA Today". His government would also do everything in its power to bring those responsible for the collapse to justice. The head of state appealed to Congress in Washington to approve the necessary funds for reconstruction.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge at the entrance to Baltimore Harbor collapsed on March 26 after a bridge pier was rammed by an outbound container ship. A third fatality was recovered on Friday, according to the mayor's office. This leaves three missing. According to the authorities, the victims are construction workers of Latin American origin who were carrying out repair work on the bridge. According to initial findings, the container ship "Dali" may have become incapable of maneuvering due to a power failure.

The collapse of the four-lane highway bridge, which is more than 2.5 kilometers long, also has an immense economic impact because one of the most important seaports in the United States is temporarily unusable. Biden said on Friday that a canal leading to the port should be fully navigable again by the end of May. The bridge was opened in 1977 after five years of construction, and reconstruction should be much faster.

Biden also met relatives of the victims on site. Meanwhile, Latino advocacy groups in Baltimore pointed to the precarious situation in which immigrants from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico often lived and worked. "The Key Bridge collapse has shaken to the core every migrant who goes to their dangerous jobs every day," said Gustavo Torres, director of the aid organization CASA, according to USA Today. "They know what it's like because migrant workers often swallow the dangers of their jobs so their families can have food on the table."/gei/DP/mis