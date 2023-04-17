Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
2023-04-17
103.20 EUR   -0.46%
USA cancels tax premium for e-cars from VW and other manufacturers

04/17/2023 | 11:28pm EDT
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government is promoting the purchase of electric cars with tax credits of up to $7500 - but only relatively few models will qualify for them in the future. For e-vehicles from BMW, Volkswagen, Nissan, Rivian, Hyundai and Volvo, the subsidies will initially fall away, as emerged on Monday (local time) from a list of the Treasury Department and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The reason is new conditions for battery production, which are to go into effect on Tuesday. They make the tax breaks dependent on the proportion of vehicles manufactured in North America and the extent to which battery components and key raw materials originate in the U.S. or from certain trading partners. Among other things, this is intended to reduce battery dependence on China.

A U.S. spokesman for Volkswagen said the company is "quite confident" it will get tax incentives with its ID.4 e-model after all. It was still waiting for important documentation from a supplier, he said. The subsidies are part of the multibillion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act, which U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is using to bolster domestic industry.

Only ten models in total currently qualify for the full premium worth 7500 dollars (about 6800 euros). They come from the largest US carmakers General Motors and Ford, as well as Tesla and Stellantis. But there was also bad news for Tesla: For example, the Ministry of Finance cut the premium on the standard version of the best-selling Model 3 by half to 3750 dollars./hbr/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
