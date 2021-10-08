Unmistakable craftsmanship: Joshua Vides creates unique BMW X4 M Competition.

Los Angeles. BMW M is immersing itself in the young and diverse Los Angeles art scene, having started a new collaboration with Joshua Vides and the BMW X4 M Competition (combined fuel consumption: 10.8 - 10.7 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2emissions: 247 - 238 g/km according to WLTP). This collaboration with the internationally renowned artist from the USA, whose works play with the perception of objects as a sketch and blur the boundaries between drawing and reality, has produced a hand-painted BMW X4 M Competition, its dynamism emphasised thanks to Joshua Vides' unmistakable style and application of black lines on a white background. The son of Guatemalan immigrants has been a great fan of the BMW brand since childhood. For him, this collaboration represents the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream.

The global premiere of the BMW X4 M Competition x Joshua Vides took place at the exclusive showroom [SPACE] by BMW in The Grove in Los Angeles. This also hosted a merchandising collection dedicated to BMW and BMW M designed by Joshua Vides. He is selling a limited edition of the collection through his own channels this year. Pro-skateboarder Ishod Wair, who is also a great BMW M enthusiast, posed for the catalogue with the car. This collection also includes items of clothing such as t-shirts and hoodies, as well as everyday items like thermos cups, and even interior decoration products like carpets - all featuring logos in the style of Joshua Vides. On the evening before the official premiere, the artist had celebrated an exclusive sneak preview of the BMW X4 M Competition x Joshua Vides at [SPACE] by BMW with family and friends. The unique car was presented there to selected guests on 7th October as part of a preview with works by Joshua Vides. The vehicle will be available for viewing by the general public from 8th October, before it is transferred to the BMW M GmbH vehicle fleet in November.

"As the BMW brand continues to develop, we are always open to cultural developments as well," said Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW: "With his ideas and his vision, Joshua Vides is one of the outstanding figures and opinion leaders in the world of art, lifestyle and culture. The collaboration with JV will see BMW benefit from his influence and his pictures by reaching and captivating new target groups." Markus Flasch, CEO BMW M GmbH, emphasised that this is "the very first time that a High Performance Sports Activity Vehicle from BMW M acts as the focal point for one of our exclusive collaboratons." Josh has understood how to use his artistic talents to provide the perfect setting for the design and the lines of this vehicle. "His incomparable style addresses young consumers all around the world and strengthens the BMW M brand consciousness in the expressive luxury segment," said Markus Flasch.

Joshua Vides: "I am extremely happy to have been able to work with BMW and BMW M in this project. Ever since I was about seven or eight years old, I have wanted to own a BMW. It was just unbelievable to be able to apply my own ideas to the design of a BMW X4 M Competition." His aim for the project: "I wanted the car to look as great as possible on the stand. This is the first time I have worked with speed lines like the ones you see giving the impression of fast movement in cartoons or films. "I am very pleased with the result."

Joshua Vides has been a true BMW enthusiast since childhood. He grew up in a deprived suburb of Los Angeles, where he seldom caught a glimpse of a BMW or BMW M vehicles. In fact, it was so rare that seeing a BMW drive past was enough to make him stop and think. His fascination with the brand continued to grow, as did his desire to buy his own BMW one day. After an extremely varied career path saw Joshua Vides working as barista, fireman, glazier, delivery driver, then as a graphic designer for a range of streetwear labels - he found his vocation as an artist. He made his breakthrough by producing artistic decoration for a world-famous sports shoe, which then led to collaboratons with globally renowned companies and to his own collections.

In 2021, Joshua Vides opened his Matte Black Coffee cafe in Los Angeles, designed entirely in his black-and-white style. Visitors to the cafe will be able to admire his installation dedicated to BMW for some weeks - this consists of spinning steering wheels and other works of art.

Joshua Vides has now fulfilled his childhood dream of owning a BMW - not once, but twice. In addition to an alpine white BMW M3 E46, which he purchased in 2004, he also owns a diamond black 1989 BMW M3 E30. His love for BMW is now etched on his skin; while making his first trip to Munich in September, he visited BMW Welt to admire the treasures from the BMW Classic area and was so impressed that he decided to get a tattoo of the BMW logo on his forearm.