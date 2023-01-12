Advanced search
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:01:24 2023-01-12 am EST
92.79 EUR   +1.10%
05:21aUsed electric cars are still the exception in Germany
DP
05:05aBernstein downgrades BMW to 'Market-Perform' - Target 90 Euro
DP
04:42aNew BMW X1 Fitted with Continental Tires
AQ
Used electric cars are still the exception in Germany

01/12/2023 | 05:21am EST
FLENSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Electric cars are still the exception on the used car market. Last year, pure battery-powered electric vehicles accounted for only slightly more than 1.2 percent of passenger car ownership registrations, according to data published Thursday by the Federal Motor Transport Authority. They accounted for a multiple of 17.7 percent of new registrations.

In total, the authority in Flensburg counted 69,594 ownership registrations for pure electric cars. Plug-in hybrids accounted for 66,631, or just under 1.2 percent of the total of 5.64 million passenger cars. Pure gasoline cars, on the other hand, accounted for 63 percent, and diesels 30 percent.

The gap between new registrations and used cars for electric cars and plug-in hybrids is explained primarily by the fact that their role in the car market has only been growing in the recent past. In the vehicle population, for example, pure electric cars only account for around 2 percent. In addition, many electric cars have only been on the road for a relatively short time, so they are not already being resold.

At a low level, however, the curve is pointing steeply upward: in 2021, pure electric cars accounted for only 0.7 percent of new car registrations, and in 2020, only 0.3 percent./ruc/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.32% 92.76 Delayed Quote.10.07%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 1.26% 69.03 Delayed Quote.10.98%
TESLA, INC. 3.68% 123.22 Delayed Quote.0.03%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.05% 129 Delayed Quote.9.76%
