Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:09 2023-02-03 am EST
97.58 EUR   -0.21%
06:19aStudy: More discounts for new cars again
DP
06:18aVDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
DP
02/03Mexico in talks with top carmakers to make electric vehicles, foreign minister says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent

02/04/2023 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The electric car market has suffered a major setback following the reduction in subsidies - the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) expects a corresponding decline in market share. This is likely to fall by three percentage points year-on-year to 28 percent in 2023, VDA President Hildegard Müller told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper. The decline is due to the expected slump in sales of plug-in hybrids, i.e. cars with both a combustion engine and an electric motor. The purchase of these cars has no longer been subsidized by the government since the turn of the year. The subsidy for electric cars has been significantly reduced.

The number of new registrations of plug-in hybrids will fall by around 30 percent to 255,000 units, Müller told the newspaper. For pure electric cars, the association expects sales to grow by 8 percent year-on-year to 765,000 cars.

In January, about 18,100 electric vehicles were newly registered and just under 9,000 plug-in hybrids - a sharp drop compared especially to December, when more than 100,000 pure electric vehicles and nearly 70,000 plug-in hybrids were registered. Compared to January 2022, registrations for these two drive types were down 13.2 percent and 53.2 percent, respectively. Experts believe that many consumers brought forward car purchases in order to still receive the higher subsidy premiums at the end of 2022.

The reduced government subsidies would have a "negative impact on the ramp-up of electromobility," Müller said. "That makes it all the more important now to boost people's confidence in electromobility in other ways." Consumers need "the certainty of being able to charge uncomplicatedly at any time and anywhere," he said. In order to achieve the German government's target of one million charging points by 2030, he said, the pace of expansion would have to be quintupled./nif/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.21% 97.58 Delayed Quote.17.03%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.28% 72 Delayed Quote.17.26%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.05% 15.2 Delayed Quote.14.60%
TESLA, INC. 0.91% 189.98 Delayed Quote.54.23%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.02% 131.94 Delayed Quote.13.33%
All news about BMW AG
06:19aStudy: More discounts for new cars again
DP
06:18aVDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
DP
02/03Mexico in talks with top carmakers to make electric vehicles, foreign minister says
RE
02/03BMW invests 800 million euros for electric car production in Mexico
DP
02/03Bmw Group Steps Up Production Of Ele : NEUE KLASSE will also be built at Plant San Luis Po..
PU
02/03Carmaker BMW to invest around $870 million in Mexico in EV push
RE
02/03New registrations of electric cars slump
DP
02/03Minister President Weil: Power grid stable enough for e-cars
DP
02/03Ifo Institute: More confidence again in the automotive industry in Germany
DP
02/03Despite criticism: many corporations stick to online AGMs
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 139 B 151 B 151 B
Net income 2022 17 902 M 19 427 M 19 427 M
Net cash 2022 25 325 M 27 483 M 27 483 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,71x
Yield 2022 7,47%
Capitalization 62 418 M 67 735 M 67 735 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 97,58 €
Average target price 102,13 €
Spread / Average Target 4,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG17.03%67 735
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.36%196 714
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG17.26%83 590
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.33%83 371
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.27%57 361
FORD MOTOR COMPANY23.13%53 191