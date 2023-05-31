Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:58 2023-05-30 am EDT
104.18 EUR   -0.21%
12:12aVW and BMW catching up in shift to electric cars, analysis says
DP
05/30BMW will unveil "The Electric AI Canvas" at Art Basel in Basel 2023, an installation inspired by the new BMW i5. A unique combination of art and technology that uses AI in a responsible manner to create an immersive on-site art experience.
AQ
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VW and BMW catching up in shift to electric cars, analysis says

05/31/2023 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The international environmental research association ICCT says BMW and Volkswagen are making great progress in the switch from internal combustion engines to electric motors. The German automakers landed in third and fourth place in the overall assessment of three categories: market dominance, technological performance and strategic vision, according to the "Global Automaker Rating 2022" report published Wednesday.

In the ranking, the Washington-headquartered organization used 10 specially created criteria to evaluate how successful the world's 20 largest automakers are in the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

According to the ICCT, the report was based in part on a database of electric car sales and their key specifications in the 2022 markets of China, the United States, the European Union, Japan, India and the Republic of Korea. The 20 manufacturers accounted for 89 percent of sales in those six markets and 65 percent of global sales, it said.

BMW landed in third place in the overall rankings as the best European group with 56 out of 100 points. VW followed shortly after in fourth place with 53 points. The leader by a clear margin was electric carmaker Tesla with 83 points, followed by Chinese automaker BYD with 73 points. Japan's Toyota, on the other hand, was far behind its competitors in 15th place with 30 points, and Suzuki came in last.

In light of the diesel scandal at Volkswagen in 2015, the ICCT praised rapid progress made by the company. "Considering that the Dieselgate scandal occurred only seven years ago, it is remarkable to see VW emerging as a serious leader in the transition to 100 percent emission-free vehicles," said Rachel Muncrief, executive director of the ICCT, according to a release. The group had played a key role with U.S. environmental regulators in bringing the diesel scandal to light in the fall of 2015 first in the United States.

Despite the developments in the electric mobility turnaround, each manufacturer still has work to do, the ICCT stressed. Tesla, for example, needs to offer more models in all major classes, it said. In addition, only half of automakers had at least one in ten cars sold in 2022 with zero emissions, it said.

However, in order to limit global warming to below two degrees in accordance with the Paris climate targets, the sales share of emission-free cars and vans would have to be 77 percent by 2030, according to ICCT estimates. Additional measures would be needed to limit global warming below 1.5 degrees. This is the goal to which the international community has committed itself at past climate conferences in order to avert the worst consequences of climate change./sza/DP/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -0.21% 104.18 Delayed Quote.24.95%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION -0.50% 4595 Delayed Quote.8.10%
TESLA, INC. 4.14% 201.16 Delayed Quote.63.31%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.23% 8620 Delayed Quote.18.78%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.68% 1906 Delayed Quote.7.03%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.20% 118.8 Delayed Quote.2.04%
All news about BMW AG
12:12aVW and BMW catching up in shift to electric cars, analysis says
DP
05/30BMW will unveil "The Electric AI Canvas" at Art Basel in Basel 2023, an installation in..
AQ
05/29All about credit ratings
MS
05/29Global markets live: Boeing, Google, Meta, Sonos...
MS
05/29Dtm : BMW M Motorsport teams miss out on top positions at season-opener at Oschersleben.
AQ
05/29Study: Profitability of carmakers declines
DP
05/27Fewer e-cars: CO2 emissions in new registrations increased
DP
05/26Fitch Expects to Rate BMW Canada Auto Trust, Series 2023-1; Presale Issued
AQ
05/26French regulator fines BMW Finance for weak dirty money controls
RE
05/26New BMW 5 Series launches with AirConsole gaming platform.
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BMW AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 157 B 157 B
Net income 2023 10 103 M 10 831 M 10 831 M
Net cash 2023 20 529 M 22 008 M 22 008 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,58x
Yield 2023 4,91%
Capitalization 66 366 M 71 147 M 71 147 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 104,18 €
Average target price 110,09 €
Spread / Average Target 5,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Walter Mertl Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG24.95%71 260
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.40%186 406
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.90%81 535
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.28%73 092
FORD MOTOR COMPANY3.96%48 369
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.32.75%47 627
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer