VW and BMW catching up in shift to electric cars, analysis says

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The international environmental research association ICCT says BMW and Volkswagen are making great progress in the switch from internal combustion engines to electric motors. The German automakers landed in third and fourth place in the overall assessment of three categories: market dominance, technological performance and strategic vision, according to the "Global Automaker Rating 2022" report published Wednesday.

In the ranking, the Washington-headquartered organization used 10 specially created criteria to evaluate how successful the world's 20 largest automakers are in the transition to zero-emission vehicles.

According to the ICCT, the report was based in part on a database of electric car sales and their key specifications in the 2022 markets of China, the United States, the European Union, Japan, India and the Republic of Korea. The 20 manufacturers accounted for 89 percent of sales in those six markets and 65 percent of global sales, it said.

BMW landed in third place in the overall rankings as the best European group with 56 out of 100 points. VW followed shortly after in fourth place with 53 points. The leader by a clear margin was electric carmaker Tesla with 83 points, followed by Chinese automaker BYD with 73 points. Japan's Toyota, on the other hand, was far behind its competitors in 15th place with 30 points, and Suzuki came in last.

In light of the diesel scandal at Volkswagen in 2015, the ICCT praised rapid progress made by the company. "Considering that the Dieselgate scandal occurred only seven years ago, it is remarkable to see VW emerging as a serious leader in the transition to 100 percent emission-free vehicles," said Rachel Muncrief, executive director of the ICCT, according to a release. The group had played a key role with U.S. environmental regulators in bringing the diesel scandal to light in the fall of 2015 first in the United States.

Despite the developments in the electric mobility turnaround, each manufacturer still has work to do, the ICCT stressed. Tesla, for example, needs to offer more models in all major classes, it said. In addition, only half of automakers had at least one in ten cars sold in 2022 with zero emissions, it said.

However, in order to limit global warming to below two degrees in accordance with the Paris climate targets, the sales share of emission-free cars and vans would have to be 77 percent by 2030, according to ICCT estimates. Additional measures would be needed to limit global warming below 1.5 degrees. This is the goal to which the international community has committed itself at past climate conferences in order to avert the worst consequences of climate change./sza/DP/stk