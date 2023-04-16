Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  BMW AG
  News
  Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:07 2023-04-14 am EDT
103.68 EUR   +1.33%
08:37aWeak prospects for electric cars - manufacturers focus on exports
DP
05:07aPanasonic says it may build EV battery plant in Oklahoma
RE
04/15China Auto Show
AQ
Weak prospects for electric cars - manufacturers focus on exports

04/16/2023 | 08:37am EDT
MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Data from the online portal Carwow suggest that new registrations of electric cars will remain comparatively weak in the coming months. For several months, the company has recorded a significantly lower share of electric cars in the vehicle configurations on its site. In the first quarter, it was around a quarter to a third lower than in the first three quarters of 2022.

To be sure, the configurations are not directly reflected in vehicle orders and the customers on Carwow do not necessarily correspond to the average car buyer. However, significant changes in configuration behavior are a good indication of changing customer interest. Since delivery times of half a year or more are not uncommon for electric cars, no significant increase in new registrations of electric cars is likely in the coming months.

After an extremely strong December, new e-car registrations fell sharply at the beginning of the year. One important reason for this is the capping of government subsidies. Experts have therefore already forecast a significant decline in new electric cars for the current year.

In terms of electric car production, however, Germany is on the verge of setting a new annual record. "We expect domestic production of electrically powered passenger cars to rise by 50 percent to 1.33 million units, 980,000 of which will be purely battery-electric cars," Hildegard Müller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), told "Automobilwoche." According to the report, a total of 885,000 electric passenger cars had rolled off the production line in Germany in 2022, 300,000 of which were plug-in hybrids.

The reasons for this production ramp-up of electric cars are production facilities with increasing production, such as Tesla in Grünheide near Berlin or Mercedes-Benz in Bremen, as well as new e-models. "The demand-side driver," the VDA president emphasized, is exports. "On the other hand, less impetus is coming from the domestic market due to the partial reduction in subsidies at the beginning of the year."/ruc/hgo/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 1.33% 103.68 Delayed Quote.24.35%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.89% 70.41 Delayed Quote.14.67%
STELLANTIS N.V. 2.00% 17.164 Delayed Quote.29.40%
TESLA, INC. -0.48% 185 Delayed Quote.50.19%
UK 10Y CASH 2.40% 3.7889 Delayed Quote.0.77%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.28% 127.7 Delayed Quote.9.69%
Financials
Sales 2023 147 B 161 B 161 B
Net income 2023 9 484 M 10 424 M 10 424 M
Net cash 2023 20 678 M 22 728 M 22 728 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,08x
Yield 2023 4,60%
Capitalization 66 417 M 73 002 M 73 002 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 149 475
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 103,68 €
Average target price 106,51 €
Spread / Average Target 2,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Quandt Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG24.35%73 002
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.25%183 444
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.67%82 795
VOLKSWAGEN AG9.69%79 849
FORD MOTOR COMPANY7.14%50 080
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.65%48 101
