BERLIN/MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Electric cars are expected to play an important role in achieving climate targets in transport - but they are often still more expensive to buy than combustion cars. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) is also counting on a "company car effect" to get more used electric cars with cheaper purchase prices. "At the moment, the used car market for e-vehicles is feeding primarily from the company car market," Wissing told Deutsche Presse-Agentur. "Very many e-cars that are registered are company cars."

These fleets are renewing faster, he said, and that is creating a used car market. "We're not talking about big sedans there either, as many think. The classic company car is a standard vehicle."

The average price for new e-cars is currently more than 40,000 euros, Wissing said. There is not yet a sufficient supply of used cars, he said. "But we have to answer the question, for example, how do the nurse and the nurse in the countryside get to the hospital at flexible times?" said Wissing. "It's not like I can tell people, buy an electric car for 40,000 euros. Or, take the bus when there are only thinned-out schedules."

Company car regulations have always been an opportunity to get modern vehicles into the market quickly, the minister said. The fact that the used car market for e-vehicles is currently being fed primarily by the company car market "should also be kept in mind by those who on the one hand want to promote climate protection through electromobility and on the other demand that we should abolish company cars." Wissing is referring to calls to abolish tax breaks for company cars.

However, the used car market with purely electric cars has made little progress in Germany recently. In the first half of the year, they accounted for only 1.25 percent of new car registrations - which was even a minimal decline compared to the same period last year. The main reason for this is that there are simply not enough older electric vehicles in the fleet.

It will be some time before that changes. Thomas Peckruhn, Vice President of the German Association of Motor Trades (ZDK), expects a larger supply of used electric cars from 2024 or 2025, when the leasing returns of the past few years come onto the market.

So far, pure electric cars have been sold to private individuals more often than average. But that, too, is slowing their arrival on the used market, because private customers keep their vehicles longer on average, according to market observer DAT.

In the first half of this year, pure electric cars were more popular with private customers, accounting for 20.3 percent of new registrations, than with companies, where they accounted for 13.6 percent, according to figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority. Even if car dealers, rental companies and car manufacturers are excluded, the share of electric cars among new company cars still lags well behind private cars at 17.7 percent.

According to a recent DAT survey of company car drivers, pure electric vehicles account for only 6 percent of company fleets. For as many as 19 percent of company car drivers, however, they are the most likely choice for their next vehicle - partly because of tax advantages. Even that, however, would still be less than for private cars.

With regard to the shift to new, climate-friendly drives, Transport Minister Wissing emphasized: "We are faced with the question of how individual transportation can be made affordable for everyone in the future." For this reason, he said, he is committed to "technology openness." "Also because we see that e-vehicles are currently out of reach for many in terms of price."

Wissing went on to say, "We won't reach our goal with electromobility alone, and that's why we still need competition among technologies." Therefore, it should be agreed to keep all technologies open and to clarify the issue of efficiency and cost effectiveness in competition. "Citizens should be able to choose the most favorable and best offer for them." To achieve this, he said, we need competition that is open to all technologies. "The automotive industry must ensure good offers. You have already impressively demonstrated that German automakers can do this. "

Specifically, Wissing is also making the case for climate-neutral artificial fuels based on electricity (e-fuels). They are currently still a long way from mass use./sam/hoe/ruc/DP/zb