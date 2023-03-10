Wissing sees EU Commission taking action in dispute over internal combustion engines

MAINZ (dpa-AFX) - German Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) believes the EU Commission has a duty in the dispute over the planned phase-out of new combustion cars from 2035. "The ball is in the EU Commission's court, the German government has made that clear," he told the German Press Agency in Mainz. He said there was a commitment that a proposal would be on the table. "That is not yet available, which is why the matter is not ready for our approval." Talks would be held with the EU Commission.

The EU vote on the planned ban on new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 had been postponed last week because of demands from Germany. Wissing had said that Germany could not agree to such a blanket ban on internal combustion engines at the present time. He said the EU Commission must submit a proposal on how climate-neutral, synthetic fuels, known as e-fuels, can be used in internal combustion engines after 2035.

"We want a fleet limit regulation that is open to technology," Wissing said. He believes this is possible. "After all, we already asked the EU Commission to make a proposal at the end of last year and said we wouldn't hold this up until the proposal was on the table," Wissing said. "But now a few months have passed and nothing has happened. Now we are so a little bit at the beginning to work out this proposal, and that's why we can't put ourselves under time pressure, but I think there should be a result soon."

There is no point in making accusations, he said. "The EU Commission has made a commitment, it still has to be fulfilled, and if that is the case, I don't see any difficulties," Wissing said./chs/DP/he