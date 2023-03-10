Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BMW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07:27 2023-03-10 pm EST
97.36 EUR   -2.18%
01:10pWissing sees EU Commission taking action in dispute over internal combustion engines
DP
09:33aXi adds oversight risk to China EV battery growth plans
RE
08:25aBMW : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wissing sees EU Commission taking action in dispute over internal combustion engines

03/10/2023 | 01:10pm EST
MAINZ (dpa-AFX) - German Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) believes the EU Commission has a duty in the dispute over the planned phase-out of new combustion cars from 2035. "The ball is in the EU Commission's court, the German government has made that clear," he told the German Press Agency in Mainz. He said there was a commitment that a proposal would be on the table. "That is not yet available, which is why the matter is not ready for our approval." Talks would be held with the EU Commission.

The EU vote on the planned ban on new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035 had been postponed last week because of demands from Germany. Wissing had said that Germany could not agree to such a blanket ban on internal combustion engines at the present time. He said the EU Commission must submit a proposal on how climate-neutral, synthetic fuels, known as e-fuels, can be used in internal combustion engines after 2035.

"We want a fleet limit regulation that is open to technology," Wissing said. He believes this is possible. "After all, we already asked the EU Commission to make a proposal at the end of last year and said we wouldn't hold this up until the proposal was on the table," Wissing said. "But now a few months have passed and nothing has happened. Now we are so a little bit at the beginning to work out this proposal, and that's why we can't put ourselves under time pressure, but I think there should be a result soon."

There is no point in making accusations, he said. "The EU Commission has made a commitment, it still has to be fulfilled, and if that is the case, I don't see any difficulties," Wissing said./chs/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.21% 98.33 Delayed Quote.19.37%
CHS INC. -0.17% 29.5 Delayed Quote.5.35%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.99% 74.03 Delayed Quote.21.78%
PORSCHE AG -1.64% 114.1 Delayed Quote.22.43%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.83% 16.888 Delayed Quote.29.69%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.53% 135.1 Delayed Quote.17.85%
Financials
Sales 2022 140 B 148 B 148 B
Net income 2022 17 762 M 18 788 M 18 788 M
Net cash 2022 25 201 M 26 656 M 26 656 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,83x
Yield 2022 7,35%
Capitalization 63 682 M 67 360 M 67 360 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 118 909
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 99,53 €
Average target price 103,09 €
Spread / Average Target 3,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Zipse Senior VP-Corporate Planning & Product Strategy
Nicolas Peter Group Leader-Corporate Finance
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Chairman-General Works Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BMW AG19.37%67 360
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.90%191 160
VOLKSWAGEN AG17.85%85 625
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.78%84 612
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.19%52 745
FORD MOTOR COMPANY7.05%49 628