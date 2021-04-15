Log in
BMW AG    BMW   DE0005190003

BMW AG

(BMW)
  Report
04/15 01:01:05 pm
87.9 EUR   +0.79%
12:46pWith flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla
RE
12:00pWith flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla
RE
07:22aBMW  : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
With flagship electric car, Mercedes takes fight to Tesla

04/15/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz presents new S-Class

LONDON (Reuters) - Daimler AG on Thursday unveiled the electric "sibling" of its flagship Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, taking the fight to market-leader Tesla Inc in the battle for market share as electric car sales take off.

The EQS is the first in a family of Mercedes-Benz cars built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform built from the ground up. It will go on sale in Europe and the United States in August, then in China in January.

Sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the European Union almost trebled to over 1 million vehicles last year, accounting for more than 10% of overall sales.

"We set the bar very high," with this car, Daimler Chief Executive Ola Källenius told reporters. "Customers in this segment expect a blend of hi-tech innovation and modern luxury... and that's what we're trying to achieve with the EQS."

Daimler has not revealed pricing yet for the EQS, saying that will come in the summer closer to the launch date.

In interviews and conference calls on Thursday Källenius

avoided making any comparisons with Tesla, whose market cap of more than $700 billion dwarfs all other carmakers.

But with a range of up to 770 kilometres (478 miles) and a new display screen that will cover almost the entire dashboard - an optional feature - analysts see an effort to seize the initiative from Tesla, which had a head start over other carmakers and boasted a longer battery range and hallmark touchscreen infotainment system.

In a client note earlier this week, Deutsche Bank referred to the EQS as "Mercedes' Tesla fighter" and said the car "will likely set the benchmark in terms of technical features, as well as design and quality," for both traditional carmakers and newer entrants like Tesla.

Källenius said he expects more than 50% of customers will pay extra to get the display screen, which Mercedes-Benz unveiled in January.

At 56 inches (142 cm) the new "Hyperscreen" - which in width dwarfs Tesla's vaunted 17-inch screen - will also feature in Mercedes-Benz's other new electric models.

Källenius said the company would not provide forecasts for how many EQS models it aims to sell, or what sort of profit margins he expected the vehicle to generate.

But he said he had high expectations for the Chinese market, where there is "tremendous demand" for the traditional combustion engine S-Class model.

Daimler now joins rival Volkswagen AG with a dedicated electric platform. BMW will launch a dedicated platform in 2025.

Mercedes sales chief Britta Seeger said the launch of the EQS coincides with demand for electric vehicles that is growing faster than company executives once forecast.

"We thought by 2030 that half of our sales will be electric vehicles" and plug-in hybrid vehicles, Seeger said during a conference call. "What we currently see... is a stronger request of customers for EVs. We are even more positive that this jump can be a little bit faster."

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Additional reporting by Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.30% 87.47 Delayed Quote.20.74%
DAIMLER AG -0.07% 75.36 Delayed Quote.30.49%
TESLA, INC. -0.22% 731.4718 Delayed Quote.3.76%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.77% 238.25 Delayed Quote.53.59%
Financials
Sales 2021 105 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2021 6 230 M 7 459 M 7 459 M
Net cash 2021 17 679 M 21 168 M 21 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,33x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 56 414 M 67 497 M 67 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 120 726
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BMW AG
Duration : Period :
BMW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BMW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 89,99 €
Last Close Price 87,21 €
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Zipse Chairman-Management Board
Nicolas Peter Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Reithofer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Susanne Klatten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Manfred Schoch Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMW AG20.74%67 546
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION6.64%217 714
VOLKSWAGEN AG53.59%157 080
DAIMLER AG30.49%96 595
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.44%84 265
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.14.23%52 084
