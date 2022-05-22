“Best of Show”: Bugatti 57 S wins the Trofeo BMW Group at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2022.
Munich/Cernobbio. The winner of the Trofeo BMW Group has been declared. The Bugatti 57 S is the impressive overall winner of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2022. The convertible built in 1937 owned by Andrew Picker from Monaco was awarded the honour of "Best of Show" by the Jury of experts.
The most important award at the world's most traditional and exclusive heritage beauty contest for Historic Cars was therefore conferred on a vehicle from Italian and French co-production. Bugatti and the traditional coachbuilder Vanvooren located in Courbevoie near Paris created an ideal symbiosis as an engineering masterpiece defined by impressive aesthetic clarity. The three-day festival of classic cars on the shores of Lake Como drew to a close today with the gala prize award ceremony. Once again, the festival was a celebration of elegance and timeless beauty on four wheels.
The Bugatti 57 S triumphed in a carefully curated field of participating rare jewels from eight decades of automobile history. The winning car from Class A "The golden Age of Elegance: The Art Deco Era of Motor Car Design" is the first of just four Bugatti Type 57 S automobiles reputed to have been bodied by Vanvooren as
convertibles. The elegant convertible body and perfectly balanced proportions accentuate calm, knife-edge lines that reject any form of opulence or flamboyant ornamentation. One of the previous ten owners, a Vice President of General Motors, swapped the Bugatti inline eight-cylinder powerhouse for a Buick V8 for test purposes. The
fact that after four decades of separation the long-sought original engine turned up in an Internet search and found its way back to the car is surely almost a modern-day miracle. The Jury had already provided an eagerly awaited highlight for participants and guests alike when it announced the Class Winners and Mentions of Honour in the course of the afternoon. A total of 51 outstanding classic cars
from different eras of automobile history were nominated for the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2022.
The Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2022 provides an impressive array of diverse Historic Cars. They range from rare automobiles created in the golden era of coachbuilding in the 1920s and 1930s, when the automobile was emancipated from being essentially an engineering product to becoming an object of desire and elegance,
to sports models with hugely impressive contours.
The list below presents the "Best of Show" and all the class winners alongside those vehicles in eight classes for Historic Cars bestowed with a Mention of Honour. The model, coachwork designer, year of manufacture and owner are provided in each case:
TROFEO BMW GROUP
BEST OF SHOW BY THE JURY
Bugatti, 57 S, 1937, Andrew Pisker, MON
CLASS WINNERS AND MENTIONS OF HONOUR
CLASS A:
THE GOLDEN AGE OF ELEGANCE:
THE ART DECO ERA OF MOTOR CAR DESIGN
Class Winner
Bugatti, 57 S, 1937, Andrew Pisker, MON
Mention of Honour
Cord, 812 Phaeton, 1936, The JBS Collection Jack B. Smith Jr., USA
CLASS B:
KOMPRESSOR!
THE SUPERCHARGED MERCEDES-BENZ
Class Winner
Mercedes-Benz, 540 K Cabriolet A, 1936, Hans Hulsbergen, SUI
Mention of Honour
Mercedes-Benz, 540 K Spezial-Roadster, 1936, Richard Workman, USA
CLASS C:
CELEBRATING 150 SEASONS AT VILLA D'ESTE:
HOW GRAND ENTRANCES WERE ONCE MADE
Class Winner
Chrysler, Boano Coupé Speciale, 1956, Stephen Bruno, USA
Mention of Honour
Siata, 208 S, 1953, Jan de Reu, BEL
CLASS D:
THE CAVALLINO AT 75:
EIGHT DECADES OF FERRARI REPRESENTED IN EIGHT ICONS
Class Winner
Ferrari, 365 P Berlinetta Speciale Tre Posti, 1966, RQ Collections, USA
Mention of Honour
Ferrari, 250 GT Zagato, 1956, David Sydorick, USA
CLASS E:
BORN FOR THE RACETRACK:
"WIN ON SUNDAY, SELL ON MONDAY"
Class Winner
Porsche, 356 B Carrera Abarth GTL, 1961, Robert A. Ingram, USA
Mention of Honour
Maserati, MC12, 2004, Frank Gelf, GER
CLASS F:
50 YEARS OF MEAN MACHINERY:
BMW'S M CARS AND THEIR ANCESTORS
Class Winner
BMW, 3.0 CSL, 1972, Michael Ulbig, GER
Mention of Honour
BMW, 320 Gruppe 5, 1978, Mast-Jägermeister SE, GER
