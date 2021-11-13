“Moving Minds” campaign launches: renowned co-creators join forces with BMW to produce their content for the new BMW iX and BMW i4.

Munich. BMW is taking its successful co-creation initiative to a new level with the market launch of the two fully electric BMW iX and BMW i4 vehicles. BMW's "Moving Minds" initiative combines strong content ideas with social media stars such as podcaster and sustainability activist Gemma Styles; twice Grammy-nominated artist, DJ and music producer Steve Aoki; and entrepreneur, model, actor and artist Luka Sabbat. The collaboration between BMW and its partners results in authentic storytelling. "I love learning about progress in sustainability and working with others who feel the same way. The fact that this Moving Minds group, with all their different talents, needs and backgrounds, can stand together to drive change in sustainable mobility is fun and meaningful at the same time", says Gemma Styles about the "Moving Minds" campaign.

"Moving Minds" focuses on the latest BMW i models. Together with the brand, the partners present the two new electric BMW iX and i4 vehicles to a broad digital audience. "Moving Minds" comprises 11 strong-minded personalities from various social fields such as art, music, fashion, lifestyle, sustainability and technology who put the two models through their paces over six months and post their experiences on social media. "Working with this talented group is so inspiring and refreshing to see that no matter our background, we can always decide to change our ways of living and the way we treat each other. Reconsidering tradition to save our planet by thinking twice about the choices we make", says Steve Aoki.

All the co-creators will share a "Big Picture" on their channels on 13 November to kick off this campaign. Their combined social community reaches a total of around 75 million fans. "Moving Minds" will be using the #bornelectric hashtag to present the BMW iX and the BMW i4 to their followers from their own personal perspective over the coming weeks. BMW will also publish selected posts on its social media channels. BMW was able to gain the services of the well-known photographer Jens Koch for the campaign pictures. The photographer, known for his special visual language, staged the co-creators together with the two new electric vehicles at exclusive locations.

BMW had already set new standards in co-creator communication during the IAA Mobility 2021. The brand united its global network of ambassadors at the international motor show in Munich to work with them to produce creative content around the important themes of electromobility and the circular economy. "The projects with our co-creators during the IAA Mobility have demonstrated how sustainability innovations can be communicated in a captivating and creative way and how new and diverse target groups can be reached authentically. We are proud to further expand our cooperation with this select group of personalities, our Moving Minds, and to jointly strengthen the communication messages around the market launches of the BMW iX and i4," says Stefan Ponikva, Head of BMW Brand Communication and Experience.

Wide-reaching social media activities for the market launch of the two all-electric BMW iX and BMW i4 models.

BMW is now turning even more intensively to a young community in cooperation with the established network of opinion leaders for the market launch of the BMW iX and the BMW i4. The co-creators credibly outline to their target groups how the company lives and implements its electromobility, using the two new electric models from BMW as examples. Luka Sabbat says of the cooperation: "The purpose of my platform is to inspire and encourage young people to pursue their dreams. As part of the Moving Minds group, I can also introduce them to a new way of mobility. I want them to see that sick design and performance of a car is not at odds with sustainable driving and environmental protection".

BMW's international co-creator community is made up of diverse, well-known personalities from different areas of society. These include other well-known personalities such as Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer, British photographer and Gen-Z advocate Brooklyn Beckham, singer and songwriter Khalid, actor, writer, and co-presenter of art podcast "Talk Art" Russell Tovey, Italian blogger and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, as well as long-time BMW brand ambassador, model and entrepreneur Lena Gercke, singer Zoe Wees and six-time skateboarding world champion Nyjah Huston.