“Timo's Discovery”: BMW works driver Timo Glock takes on a connectivity challenge.

Munich. As part of a video series, BMW works driver Timo Glock (GER) takes his viewers on a discovery tour through numerous exciting areas of activity and projects within the BMW Group. 'Timo's Discovery' offers exclusive looks behind the scenes. In episode 3, Glock takes on a challenge where he learns all about the connectivity features in the latest generation. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, as a key component of BMW Operating System 7, demonstrates its skills as the ultimate driver assistance in all kinds of everyday situations.
Link to video: https://b.mw/Timos_Discovery_3.
With the biggest and most extensive upgrade in the history of BMW to date, more than 750,000 cars around the world receive the latest version of BMW Operating System 7 (version 07/20) in 2020. One of the key components of this system is the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with enhanced functions and a more emotive look and feel. This captivated Glock while taking a tour around Munich (GER), during which he completed various tasks using the connectivity features on board the BMW 330e (combined fuel consumption: 1.8 - 1.5 l/100 km; combined energy consumption: 14.8 - 13.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 41 - 35 g/km). These features include the first ever cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps, eDrive zones designed specifically for electrified BMW cars, connected charging, Apple CarPlay® as well as the BMW Digital Key, which enables the car to be opened and started using a smartphone.
'I was a little sceptical about connectivity initially, because I'm still an old school kinda guy,' says Glock giving his verdict after the test. 'But once I got to know the system, I have to say that it was a big help, particularly in the Munich traffic, because you can concentrate on the basics - on driving. That's what ended up fascinating me.'
The video is available on various BMW Group and BMW Motorsport channels, as well as on Timo Glock's social media platforms.
