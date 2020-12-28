Log in
BMW AG

(BMW)
“Timo's Discovery”: BMW works driver Timo Glock takes on a connectivity challenge.

12/28/2020 | 09:57am EST
Munich. As part of a video series, BMW works driver Timo Glock (GER) takes his viewers on a discovery tour through numerous exciting areas of activity and projects within the BMW Group. 'Timo's Discovery' offers exclusive looks behind the scenes. In episode 3, Glock takes on a challenge where he learns all about the connectivity features in the latest generation. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, as a key component of BMW Operating System 7, demonstrates its skills as the ultimate driver assistance in all kinds of everyday situations.

Link to video: https://b.mw/Timos_Discovery_3.

With the biggest and most extensive upgrade in the history of BMW to date, more than 750,000 cars around the world receive the latest version of BMW Operating System 7 (version 07/20) in 2020. One of the key components of this system is the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with enhanced functions and a more emotive look and feel. This captivated Glock while taking a tour around Munich (GER), during which he completed various tasks using the connectivity features on board the BMW 330e (combined fuel consumption: 1.8 - 1.5 l/100 km; combined energy consumption: 14.8 - 13.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 41 - 35 g/km). These features include the first ever cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps, eDrive zones designed specifically for electrified BMW cars, connected charging, Apple CarPlay® as well as the BMW Digital Key, which enables the car to be opened and started using a smartphone.

'I was a little sceptical about connectivity initially, because I'm still an old school kinda guy,' says Glock giving his verdict after the test. 'But once I got to know the system, I have to say that it was a big help, particularly in the Munich traffic, because you can concentrate on the basics - on driving. That's what ended up fascinating me.'

The video is available on various BMW Group and BMW Motorsport channels, as well as on Timo Glock's social media platforms.

Link to video: https://b.mw/Timos_Discovery_3.

Disclaimer

BMW - Bayerische Motoren Werke AG published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 14:56:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
