BMW Industries Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged into manufacturing, processing, and selling of steel products comprising of engineering and other products and services and activities related to the same. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of two product types - longs (towers, structures and thermo mechanically treated (TMT)) and flats (pipes, galvanized plain and galvanized corrugated). It is also engaged in tubes galvanization and manufacturing of tubular poles/structures, transmission line towers and rebars. The Company's five manufacturing plants are located at Ramdas Oil Mill Compound, Manifit, P.O: Telco, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; B-I, Phase-II, Adityapur Industrial Area, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; M-1, Large Sector, Gamharia, Dist - Seraikella - Kharswan, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; G. T. Road (N), Ghusuri, Howrah, West Bengal; and Junglepur, PO: Andul Mouri, NH - 6, Howrah, West Bengal.