BNCCORP : Audited Financial Statements

BNCCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2021 and 2020

(With Independent Auditors' Report Thereon)

INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Page Independent Auditors' Report 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020 5 Consolidated Statements of Income for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 6 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 7 Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 8 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the Years Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 9 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 11

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

Board of Directors

BNCCORP, INC. and Subsidiaries Bismarck, North Dakota

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of BNCCORP, INC. and Subsidiaries, which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of BNCCORP, INC. and Subsidiaries as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the results of their operations and their cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of BNCCORP, INC. and Subsidiaries and to meet our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about BNCCORP, INC. and Subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date the consolidated financial statements are available to be issued.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and, therefore, is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.

In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:

 Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.

 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of BNCCORP, INC. and Subsidiaries' internal control. Accordingly, no such opinion is expressed.

 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.

 Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about BNCCORP, INC. and Subsidiaries' ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.

We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings, and certain internal control related matters that we identified during the audit.

Other Information Included in the Annual Report

Management is responsible for the other information included in the annual report. The other information comprises selected financial data, operating strategy, management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, and quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors' report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information, and we do not express an opinion or any form of assurance thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and consider whether a material inconsistency exists between the other information and the consolidated financial statements, or the other information otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work performed, we conclude that an uncorrected material misstatement of the other information exists, we are required to describe it in our report.

CliftonLarsonAllen LLP

Minneapolis, Minnesota March 17, 2022