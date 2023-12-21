Official BNP PARIBAS press release

Paris, 21 December 2023

BNP Paribas announces its intention to declassify as own funds certain subordinated instruments

BNP Paribas (the “Issuer”) announces today that it will no longer include the following subordinated instruments (the “Instruments”) in its Tier 2 regulatory capital and as such will no longer consider them in the computation of its regulatory ratios as of 31 December 2023:

Participating Notes (“Titres Participatifs”):

- EUR27 million issued on 30 July 1984 (ISIN: FR0000047664)*

- EUR192 million issued on 30 July 1984 (ISIN: FR0000140063)*

- EUR4.4 million issued on 28 January 1985 (ISIN: FR0000047839)*

- EUR2 million issued on 20 May 1985 (ISIN: FR0000047797)*

Undated Subordinated Floating Rate Notes:

- EUR254 million issued on 7 October 1985 (ISIN: FR0000572646)*

- USD274 million issued on 22 September 1986 (ISIN: FR0008131403)*

As of 30 June 2023, the amount of the Instruments recognized in the Tier 2 regulatory capital of the Issuer was approximately EUR726 million.

In view of the above, the Issuer announces its intention to call the USD274 million Undated Subordinated Floating Rate Notes issued on 22 September 1986 (ISIN: FR0008131403)* on the next call date, subject to the prior permission of the ECB.

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, the Instruments in the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan or in any other jurisdiction, including France. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves and observe any such restrictions. No communication may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction in which registration or approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such action would be required; BNP Paribas disclaims any liability for any violation by any person of such restrictions.

* The ISIN number is included solely for the convenience of the holders of the Instruments. No warranty is given as to the accuracy or correctness of the ISIN number as contained herein and a holder may rely only on the identification numbers, if any, printed on its own Instrument.

Contacts

Didier Leblanc – Investor Relations Officer – didier.m.leblanc@bnpparibas.com / +33 1 42 98 43 13

Olivier Parenty –Investor Relations Officer – olivier.parenty@bnpparibas.com / +33 1 55 77 55 29

