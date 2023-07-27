BNP PARIBAS : Buy rating from RBC
Today at 04:01 am
Anke Reingen from RBC retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 77.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 04:37:05 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|60.41 EUR
|+3.94%
|+4.08%
|+13.46%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+13.46%
|76 853 M $
|+11.21%
|85 047 M $
|+0.26%
|66 952 M $
|+0.61%
|66 925 M $
|-5.57%
|66 083 M $
|+30.60%
|65 335 M $
|-0.56%
|64 468 M $
|+21.37%
|91 536 M $
|+20.02%
|60 126 M $
|-10.82%
|59 615 M $