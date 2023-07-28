BNP Paribas is France's largest banking group. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (54.4%): retail banking activity in France (23.1% of NBP), in Belgium (13%), and Italy (9.2%). The remainder of the NBP (54.7%) is from international activities and specialized financial services activities (consumer loans, real estate credit, leasing credit, car fleet management, computer equipment leasing); - finance and investment banking (32.5%): consulting and capital market activities (68.3% of NBP; merger-acquisition consulting, activities related to the stock, interest, and exchange markets, etc.) and financing (31.7%; financing for acquisitions, projects, raw material transactions, etc.); - institutional and private management and insurance (13.1%): asset management, private banking activity (No. 1 in France), real estate and on-line brokerage services, insurance and securities services (No. 1 in Europe for retained securities). At the end of 2022, BNP Paribas was managing EUR 1,008.1 billion in current deposits and EUR 857 billion in current loans. Net banking product is distributed geographically as follows: Europe (78.9%), North America (13.2%), and Asia/Pacific (7.9%).

Sector Banks