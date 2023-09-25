Paris, 25 September 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from September18, 2023 to September 22, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/09/2023FR000013110417,10960.5318AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/09/2023FR000013110443,78360.4133CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/09/2023FR00001311048,01660.6850TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/09/2023FR0000131104276,09260.3984XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/09/2023FR000013110431,05260.8498AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/09/2023FR0000131104183,16760.8372CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/09/2023FR000013110427,91860.8345TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/09/2023FR0000131104553,86360.8511XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/09/2023FR000013110420,00062.1320AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/09/2023FR0000131104100,00062.1315CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/09/2023FR000013110410,00062.1210TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/09/2023FR0000131104323,00062.1271XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8321/09/2023FR000013110410,96061.5066AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8321/09/2023FR000013110462,25561.5323CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8321/09/2023FR000013110411,59161.5364TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8321/09/2023FR0000131104158,19461.5548XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/09/2023FR000013110430,00060.8808AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/09/2023FR0000131104150,00060.8686CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/09/2023FR000013110428,00060.8751TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/09/2023FR0000131104442,00060.8567XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2,487,00061.0924 


As of 22.09.2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 18,378,000 shares, equal to 1.5% of the share capital, for a total consideration of
1,093,497,344 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

