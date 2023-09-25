Paris, 25 September 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from September18, 2023 to September 22, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|17,109
|60.5318
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|43,783
|60.4133
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|8,016
|60.6850
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|276,092
|60.3984
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|31,052
|60.8498
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|183,167
|60.8372
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|27,918
|60.8345
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|553,863
|60.8511
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|20/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|20,000
|62.1320
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|20/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|100,000
|62.1315
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|20/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|10,000
|62.1210
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|20/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|323,000
|62.1271
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|21/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|10,960
|61.5066
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|21/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|62,255
|61.5323
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|21/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|11,591
|61.5364
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|21/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|158,194
|61.5548
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|30,000
|60.8808
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|150,000
|60.8686
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|28,000
|60.8751
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|22/09/2023
|FR0000131104
|442,000
|60.8567
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|2,487,000
|61.0924
As of 22.09.2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 18,378,000 shares, equal to 1.5% of the share capital, for a total consideration of
1,093,497,344 euros.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
Attachment
- Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 18 September to 22 September 2023