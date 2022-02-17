BNP PARIBAS : Risk Factors URD 2021 - 080222 02/17/2022 | 11:18am EST Send by mail :

RISK FACTORS RISKS RELATING TO THE ISSUER AND ITS OPERATIONS Financial information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 is extracted from the unaudited financial statement of the BNP Paribas Group as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 as published on February 8, 2022. Unless otherwise mentioned, the financial information and items contained in this announcement include the activity related to BancWest reflecting an operational view. Such financial information and items therefore do not reflect the effects produced by applying IFRS 5, which pertains to non-current assets and liabilities held for sale. The press release includes in appendix a reconciliation between the operational view presented without applying IFRS 5 and the consolidated financial statements based on an application of IFRS 5. The main categories of risk inherent in the BNP Paribas Group's business are presented below. They may be measured through risk-weighted assets or other quantitative or qualitative indicators, to the extent risk-weighted assets are not relevant (for example, for liquidity and funding risk). RWA December 31, December 31, In billions of euros 2021 2020 Credit risk 554 527 Counterparty credit risk 40 41 Securitization risk in the banking book 14 14 Operational risk 63 71 Market risk 25 25 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 250% risk weight) 18 17 TOTAL 714 696 More generally, the risks to which the BNP Paribas Group is exposed may arise from a number of factors related, among others, to changes in its macroeconomic or regulatory environment or factors related to the implementation of its strategy and its business. The material risks specific to the BNP Paribas Group's business, determined based on the circumstances known to the management as of the date of this document, are thus presented below under 7 main categories, in accordance with Article 16 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, known as "Prospectus 3" of June 14, 2017, the provisions of which relating to risk factors came into force on July 21, 2019: credit risk, counterparty risk and securitization risk in the banking book; operational risk; market risk; liquidity and funding risk; risks related to the macroeconomic and market environment; regulatory risks; and risks related to the BNP Paribas Group's growth in its current environment. The Group's risk management policies have been taken into account in assessing the materiality of these risks; in particular, risk-weighted assets factor in risk mitigation elements to the extent eligible in accordance with applicable banking regulations. 1 BNP Paribas - Risk Factors as at February 8, 2022 1. Credit risk, counterparty risk and securitization risk in the banking book BNP Paribas Group's credit risk is defined as the probability of a borrower or counterparty defaulting on its obligations to the BNP Paribas Group. Probability of default along with the recovery rate of the loan or debt in the event of default are essential elements in assessing credit quality. In accordance with the European Banking Authority recommendations, this category of risk also includes risks on equity investments, as well as those related to insurance activities. At December 31, 2020, the BNP Paribas Group's credit risk exposure broke down as follows: corporates (41%), central governments and central banks (26%), retail customers (25%), credit institutions (5%), other items (2%) and equities (1%). At December 31, 2020, 34% of the BNP Paribas Group's credit exposure was comprised of exposures in France, 15% in Belgium and Luxembourg, 10% in Italy, 19% in other European countries, 12% in North America, 5% in Asia and 5% in the rest of the world. The BNP Paribas Group's risk-weighted assets subject to this type of risk amounted to EUR 554 billion at December 31, 2021, or 78% of the total risk- weighted assets of the BNP Paribas Group, compared to EUR 527 billion at December 31, 2020. BNP Paribas Group's counterparty risk arises from its credit risk in the specific context of market transactions, investments, and/or settlements. BNP Paribas Group's exposure to counterparty risk, excluding CVA (Credit Valuation Adjustment) risk at December 31, 2020, is comprised of: 42% to the corporate sector, 27% to governments and central banks, 12% to credit institutions and investment firms, and 19% to clearing houses. By product, BNP Paribas Group's exposure, excluding CVA risk, at December 31, 2020 is comprised of: 53% in OTC derivatives, 34% in repurchase transactions and securities lending/borrowing, 11% in listed derivatives and 2% in contributions to the clearing houses' default funds. The amount of this risk varies over time, depending on fluctuations in market parameters affecting the potential future value of the covered transactions. In addition, CVA risk measures the risk of losses related to CVA volatility resulting from fluctuations in credit spreads associated with the counterparties to which the BNP Paribas Group is subject to risk. The risk-weighted assets subject to counterparty credit risk amounted to EUR 40 billion at December 31, 2021, representing 6% of the BNP Paribas Group's total risk-weighted assets, compared to EUR 41 billion at December 31, 2020. Securitization risk in the banking book: securitization is a transaction or arrangement by which the credit risk associated with a liability or set of liabilities is subdivided into tranches. Any commitment made by the BNP Paribas Group under a securitization structure (including derivatives and liquidity lines) is considered to be a securitization. The bulk of the BNP Paribas Group's commitments are in the prudential banking portfolio. Securitized exposures are essentially those generated by the BNP Paribas Group. The securitization positions held or acquired by the BNP Paribas Group may also be categorized by its role: of the positions as at December 31, 2020, BNP Paribas was originator of 52%, was sponsor of 34% and was investor of 14%. The risk-weighted assets subject to this type of risk amounted to EUR 14 billion at December 31, 2021, representing 23% of the BNP Paribas Group's total risk-weighted assets, compared to EUR 14 billion at December 31, 2020. 1.1 A substantial increase in new provisions or a shortfall in the level of previously recorded provisions exposed to credit risk and counterparty risk could adversely affect the BNP Paribas Group's results of operations and financial condition. Credit risk and counterparty risk impact the BNP Paribas Group's consolidated financial statements when a customer or counterparty is unable to honor its obligations and when the book value of these obligations in the BNP Paribas Group's records is positive. The customer or counterparty may be a bank, a financial institution, an industrial or commercial enterprise, a government or a government entity, an investment fund, or a natural person. If the default rate of customers or counterparties increases, the BNP Paribas Group may have to record increased charges or provisions in respect of irrecoverable or doubtful loans (Stage 3) or of performing loans (Stages 1 and 2), in response to a deterioration in economic conditions or other factors, which may affect its profitability. As a result, in connection with its lending activities, the BNP Paribas Group regularly establishes provisions, which are recorded on its income statement in the line item Cost of Risk. These provisions amounted to EUR 2,925 billion at December 31, 2021, representing 34 basis points of outstanding customer loans (compared with 66 basis points at December 31, 2020 and 39 basis points at December 31, 2019). The significant increase in these provisions in 2020 reflects the economic consequences of the health crisis and is an example of the materialization of this risk, while their decrease in 2021 is 2 BNP Paribas - Risk Factors as at February 8, 2022 explained by a high base in 2020, a limited number of defaults and limited write-backs of provisions on performing loans. The BNP Paribas Group's overall level of provisions is based on its assessment of prior loss experience, the volume and type of lending being conducted, industry standards, past due loans, economic conditions and other factors related to the recoverability of various loans or statistical analysis based on scenarios applicable to asset classes. Although the BNP Paribas Group seeks to establish an appropriate level of provisions, its lending businesses may have to increase their provisions for loan losses or sound receivables substantially in the future as a result of deteriorating economic conditions or other causes. Any significant increase in provisions for loan losses or a‑ significant change in the BNP Paribas Group's estimate of the risk of loss inherent in its portfolio of non impaired loans, as well as the occurrence of loan losses in excess of the related provisions, could have a material adverse effect on the BNP Paribas Group's results of operations and financial condition. For reference, at December 31, 2021, the ratio of doubtful loans to total loans outstanding was 2.0% and the coverage ratio of these loans (net of guarantees received) by provisions was 73.6%, compared to 2.1% and 71.5%, respectively, as at December 31, 2020. These two ratios are defined in 5.1 Key figures. While the BNP Paribas Group seeks to reduce its exposure to credit risk and counterparty risk by using risk mitigation techniques such as collateralization, obtaining guarantees, entering into credit derivatives and entering into netting agreements, it cannot be certain that these techniques will be effective to offset losses resulting from counterparty defaults that are covered by these techniques. Moreover, the BNP Paribas Group is also exposed to the risk of default by the party providing the credit risk coverage (such as a counterparty in a derivative or a loan insurance contract) or to the risk of loss of value of any collateral. In addition, only a portion of the BNP Paribas Group's overall credit risk and counterparty risk is covered by these techniques. Accordingly, the BNP Paribas Group has very significant exposure to these risks. 1.2 The soundness and conduct of other financial institutions and market participants could adversely affect the BNP Paribas Group. The BNP Paribas Group's ability to engage in financing, investment and derivative transactions could be adversely affected by the soundness of other financial institutions or market participants. Financial institutions are interrelated as a result of trading, clearing, counterparty, funding or other relationships. As a result, defaults by one or more States or financial institutions, or even rumors or questions about‑ one or more financial institutions, or the financial services industry generally, may lead to market wide liquidity problems and could lead to further losses or defaults. The BNP Paribas Group has exposure to many counterparties in the financial industry, directly and indirectly, including clearing houses, brokers and dealers, commercial banks, investment banks, mutual and alternative investment funds, and other institutional clients with which it regularly executes transactions. The BNP Paribas Group may also be exposed to risks related to the increasing involvement in the financial sector of players and the introduction of new types of transactions subject to little or no regulation (e.g. unregulated funds, trading venues or crowdfunding platforms). Credit and counterparty risks could be exacerbated if the collateral held by the BNP Paribas Group cannot be realized upon, its decreases in value , or it is liquidated at prices not sufficient to recover the full amount of the loan or derivative exposure due to the BNP Paribas Group or in case of a failure of a significant financial market participant such as a central counterparty. For reference, counterparty risk exposure related to financial institutions was EUR 25 billion at December 31, 2020, or 12% of the BNP Paribas Group's total counterparty risk exposure, and counterparty risk exposure related to clearing houses was EUR 42 billion, or 19% of the BNP Paribas Group's total counterparty risk exposure. In addition, fraud or misconduct by financial market participants can have a material adverse effect on financial institutions due in particular to the interrelated nature of the financial markets. An example is the fraud perpetrated by Bernard Madoff that came to light in 2008, as a result of which numerous financial institutions globally, including the BNP Paribas Group, announced losses or exposure to losses in substantial amounts. The BNP Paribas Group remains the subject of various claims in connection 3 BNP Paribas - Risk Factors as at February 8, 2022 with the Madoff matter; see note 7.b Legal proceedings and arbitration to its consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2021. Losses resulting from the risks summarized above could materially and adversely affect the BNP Paribas Group's results of operations. 2. Operational Risk BNP Paribas Group's operational risk is the risk of loss resulting from failed or inadequate internal processes (particularly those involving personnel and information systems) or external events, whether deliberate, accidental or natural (floods, fires, earthquakes, terrorist attacks, etc.). BNP Paribas Group's operational risks cover fraud, human resources risks, legal and reputational risks, non-compliance risks, tax risks, information systems risks, risk of providing inadequate financial services (conduct risk), risk of failure of operational processes including credit processes, or from the use of a model (model risk), as well as potential financial consequences related to reputation risk management. From 2012-2020, BNP Paribas Group's main type of incidents involving operational risk were in "Clients, products and business practices", which represents 62% of the total financial impact, largely as a result of the BNP Paribas Group's agreement with US authorities regarding its review of certain dollar transactions concluded in June 2014. The next largest category of incident for the BNP Paribas Group in operational risk was in "Execution, delivery and process management", accounting for 17% of the financial impact. Between 2012 and 2020, other types of risk in operational risk consisted of external fraud (14%), business disruption and systems failure (3%), employment practices and workplace safety (2%), internal fraud (1%) and damage to physical assets (1%). The risk-weighted assets subject to this type of risk amounted to EUR 63 billion at December 31, 2021, representing 9% of the BNP Paribas Group's total risk-weighted assets, compared to EUR 71 billion at December 31, 2020. 2.1 The BNP Paribas Group's risk management policies, procedures and methods may leave it exposed to unidentified or unanticipated risks, which could lead to material losses. The BNP Paribas Group has devoted significant resources to developing its risk management policies, procedures and assessment methods and intends to continue to do so in the future. Nonetheless, the BNP Paribas Group's risk management techniques and strategies may not be fully effective in mitigating its risk exposure in all economic and market environments or against all types of risk, particularly risks that the BNP Paribas Group may have failed to identify or anticipate. The BNP Paribas Group's ability to assess the creditworthiness of its customers or to estimate the values of its assets may be impaired if, as a result of market turmoil such as that experienced in recent years, the models and approaches it uses become less predictive of future behavior, valuations, assumptions or estimates. Some of the BNP Paribas Group's qualitative tools and metrics for managing risk are based on its use of observed historical market behavior. The BNP Paribas Group applies statistical and other tools to these observations to arrive at quantifications of its risk exposures. The process the BNP Paribas Group uses to estimate losses inherent in its credit exposure or estimate the value of certain assets requires difficult, subjective, and complex judgments, including forecasts of economic conditions and how these economic predictions might impair the ability of its borrowers to repay their loans or impact the value of assets, which may, during periods of market disruption or substantial uncertainty, be incapable of accurate estimation and, in turn, impact the reliability of the process. These tools and metrics may fail to predict future risk exposures, e.g. if the BNP Paribas Group does not anticipate or correctly evaluate certain factors in its statistical models, or upon the occurrence of an event deemed extremely unlikely by the tools and metrics. This would limit the BNP Paribas Group's ability to manage its risks. The BNP Paribas Group's losses could therefore be significantly greater than the historical measures indicate. In addition, the BNP Paribas Group's quantified modelling does not take all risks into account. Its more qualitative approach to managing certain risks could prove insufficient, exposing it to material unanticipated losses. 4 BNP Paribas - Risk Factors as at February 8, 2022 2.2 An interruption in or a breach of the BNP Paribas Group's information systems may cause substantial losses of client or customer information, damage to the BNP Paribas Group's reputation and result in financial losses. As with most other banks, the BNP Paribas Group relies heavily on communications and information systems to conduct its business. This dependency has increased with the spread of mobile and online banking services, the development of cloud computing, and more generally the use of new technologies. Any failure or interruption or breach in security of these systems could result in failures or interruptions in the BNP Paribas Group's customer relationship management, general ledger, deposit, servicing and/or loan organization systems or could cause the BNP Paribas Group to incur significant costs in recovering and verifying lost data. The BNP Paribas Group cannot provide assurances that such failures or interruptions will not occur or, if they do occur, that they will be adequately addressed. In addition, the BNP Paribas Group is subject to cybersecurity risk, or risk caused by a malicious and/or fraudulent act, committed virtually, with the intention of manipulating information (confidential data, bank/insurance, technical or strategic), processes and users, in order to cause material losses to the BNP Paribas Group's subsidiaries, employees, partners and clients and/or for the purpose of extortion (ransomware). An increasing number of companies (including financial institutions) have in recent years experienced intrusion attempts or even breaches of their information technology security, some of which have involved sophisticated and highly targeted attacks on their computer networks. Because the techniques used to obtain unauthorized access, disable or degrade service, steal confidential data or sabotage information systems have become more sophisticated, change frequently‑ and often are not recognized until launched against a target, the BNP Paribas Group and its third party service providers may be unable to anticipate these techniques or to implement in a timely manner effective and efficient countermeasures. Any failures of or interruptions in the BNP Paribas Group's information systems or those of its providers and any subsequent disclosure of confidential information related to any client, counterpart or employee of the BNP Paribas Group (or any other person) or any intrusion or attack against its communication system could cause significant losses and have an adverse effect on the BNP Paribas Group's reputation, financial condition and results of operations. Regulatory authorities now consider cybersecurity as a growing systemic risk for the financial sector. They have stressed the need for financial institutions to improve their resilience to cyber-attacks by strengthening internal IT monitoring and control procedures. A successful cyber-attack could therefore expose the Group to a regulatory fine, especially should any personal data from customers be lost. Moreover, the BNP Paribas Group is exposed to the risk of operational failure or interruption of a clearing agent, foreign markets, clearing houses, custodian banks or any other financial intermediary or external service provider used by the BNP Paribas Group to execute or facilitate financial transactions. Due to its increased interaction with clients, the BNP Paribas Group is also exposed to the risk of operational malfunction of the latter's information systems. The BNP Paribas Group's communications and data systems and those of its clients, service providers and counterparties may also be subject to malfunctions or interruptions by as a result of cyber-crime or cyber-terrorism. The BNP Paribas Group cannot guarantee that these malfunctions or interruptions in its own systems or those of other parties will not occur or that in the event of a cyber-attack, these malfunctions or interruptions will be adequately resolved. These operational malfunctions or interruptions accounted for an average of 3% of operational risk losses over the 2012-2020 period. 2.3 Reputational risk could weigh on the BNP Paribas Group's financial strength and diminish the confidence of clients and counterparties in it. Considering the highly competitive environment in the financial services industry, a reputation for financial strength and integrity is critical to the BNP Paribas Group's ability to attract and retain customers. The BNP Paribas Group's reputation could be harmed if the means it uses to market and promote its products and services were to be deemed inconsistent with client interests.

