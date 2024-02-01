BNP Paribas: 10% increase in distributable income in 2023
Adjusted net banking income rose by 3.3% to 46.9 billion euros, driven by like-for-like growth in Corporate & Institutional Banking (+2%) and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services (+4.7%).
At the AGM on May 14, the Board of Directors will propose a cash dividend of 4.60 euros, and the return to shareholders will be increased to 60% of 2023 distributable income through a share buyback program of 1.05 billion euros planned for 2024.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction