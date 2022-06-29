BNP Paribas : 2nd amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document

SECOND AMENDMENT TO THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT FILED WITH THE AMF ON JUNE 28TH, 2022 Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 25, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156 First amendment to Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on May 3, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156-A01 This is a translation into English of the (universal) registration document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Issuer Société anonyme (Public Limited Company) with capital of 2,468,663,292 euros Head office: 16 boulevard des Italiens, 75 009 PARIS R.C.S.: PARIS 662 042 449 1

Summary 1. APPROVAL BY THE AMF OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND 1ST AMENDEMENT TO THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, IN ENGLISH VERSION 3 2. GENERAL INFORMATION 4 3. STATUTORY AUDITORS 5 4. PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 6 5. TABLES OF CONCORDANCE 7 This second amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the AMF on 28 June 2022 as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129; The universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if approved by the AMF together with any amendments, if applicable, and a securities note and summary approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. This Universal Registration Document may form part of a prospectus of the Issuer consisting of separate documents within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. 2

1. APPROVAL BY THE AMF OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND 1ST AMENDEMENT TO THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT, IN ENGLISH VERSION 1.1. Approval of the 2021 Universal Registration Document: The 2021 Universal Registration Document was approved on 28 June 2022 by the AMF as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The AMF approves this document after verifying that the information contained in it is complete, consistent and comprehensible. The 2021 Universal Registration Document has the following approval number: R. 22-031. Such approval should not be considered as a favourable opinion on the issuer covered by the Universal Registration Document. The 2021 Universal Registration Document may be used for the purpose of offering to the public of securities or for the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, where appropriate, a summary and its amendment(s). In this case, the securities note, the summary and all the amendments made to the universal registration document since its approval are approved separately in accordance with Article 10 (3), 2nd subparagraph of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. It is valid until 28 June 2023 and, during that period and at the latest at the same time as the securities note and under the conditions of Articles 10 and 23 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, must be completed by an amendment to the Universal Registration Document in the event of significant new developments or material errors or inaccuracies. 1.2. Approval of the 1st amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document: The 1st Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document was approved on 28 June 2022 by the AMF as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The AMF approves this document after verifying that the information contained in it is complete, consistent and comprehensible. The 1st Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document has the following approval number: R. 22-031. Such approval should not be considered as a favourable opinion on the issuer covered by the Universal Registration Document. The 2021 Universal Registration Document may be used for the purpose of offering to the public of securities or for the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, where appropriate, a summary and its amendment(s). In this case, the securities note, the summary and all the amendments made to the universal registration document since its approval are approved separately in accordance with Article 10 (3), 2nd subparagraph of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. It is valid until 28 June 2023 and, during that period and at the latest at the same time as the securities note and under the conditions of Articles 10 and 23 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, must be completed by an amendment to the Universal Registration Document in the event of significant new developments or material errors or inaccuracies. 3

2. GENERAL INFORMATION 2.1. Documents on display This document is available on the website www.invest.bnpparibas.com and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) website, www.amf-france.org. Any person wishing to receive additional information about BNP Paribas Group can request documents, without commitment, as follows: by writing to: BNP Paribas - Finance & Strategy Investor Relations and Financial Information 3, rue d'Antin - CAA01B1 75002 Paris by calling: +33 (0)1 40 14 63 58

BNP Paribas' regulated information can be viewed at: Search & Documents | Regulated information | Investors & Shareholders | BNP Paribas Bank 2.2. Significant changes Save as disclosed in this Amendment to the 2021 Universal registration document, there have been no significant changes in the Group's financial situation since 31 March 2022, no material adverse change in the prospects of the Issuer and no significant changes in the Group's financial situation or financial performance since the end of the last financial period for which financial statements were published, and in particular since the signature of the Statutory Auditors' report on the audited consolidated financial statements on 15 March 2022. To the best of the Group's knowledge, there have not been any recent events which are to a material extent relevant to the evaluation of BNPP's solvency since 31 March 2022. 4