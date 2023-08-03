BNP PARIBAS - THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
FILED WITH THE AMF ON AUGUST 3, 2023
Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2022 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 24, 2023 under No. D. 23-0143
First amendment to Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2022 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on May 3, 2023 under No. D. 23-0143-A01
Second amendment to Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2022 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on July 27, 2023 under No. D. 23-0143-A02.
This is a translation into English of the Universal registration document of BNP Paribas issued in French and
it is available on the website of the issuer.
Société anonyme (Public Limited Company) with capital of 2,468,663,292 euros
Head office: 16 boulevard des Italiens, 75 009 PARIS
R.C.S.: PARIS 662 042 44
1
1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP
10
1.a
Applicable Accounting standards
10
1.b
Consolidation
15
1.c
Translation of foreign currency transactions
19
1.d
Financial information in hyperinflationary economies
19
1.e
Net interest income, commissions and income from other activities
20
1.f
Financial assets and liabilities
21
1.g
Insurance activities
34
1.h
Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
39
1.i
Leases
40
1.j
Assets held for sale and discontinued operations
41
1.k
Employee benefits
41
1.l
Share-based payments
43
1.m
Provisions recorded under liabilities
44
1.n
Current and deferred tax
44
1.o
Cash flow statement
44
1.p
Use of estimates in the preparation of the financial statements
45
2. IFRS 17 AND IFRS 9 FIRST TIME APPLICATION IMPACTS
46
3. NOTES TO THE PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2023
50
3.a
Net interest income
50
3.b
Commission income and expense
51
3.c
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
52
3.d
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity
52
3.e
Net income from other activities
53
3.f
Operating expenses
53
3.g
Cost of risk
54
3.h
Net gain on non-current assets
63
3.i
Corporate income tax
63
4.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
64
5. NOTES TO THE BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2023
68
5.a
Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
68
5.b
Financial assets at fair value through equity
70
5.c
Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments
71
5.d
Financial assets at amortised cost
81
5.e
Impaired financial assets (stage 3)
82
5.f
Financial liabilities at amortised cost due to credit institutions and customers
83
5.g
Debt securities and subordinated debt
84
5.h
Current and deferred taxes
86
5.i
Accrued income/expense and other assets/liabilities
86
5.j
Goodwill
86
5
