THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE 2022 UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

FILED WITH THE AMF ON AUGUST 3, 2023

Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2022 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 24, 2023 under No. D. 23-0143

First amendment to Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2022 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on May 3, 2023 under No. D. 23-0143-A01

Second amendment to Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2022 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on July 27, 2023 under No. D. 23-0143-A02.

This is a translation into English of the Universal registration document of BNP Paribas issued in French and

it is available on the website of the issuer.

Société anonyme (Public Limited Company) with capital of 2,468,663,292 euros

Head office: 16 boulevard des Italiens, 75 009 PARIS

R.C.S.: PARIS 662 042 44

OVERVIEW

1.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

2.

RISK AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY - PILLAR 3 [NON AUDITED]

3.

GENERAL INFORMATION

4.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

5.

PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

6.

TABLES OF CONCORDANCE

This

third amendment to the 2022 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the AMF

on

3 August 2023 as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 without prior approval pursuant

to Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129;

The universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if approved by the AMF together with any amendments, if applicable, and a securities note and summary approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This Universal Registration Document may form part of a prospectus of the Issuer consisting of separate documents within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

First half 2023

Unaudited figures

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN

EQUITY

BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2023

CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP

1.a

Applicable Accounting standards

1.b

Consolidation

1.c

Translation of foreign currency transactions

1.d

Financial information in hyperinflationary economies

1.e

Net interest income, commissions and income from other activities

1.f

Financial assets and liabilities

1.g

Insurance activities

1.h

Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

1.i

Leases

1.j

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations

1.k

Employee benefits

1.l

Share-based payments

1.m

Provisions recorded under liabilities

1.n

Current and deferred tax

1.o

Cash flow statement

1.p

Use of estimates in the preparation of the financial statements

2. IFRS 17 AND IFRS 9 FIRST TIME APPLICATION IMPACTS

3. NOTES TO THE PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2023

3.a

Net interest income

3.b

Commission income and expense

3.c

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

3.d

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity

3.e

Net income from other activities

3.f

Operating expenses

3.g

Cost of risk

3.h

Net gain on non-current assets

3.i

Corporate income tax

4.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

5. NOTES TO THE BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2023

5.a

Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

5.b

Financial assets at fair value through equity

5.c

Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments

5.d

Financial assets at amortised cost

5.e

Impaired financial assets (stage 3)

5.f

Financial liabilities at amortised cost due to credit institutions and customers

5.g

Debt securities and subordinated debt

5.h

Current and deferred taxes

5.i

Accrued income/expense and other assets/liabilities

5.j

Goodwill

