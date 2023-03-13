BNP Paribas : 4Q22 - Consolidated Financial Statements - Annual (audited)

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union

The Board of Directors of BNP Paribas approved the Group consolidated financial statements on 6 February 2023.

The consolidated financial statements of the BNP Paribas Group are presented for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021. In accordance with Article 20.1 of Annex I of European Commission Regulation (EC) 809/2004, the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 are provided in the Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 25 March 2022 under number D.22-0156.

On 18 December 2021, the Group concluded an agreement with BMO Financial Group for the sale of 100% of its retail and commercial banking activities in the United States operated by the BancWest cash-generating unit. The terms of this transaction fall within the scope of application of IFRS 5 relating to groups of assets and liabilities held for sale (see note 7.d Discontinued activities) leading to isolate the "Net income from discontinued activities" on a separate line. A similar reclassification is made in the statement of net income and changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity and in the cash flow statement. The effect of this reclassification on the aggregates of the profit and loss statement is presented in note 3 Segment Information.

Following the receipt of regulatory approvals, the transaction was finalised on 1 February 2023.

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022