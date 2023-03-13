Advanced search
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:38:19 2023-03-13 pm EDT
56.15 EUR   -6.80%
BNP Paribas : 4Q22 - Consolidated Financial Statements - Annual (audited)

03/13/2023 | 01:20pm EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Year ended 31 December 2022

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

4

STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN

EQUITY

5

BALANCE SHEET AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

6

CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

7

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

8

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10

1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP

10

1.a

Accounting standards

10

1.b

Consolidation

18

1.c Translation of foreign currency transactions

22

1.d

Net interest income, commissions and income from other activities

23

1.e

Financial assets and liabilities

24

1.f

Accounting standards specific to insurance activities

37

1.g

Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

41

1.h

Leases

42

1.i

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations

43

1.j

Employee benefits

43

1.k

Share-based payments

45

1.l

Provisions recorded under liabilities

45

1.m

Current and deferred tax

46

1.n

Cash flow statement

46

1.o

Use of estimates in the preparation of the financial statements

47

2. NOTES TO THE PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

48

2.a

Net interest income

48

2.b

Commission income and expense

50

2.c Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

50

2.d

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity

51

2.e

Net income from insurance activities

51

2.f

Net income from other Activities

52

2.g

Other operating expenses

52

2.h

Cost of risk

52

2.i

Net gain on non-current assets

63

2.j

Corporate income tax

63

3.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

64

4. NOTES TO THE BALANCE SHEET AT 31 DECEMBER 2022

68

4.a

Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

68

4.b

Derivatives used for hedging purposes

70

4.c Financial assets at fair value through equity

72

4.d

Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments

73

4.e

Financial assets at amortised cost

83

4.f

Impaired financial assets (stage 3)

85

4.g

Financial liabilities at amortised cost due to credit institutions and customers

86

4.h

Debt securities and subordinated debt

86

4.i Financial investments and other assets related to insurance activities

88

4.j Technical reserves and other insurance liabilities

90

4.k Current and deferred taxes

91

4.l Accrued income/expense and other assets/liabilities

92

- 2 -

Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022

4.m

Equity-method investments

92

4.n

Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets used in operations, investment property

93

4.o

Goodwill

95

4.p

Provisions for contingencies and charges

98

4.q

Offsetting of financial assets and liabilities

99

4.r

Transfers of financial assets

102

5. FINANCING AND GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS

103

5.a

Financing commitments given or received

103

5.b

Guarantee commitments given by signature

103

5.c

Securities commitments

104

5.d

Other guarantee commitments

104

6. SALARIES AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

105

6.a

Salary and employee benefit expense

105

6.b

Post-employment benefits

105

6.c

Other long-term benefits

113

6.d

Termination benefits

113

6.e

Share-based payments

114

7.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

115

7.a

Changes in share capital and earnings per share

115

7.b

Legal proceedings and arbitration

119

7.c

Business combinations and loss of control or significant influence

120

7.d

Discontinued activities

122

7.e

Event after the reporting period

125

7.f

Minority interests

125

7.g

Significant restrictions in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates

127

7.h

Structured entities

128

7.i

Compensation and benefits awarded to the group's corporate officers

130

7.j

Other related parties

132

7.k

Fair value of financial instruments carried at amortised cost

133

7.l

Scope of consolidation

135

7.m

Fees paid to the statutory auditors

158

- 3 -

Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union

The Board of Directors of BNP Paribas approved the Group consolidated financial statements on 6 February 2023.

The consolidated financial statements of the BNP Paribas Group are presented for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021. In accordance with Article 20.1 of Annex I of European Commission Regulation (EC) 809/2004, the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 are provided in the Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 25 March 2022 under number D.22-0156.

On 18 December 2021, the Group concluded an agreement with BMO Financial Group for the sale of 100% of its retail and commercial banking activities in the United States operated by the BancWest cash-generating unit. The terms of this transaction fall within the scope of application of IFRS 5 relating to groups of assets and liabilities held for sale (see note 7.d Discontinued activities) leading to isolate the "Net income from discontinued activities" on a separate line. A similar reclassification is made in the statement of net income and changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity and in the cash flow statement. The effect of this reclassification on the aggregates of the profit and loss statement is presented in note 3 Segment Information.

Following the receipt of regulatory approvals, the transaction was finalised on 1 February 2023.

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

In millions of euros

Notes

Year to 31 Dec. 2022

Year to 31 Dec. 2021

Interest income

2.a

41,082

29,518

Interest expense

2.a

(20,251)

(10,280)

Commission income

2.b

14,622

15,037

Commission expense

2.b

(4,444)

(4,675)

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

2.c

9,358

7,615

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity

2.d

138

164

Net gain on derecognised financial assets at amortised cost

(41)

(2)

Net income from insurance activities

2.e

4,296

4,332

Income from other activities

2.f

15,701

15,482

Expense on other activities

2.f

(12,830)

(13,429)

REVENUES FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

47,631

43,762

Salary and employee benefit expense

Other operating expenses

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

6.a

(17,605)

(16,417)

2.g

(11,696)

(10,705)

4.n

(2,394)

(2,344)

GROSS OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

15,936

14,296

Cost of risk

2.h

(3,004)

(2,971)

OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

12,932

11,325

Share of earnings of equity-method entities

4.m

699

494

Net gain on non-current assets

2.i

(253)

834

Goodwill

4.o

249

91

PRE-TAX INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

13,627

12,744

Corporate income tax from continuing activities

2.j

(3,716)

(3,584)

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

9,911

9,160

Net income from discontinued activities

7.d

686

720

NET INCOME

10,597

9,880

Net income attributable to minority interests

401

392

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS

10,196

9,488

Basic earnings per share

7.a

7.80

7.26

Diluted earnings per share

7.a

7.80

7.26

- 4 -

Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022

STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY

In millions of euros

Year to 31 Dec. 2022

Year to 31 Dec. 2021

Net income for the period

10,597

9,880

Changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity

(3,593)

712

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

(3,953)

26

- Changes in exchange differences

1,041

481

- Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through equity

Changes in fair value recognised in equity

(754)

(379)

Changes in fair value reported in net income

(120)

(115)

- Changes in fair value of investments of insurance activities

Changes in fair value recognised in equity

(2,513)

(387)

Changes in fair value reported in net income

(45)

(191)

- Changes in fair value of hedging instruments

Changes in fair value recognised in equity

(1,468)

(620)

Changes in fair value reported in net income

14

(31)

- Income tax

1,249

402

- Changes in equity-method investments, after tax

(917)

295

- Changes in discontinued activities, after tax

(440)

571

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

360

686

- Changes in fair value of equity instruments designated as at fair value through equity

(20)

413

- Debt remeasurement effect arising from BNP Paribas Group issuer risk

515

25

- Remeasurement gains (losses) related to post-employment benefit plans

(102)

347

- Income tax

(96)

(125)

- Changes in equity-method investments, after tax

57

17

- Changes in discontinued activities, after tax

6

9

Total

7,004

10,592

- Attributable to equity shareholders

6,519

10,200

- Attributable to minority interests

485

392

- 5 -

Consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2022

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 17:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
