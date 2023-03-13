BNP Paribas : 4Q22 - Consolidated Financial Statements - Annual (audited)

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN
EQUITY
BALANCE SHEET AT 31 DECEMBER 2022
CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP
1.a
Accounting standards
1.b
Consolidation
1.c Translation of foreign currency transactions
1.d
Net interest income, commissions and income from other activities
1.e
Financial assets and liabilities
1.f
Accounting standards specific to insurance activities
1.g
Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
1.h
Leases
1.i
Assets held for sale and discontinued operations
1.j
Employee benefits
1.k
Share-based payments
1.l
Provisions recorded under liabilities
1.m
Current and deferred tax
1.n
Cash flow statement
1.o
Use of estimates in the preparation of the financial statements
2. NOTES TO THE PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
2.a
Net interest income
2.b
Commission income and expense
2.c Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
2.d
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity
2.e
Net income from insurance activities
2.f
Net income from other Activities
2.g
Other operating expenses
2.h
Cost of risk
2.i
Net gain on non-current assets
2.j
Corporate income tax
3.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
4. NOTES TO THE BALANCE SHEET AT 31 DECEMBER 2022
4.a
Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
4.b
Derivatives used for hedging purposes
4.c Financial assets at fair value through equity
4.d
Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments
4.e
Financial assets at amortised cost
4.f
Impaired financial assets (stage 3)
4.g
Financial liabilities at amortised cost due to credit institutions and customers
4.h
Debt securities and subordinated debt
4.i Financial investments and other assets related to insurance activities
4.j Technical reserves and other insurance liabilities
4.k Current and deferred taxes
4.l Accrued income/expense and other assets/liabilities
4.m
Equity-method investments
4.n
Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets used in operations, investment property
4.o
Goodwill
4.p
Provisions for contingencies and charges
4.q
Offsetting of financial assets and liabilities
4.r
Transfers of financial assets
5. FINANCING AND GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS
5.a
Financing commitments given or received
5.b
Guarantee commitments given by signature
5.c
Securities commitments
5.d
Other guarantee commitments
6. SALARIES AND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
6.a
Salary and employee benefit expense
6.b
Post-employment benefits
6.c
Other long-term benefits
6.d
Termination benefits
6.e
Share-based payments
7.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
7.a
Changes in share capital and earnings per share
7.b
Legal proceedings and arbitration
7.c
Business combinations and loss of control or significant influence
7.d
Discontinued activities
7.e
Event after the reporting period
7.f
Minority interests
7.g
Significant restrictions in subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates
7.h
Structured entities
7.i
Compensation and benefits awarded to the group's corporate officers
7.j
Other related parties
7.k
Fair value of financial instruments carried at amortised cost
7.l
Scope of consolidation
7.m
Fees paid to the statutory auditors
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union
The Board of Directors of BNP Paribas approved the Group consolidated financial statements on 6 February 2023.
The consolidated financial statements of the BNP Paribas Group are presented for the years ended 31 December 2022 and 31 December 2021. In accordance with Article 20.1 of Annex I of European Commission Regulation (EC) 809/2004, the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 are provided in the Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 25 March 2022 under number D.22-0156.
On 18 December 2021, the Group concluded an agreement with BMO Financial Group for the sale of 100% of its retail and commercial banking activities in the United States operated by the BancWest cash-generating unit. The terms of this transaction fall within the scope of application of IFRS 5 relating to groups of assets and liabilities held for sale (see note 7.d Discontinued activities) leading to isolate the "Net income from discontinued activities" on a separate line. A similar reclassification is made in the statement of net income and changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity and in the cash flow statement. The effect of this reclassification on the aggregates of the profit and loss statement is presented in note 3 Segment Information.
Following the receipt of regulatory approvals, the transaction was finalised on 1 February 2023.
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
In millions of euros
Notes
Year to 31 Dec. 2022
Year to 31 Dec. 2021
Interest income
2.a
41,082
29,518
Interest expense
2.a
(20,251)
(10,280)
Commission income
2.b
14,622
15,037
Commission expense
2.b
(4,444)
(4,675)
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
2.c
9,358
7,615
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity
2.d
138
164
Net gain on derecognised financial assets at amortised cost
(41)
(2)
Net income from insurance activities
2.e
4,296
4,332
Income from other activities
2.f
15,701
15,482
Expense on other activities
2.f
(12,830)
(13,429)
REVENUES FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
47,631
43,762
Salary and employee benefit expense
Other operating expenses
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
6.a
(17,605)
(16,417)
2.g
(11,696)
(10,705)
4.n
(2,394)
(2,344)
GROSS OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
15,936
14,296
Cost of risk
2.h
(3,004)
(2,971)
OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
12,932
11,325
Share of earnings of equity-method entities
4.m
699
494
Net gain on non-current assets
2.i
(253)
834
Goodwill
4.o
249
91
PRE-TAX INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
13,627
12,744
Corporate income tax from continuing activities
2.j
(3,716)
(3,584)
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
9,911
9,160
Net income from discontinued activities
7.d
686
720
NET INCOME
10,597
9,880
Net income attributable to minority interests
401
392
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS
10,196
9,488
Basic earnings per share
7.a
7.80
7.26
Diluted earnings per share
7.a
7.80
7.26
STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY
In millions of euros
Year to 31 Dec. 2022
Year to 31 Dec. 2021
Net income for the period
10,597
9,880
Changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity
(3,593)
712
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
(3,953)
26
- Changes in exchange differences
1,041
481
- Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through equity
Changes in fair value recognised in equity
(754)
(379)
Changes in fair value reported in net income
(120)
(115)
- Changes in fair value of investments of insurance activities
Changes in fair value recognised in equity
(2,513)
(387)
Changes in fair value reported in net income
(45)
(191)
- Changes in fair value of hedging instruments
Changes in fair value recognised in equity
(1,468)
(620)
Changes in fair value reported in net income
14
(31)
- Income tax
1,249
402
- Changes in equity-method investments, after tax
(917)
295
- Changes in discontinued activities, after tax
(440)
571
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
360
686
- Changes in fair value of equity instruments designated as at fair value through equity
(20)
413
- Debt remeasurement effect arising from BNP Paribas Group issuer risk
515
25
- Remeasurement gains (losses) related to post-employment benefit plans
(102)
347
- Income tax
(96)
(125)
- Changes in equity-method investments, after tax
57
17
- Changes in discontinued activities, after tax
6
9
Total
7,004
10,592
- Attributable to equity shareholders
6,519
10,200
- Attributable to minority interests
485
392
