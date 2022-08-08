BNP Paribas : 4th Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document - 4 August 2022

FOURTH AMENDMENT TO THE
2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
FILED WITH THE AMF ON AUGUST 4TH, 2022
Universal Registration Document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 25, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156.
First amendment to Universal Registration Document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on May 3, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156-A01.
Second amendment to Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on June 28, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156-A02.
Third amendment to Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on July 29, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156-A03.
This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French and it is
available on the website of the Issuer
Société anonyme (Public Limited Company) with capital of 2,468,663,292 euros
Head office: 16 boulevard des Italiens, 75009 PARIS
R.C.S.: PARIS 662 042 449
1
Summary
|
1.
|
FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
|
3
|
2.
|
RISK AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY - PILLAR 3 [NON AUDITED]
|
139
|
3.
|
GENERAL INFORMATION
|
202
|
4.
|
STATUTORY AUDITORS
|
203
|
5.
|
PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
|
204
|
6.
|
TABLES OF CONCORDANCE
|
205
This fourth amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the AMF on 4 August 2022 as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129;
The universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if approved by the AMF together with any amendments, if applicable, and a securities note and summary approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
This Universal Registration Document may form part of a prospectus of the Issuer consisting of separate documents within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.
2
1. FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
1.1 Consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2022:
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
First half 2022
Unaudited figures
3