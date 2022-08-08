Log in
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:47 2022-08-08 am EDT
48.62 EUR   -0.45%
BNP PARIBAS : 4th Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document - 4 August 2022
PU
02:19aUkraine faces key test on debt freeze plan in bid to avoid messy default
RE
08/05Why the banks financing Musk's Twitter deal are unlikely to be able to help him walk away
RE
BNP Paribas : 4th Amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document - 4 August 2022

08/08/2022 | 10:15am EDT
FOURTH AMENDMENT TO THE

2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

FILED WITH THE AMF ON AUGUST 4TH, 2022

Universal Registration Document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 25, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156.

First amendment to Universal Registration Document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on May 3, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156-A01.

Second amendment to Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on June 28, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156-A02.

Third amendment to Universal Registration document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on July 29, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156-A03.

This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French and it is

available on the website of the Issuer

Société anonyme (Public Limited Company) with capital of 2,468,663,292 euros

Head office: 16 boulevard des Italiens, 75009 PARIS

R.C.S.: PARIS 662 042 449

1

Summary

1.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

3

2.

RISK AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY - PILLAR 3 [NON AUDITED]

139

3.

GENERAL INFORMATION

202

4.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

203

5.

PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

204

6.

TABLES OF CONCORDANCE

205

This fourth amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the AMF on 4 August 2022 as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129;

The universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if approved by the AMF together with any amendments, if applicable, and a securities note and summary approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This Universal Registration Document may form part of a prospectus of the Issuer consisting of separate documents within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

2

1. FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

1.1 Consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2022:

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

First half 2022

Unaudited figures

3

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

6

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

7

STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN

EQUITY

8

BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2022

9

CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

10

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

11

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

13

1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP

13

1.a

Accounting standards

13

1.b

Consolidation

19

1.c

Translation of foreign currency transactions

23

1.d

Net interest income, commissions and income from other activities

23

1.e

Financial assets and liabilities

25

1.f

Accounting standards specific to insurance activities

39

1.g

Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

43

1.h

Leases

44

1.i

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations

45

1.j

Employee benefits

45

1.k

Share-based payments

47

1.l

Provisions recorded under liabilities

47

1.m

Current and deferred tax

48

1.n

Use of estimates in the preparation of the financial statements

48

1.o

Cash flow statement

49

2. NOTES TO THE PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

50

2.a

Net interest income

50

2.b

Commission income and expense

51

2.c

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

52

2.d

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity

53

2.e

Net income from insurance activities

53

2.f

Net income from other Activities

54

2.g

Other operating expenses

54

2.h

Cost of risk

55

2.i

Net gain on non-current assets

65

2.j

Corporate income tax

65

3.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

66

4. NOTES TO THE BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2022

69

4.a

Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

69

4.b

Financial assets at fair value through equity

71

4.c

Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments

72

4.d

Financial assets at amortised cost

83

4.e

Impaired financial assets (stage 3)

84

4.f

Financial liabilities at amortised cost due to credit institutions and customers

85

4.g

Debt securities and subordinated debt

86

4.h

Financial investments of insurance activities

88

4.i

Technical reserves and other insurance liabilities

90

4.j

Current and deferred taxes

91

4.k

Accrued income/expense and other assets/liabilities

91

4

4.l

Goodwill

92

4.m

Provisions for contingencies and charges

93

4.n

Offsetting of financial assets and liabilities

93

5. FINANCING AND GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS

96

5.a

Financing commitments given or received

96

5.b

Guarantee commitments given by signature

96

5.c

Securities commitments

97

6.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

98

6.a

Changes in share capital and earnings per share

98

6.b

Legal proceedings and arbitration

102

6.c

Business combinations and loss of control or significant influence

103

6.d

Discontinued activities

105

6.e

Minority interests

108

6.f

Fair value of financial instruments carried at amortised cost

111

6.g

Scope of consolidation

113

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 14:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
