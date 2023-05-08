BNP Paribas : AGM 16 May 2023 – Practical arrangements for favoring dialogue with shareholders

Practical arrangements for favoring dialogue with BNP Paribas shareholders at the General Meeting of May 16, 2023

In order to further facilitate the dialogue with investors, BNP Paribas will specifically make available to its shareholders a possibility of discussion with the corporate officers. Thus, from Saturday May 13, 2023 until the end of the Meeting, a platform will be available to shareholders wishing to ask questions in writing directly. You just need to click on this link

"I ask my question"

It will be answered during the session to the greatest possible number of them, after grouping by themes. Questions and answers will be published in the "General Meeting of May 16, 2023" section of the BNP Paribas website dedicated to Investor Relations at the address "https://invest.bnpparibas/en/".

NB. Please kindly note that questions must be asked in French and answers will be expressed in French as well.