Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:37 2023-05-08 am EDT
58.29 EUR   +0.69%
02:34pBnp Paribas : AGM 16 May 2023 – Practical arrangements for favoring dialogue with shareholders
PU
04:26aEuropean shares end higher, lifted by healthcare and bank stocks
RE
05/07Bank of China Partners With BNP Paribas in China’s Digital Yuan Pilot Program; Shares Rise 8%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas : AGM 16 May 2023 – Practical arrangements for favoring dialogue with shareholders

05/08/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Practical arrangements for favoring dialogue with BNP Paribas shareholders at the General Meeting of May 16, 2023

In order to further facilitate the dialogue with investors, BNP Paribas will specifically make available to its shareholders a possibility of discussion with the corporate officers. Thus, from Saturday May 13, 2023 until the end of the Meeting, a platform will be available to shareholders wishing to ask questions in writing directly. You just need to click on this link

"I ask my question"

It will be answered during the session to the greatest possible number of them, after grouping by themes. Questions and answers will be published in the "General Meeting of May 16, 2023" section of the BNP Paribas website dedicated to Investor Relations at the address "https://invest.bnpparibas/en/".

NB. Please kindly note that questions must be asked in French and answers will be expressed in French as well.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 18:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BNP PARIBAS
02:34pBnp Paribas : AGM 16 May 2023 – Practical arrangements for favoring dialogue with sh..
PU
04:26aEuropean shares end higher, lifted by healthcare and bank stocks
RE
05/07Bank of China Partners With BNP Paribas in China’s Digital Yuan Pilot Program; Sh..
MT
05/05BNP Paribas : Mixed Q1 caused by weak IPS growth, TLTRO hedge unwinding and ..
Alphavalue
05/05Investment firm NB Renaissance to buy Italian footwear maker U-Power
RE
05/05Analysis-Fewer luxury shoppers but bigger spenders as Chinese return to Europe
RE
05/04Consumer Cos Down Slightly on Mortgage Rate Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05/04Pressure grows for regulatory intervention as US bank rout deepens
RE
05/04Pressure grows for US regulatory intervention as bank rout deepens
RE
05/04BNP Paribas : The strength of the model is confirmed
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 47 535 M 52 374 M 52 374 M
Net income 2023 11 622 M 12 805 M 12 805 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,01x
Yield 2023 7,53%
Capitalization 70 825 M 78 036 M 78 036 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 57,89 €
Average target price 75,86 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS8.71%78 036
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%399 594
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%244 118
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.33%220 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%175 620
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 279
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer