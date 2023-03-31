Advanced search
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:02 2023-03-31 am EDT
55.21 EUR   +1.25%
Bnp Paribas : Amendment to the terms and conditions
PU
11:55aFrench Bourse Closes March Higher as French, Eurozone Inflation Cool
MT
06:46aEasing Inflation Drives French Bourse Gains at Midday Friday
MT
BNP Paribas : Amendment to the terms and conditions

03/31/2023
31 March 2023

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of EUR 30,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 7 February 2030

ISIN Code: FR001400FLP3

Series: 19914

under the

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(the Programme)

This Notice is dated 31 March 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 7 February 2023 (the "Final Terms") issued under the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2022 which received visa no n°22-263 from the Autorité des marchés financiers on 1 July 2022 and any Supplements thereto approved and published on or before the date of the Final Terms which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.A blackline version of the Final Terms.

This notice can be obtained free of charge from the Luxembourg Listing Agent (BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch, 60 avenue J.F. Kennedy L-2085 Luxembourg) and on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

BNP PARIBAS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MiFIR product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non legislative materials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS") and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MiFIR") (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 31 March 2023 amending and restating the Final

Terms dated 7 February 2023

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of EUR 30,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 7 February 2030

ISIN Code: FR001400FLP3

under the

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(the Programme)

PART A- CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2022 which received approval n° 22-263 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 1 July 2022 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base

Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing at BNP Paribas 16,boulevard des Italiens 75009 Paris, France and www.invest.bnpparibas.com and https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas

2.

(i)

Trade Date:

27 January 2023

(ii)

Series Number:

19914

(iii)

Tranche Number:

1

3.

Specified Currency:

Euro ("EUR")

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

EUR

30,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

EUR

30,000,000

5.

Issue Price of Tranche:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 100,000

7.

(i)

Specified Denomination:

EUR 100,000

(ii)

Calculation Amount:

EUR 100,000

8.

(i)

Issue Date:

7 February 2023

(ii)

Interest Commencement

Issue Date

Date:

9.

(i)

Maturity Date:

7 February 2030

(ii)

Business Day Convention

Following

for Maturity Date:

10.

Form of Notes:

Bearer

11.

Interest Basis:

3.60 per cent. Fixed Rate per annum

(further particulars specified below)

12.

Coupon Switch:

Not applicable

13.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Redemption at par

14.

Change of Interest Basis or

Not applicable

Redemption/Payment Basis:

15.

Put/Call Options:

Not applicable

16.

Exchange Rate:

Not applicable

17.

Status of the Notes:

Senior Preferred Notes

Prior approval of the Relevant Regulator for Senior

Preferred Notes: NotApplicable

18.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

19.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

20.

Method of distribution:

Non-syndicated

21.

Hybrid Notes:

Not applicable

22.

Tax Gross-Up:

Condition 6(e) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and

Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

23.

Interest:

Applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As per Conditions

(ii)

Interest Period End

7 February, each year, from and including 7 February

Date(s):

2024 to and including Maturity Date

(iii)

Business Day Convention

Not applicable

for Interest Period End

Date(s):

(iv)

Interest Payment Date(s):

7 February, each year, from and including 7 February

2024 to and including Maturity Date

(v)

Business Day Convention

Following

for Interest Payment

Date(s):

(vi)

Party responsible for

Calculation Agent

calculating the Rate(s) of

Interest and Interest

Amount(s):

(vii)

Margin(s):

Not applicable

(viii)

Minimum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(ix)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(x)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA), unadjusted

(xi)

Determination Dates:

7 February, each year, from and including 7 February

2024 to and including Maturity Date

(xii)

Accrual to Redemption:

Applicable

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Fixed Rate

(xiv)

Coupon Rate:

Not applicable

24.

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Applicable

(i)

Fixed Rate(s) of Interest:

3.60 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear

on each Interest Payment Date

(ii)

Fixed Coupon Amount(s):

EUR 3,600 per Calculation Amount

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 16:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
