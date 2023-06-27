27 June 2023
BNP PARIBAS
(incorporated in France)
(the Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of EUR 15,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 3 November 2031
ISIN Code: XS2292543753
Series: 19422
under the
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
(the Programme)
This Notice is dated 27 June 2023 and should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 3 February 2021 (the "Final Terms") issued under the Base Prospectus which received visa no n°20-314 from the Autorité des marchés financiers on 3 July 2020 and any Supplements thereto approved and published on or before the date of the Final Terms which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.A blackline version of the Final Terms.
This notice is prepared to correct an error in the form of the Final Terms. A blackline version of the Final Terms is attached below.
This notice can be obtained free of charge from the Luxembourg Listing Agent (BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch, 60 avenue J.F. Kennedy L-2085 Luxembourg) and on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
BNP PARIBAS
FINAL TERMS
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation..
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
UK MiFIR product governance / target market - The Final Terms in respect of any Notes will include a legend entitled "UK MiFIR product governance/target market assessment" which will outline the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EUnon-legislativematerials"), and which channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 21 June 2023 amending and restating the Final
Terms dated 3 February 2021
BNP PARIBAS
(incorporated in France)
(the Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of EUR 15,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 3 November 2031
ISIN Code: XS2292543753
under the €90,000,000,000
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
(the Programme)
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the English Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 3 July 2020 which received approval n° 20-314 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 3 July 2020 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base
Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing at BNP Paribas 16,boulevard des Italiens 75009 Paris, France and www.invest.bnpparibas.com and https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas
2.
(i)
Trade Date:
20 January 2021
(ii)
Series Number:
19422
(iii)
Tranche Number:
1
3.
Specified Currency:
Euro ("EUR")
4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(i)
Series:
EUR 15,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
EUR 15,000,000
5.
Issue Price of Tranche:
100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
6.
Minimum Trading Size:
EUR 100,000
7.
(i)
Specified Denomination:
EUR 100,000
(ii)
Calculation Amount:
EUR 100,000
8.
(i)
Issue Date:
3 February 2021
- Interest Commencement Date: Issue Date
9.
(i)
Maturity Date:
3 November 2031
(ii)
Business Day Convention for
Modified Following
Maturity Date:
10.
Form of Notes:
Bearer
11.
Interest Basis:
0.45 per cent. Fixed Rate per annum
For further particulars see Section 24 below
12.
Coupon Switch:
Not applicable
13.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at par
14.
Change of Interest Basis or
Not applicable
Redemption/Payment Basis:
15.
Put/Call Options:
Issuer Call
16.
Exchange Rate:
Not applicable
17.
Status of the Notes:
Senior Preferred Notes
Prior approval of the Relevant Regulator for
Senior Preferred Notes: Not Applicable
18.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
19.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
20.
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
21.
Hybrid Notes:
Not applicable
22.
Tax Gross-Up:
Condition 6(d) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and
Conditions of the English Law Notes not
applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
23.
Interest:
Applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As per Conditions
(ii)
Interest Period End Date(s):
3 November in each year, with the first such
Interest Payment Date falling on, and including,
3 November 2021 and the final such Interest
Payment Date falling on, and including, the
earlier of the (i) Maturity Date and (ii) Early
Redemption Date, subject in all cases to
adjustment in accordance with the Business Day
Convention
(iii)
Business Day Convention for
Not applicable
Interest Period End Date(s):
(iv)
Interest Payment Date(s):
3 November in each year, with the first such
Interest Payment Date falling on, and including, 3
November 2021 and the final such Interest
Payment Date falling on, and including, the
earlier of the (i) Maturity Date and (ii) Early
Redemption Date, subject in all cases to
adjustment in accordance with the Business Day
Convention
(v)
Business Day Convention for
Modified Following
Interest Payment Date(s):
(vi)
Party responsible for
Calculation Agent
calculating the Rate(s) of
Interest and Interest
Amount(s):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii)
Minimum Interest Rate:
As per Conditions
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day Count Fraction:
30/360, unadjusted
(xi)
Determination Dates:
Not applicable
(xii)
Accrual to Redemption:
Applicable
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Fixed Rate
