NOTICE
to the holders of
those of the
Issue of USD 50,000,000 Zero Coupon Senior Preferred Notes due 26 May 2043
currently outstanding (ISIN: FR001400I2H6)
(the "Notes")
of
BNP Paribas (the "Issuer")
issued on 26 May 2023 pursuant to the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme, subject to and with the benefit of an Agency Agreement dated 1 July 2022 between, inter alia, the Issuer, BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas, Succursale de Luxembourg as principal paying agent.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the holders of the Notes, that with effect on and from 18 August 2023, certain amendments have been made to the terms of the Notes. These amendments are reflected in the amended and restated Final Terms in respect of the Notes dated 18 August 2023.
A copy of the amended and restated Final Terms will be available for inspection at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.
Dated 18 August 2023
Issued by: BNP Paribas
1
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS -TheNotes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8)of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
NO PROSPECTUS IS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH REGULATION (EU) 2017/1129 AND/OR THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 FOR THE ISSUE OF NOTES DESCRIBED BELOW
Amended and RestatedFinalTerms dated 18 August 2023 amending and restating FinalTerms
dated 26 May 2023
BNP PARIBAS
(incorporated in France)
(the Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
1
Issue of USD 50,000,000 Zero Coupon Senior Preferred Notes due 26 May 2043
Series 19967
ISIN Code: FR001400I2H6
under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme
(the Programme)
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation or Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2022 which received approval n° 22-263 from the Autorité des marchés financiers on 1 July 2022 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitute a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain the relevant information. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing at BNP Paribas, Succursale de Luxembourg (in its capacity as Principal Paying Agent), 60 Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg
andwww.invest.bnpparibas.comand https://rates-globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas
2.
(i)
Trade Date:
12 May 2023
(ii)
Series Number:
19967
(iii)
Tranche Number:
1
3.
Specified Currency:
United States Dollar ("USD")
4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(i)
Series:
USD 50,000,000
(ii)
Tranche
USD 50,000,000
5.
Issue Price of Tranche:
100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
6.
Minimum Trading Size:
USD 1,000,000
7.
(i)
Specified Denomination:
USD 1,000,000
(ii)
Calculation Amount:
USD 1,000,000
2
8.
(i)
Issue Date:
- Interest Commencement Date:
- (i) Maturity Date:
- Business Day Convention for Maturity Date:
- Form of Notes:
- Interest Basis:
- Coupon Switch:
- Redemption/Payment Basis:
- Change of Interest Basis or Redemption /Payment Basis:
- Put/Call Options:
- Exchange Rate:
- Status of the Notes:
- Knock-inEvent:
- Knock-outEvent:
- Method of distribution:
- Hybrid Notes:
- Tax Gross-Up:
26 May 2023
26 May 2023
26 May 2043
Modified Following
Bearer
Zero Coupon (further particulars specified below) Not applicable
As described in sub-paragraph 40 below for Final Redemption
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Senior Preferred Notes
Prior permission of the Relevant Regulator for Senior Preferred Notes: Applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Non-syndicated
Not applicable
Condition 6(e) (NoGross-Up) of the Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
23.
Interest:
Not applicable
24.
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
25.
Resettable Notes:
Not applicable
26.
Floating Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
27.
Screen Rate Determination:
Not applicable
28.
ISDA Determination:
Not applicable
29.
FBF Determination:
Not applicable
30.
Zero Coupon Provisions:
Applicable
(i)
Accrued yield:
5.08 per cent. per annum
(ii)
Reference Price:
100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
(iii) Day Count Fraction:
30/360, unadjusted
31.
Index Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
3
- Share Linked/ETI Share Linked Interest Provisions:
- Inflation Linked Interest Provisions:
- Commodity Linked Interest Provisions:
- Fund Linked Interest Provisions:
- ETI Linked Interest Provisions:
- Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked Interest Provisions:
- Underlying Interest Rate Linked Interest Provisions:
- Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3(f) of the Terms and Conditions of the English Law Notes or Condition 3(f) of the Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes, as the case may be):
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
- Final Redemption Amount:
- Final Payout:
- Automatic Early Redemption:
- Issuer Call Option:
- Optional Redemption Dates:
- Optional Redemption Valuation Date(s):
- Optional Redemption Amount(s):
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
New York
Subject to the Issuer Call Option set out in sub-paragraph 43 below, the Final Redemption Amount shall be an amount equal to:
Calculation Amount x 269.40229 per cent.
Not applicable
Not applicable
Applicable
26 May 2029, 26 May 2034 and 26 May 2039, subject to adjustment in accordance with Modified Following Business Day Convention
Not applicable
The Optional Redemption Amount in respect of the relevant Optional Redemption Date shall be as set out below:
Optional
Optional
Optional
Redemptio Redemption
Redemption
n Date
Amount in USD
Amount
in
per Aggregate
USD
per
Nominal
Calculation
Amount:
Amount:
26 May
1,346,233.5
67,311,675.
1,346,23
2029
0
00
3.50
26 May
1,724,728.4
86,236,420.
1,724,72
2034
0
00
8.40
4
Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
