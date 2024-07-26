26 July 2024 NOTICE BNP PARIBAS (incorporated in France) (the Issuer) Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 Issue of up to EUR 30,000,000 S&P Transatlantic 100 ESG Select Equal Weight 5% Decrement Index (EUR) NTR Social Bond Notes due 2 August 2034 ISIN Code: FR001400QB45 under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the Programme) This Notice is dated 26 July 2024 and should be read in conjunction to the Final Terms dated 31 May 2024 (the "Final Terms") issued under the Base Prospectus dated 30 June 2023 which received approval n° 23-268 from the Autorité des marchés financiers on 30 June 2023 and any Supplements thereto approved and published on or before the date of the Final Terms which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged. This notice is prepared to correct an error in the form of the Final Terms. A blackline version of the Final Terms is attached below. This notice can be obtained free of charge from the Luxembourg Listing Agent (BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch, 60 avenue J.F. Kennedy L-2085 Luxembourg) and on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. 1. Item 72 Total commission and concession to read and replaced by: Up to 3.00%. per annum of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 2. PART B item 8. Terms and Conditions of the Non-Exempt Offer, "Offer" to read and replaced by: The Issuer has offered the Notes to the manager which include discount/distribution cost up to the maximum annual amount equivalent to 3% p.a. of the Issue Amount. 1

3. Summary- Section D (English and French) To add and read the following; English version A commission of up to 3.00% of the amount of the Securities placed will be received by the Distributors. This remuneration shall be included in the Issue price French version Une commission de 3.00% du montant des titres effectivement placés sera perçue par les Distributeurs. Cette rémunération est incluse dans le prix d'émission BNP PARIBAS 2

MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 19 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 3 August 2023, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and retail clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling, or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels. Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 26 July 2024 amending and restating the Final Terms dated 31 May 2024 BNP PARIBAS (incorporated in France) (the Issuer) Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 Issue of up to EUR 30,000,000 S&P Transatlantic 100 ESG Select Equal Weight 5% Decrement Index (EUR) NTR Social Bond Notes due 2 August 2034 ISIN Code: FR001400QB45 under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the Programme) Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so: in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 73 of Part A below, provided such person is a Dealer or Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances. Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms. 3

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" and "Annex 2 - Additional Terms and Conditions for Index Linked Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 30 June 2023 which received approval n° 23-268 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 30 June 2023 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus, any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing at https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/debt/documents and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org)and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent. 1. Issuer: BNP Paribas 2. (i) Trade Date: 17 May 2024 Series Number: 20185 Tranche Number: 1 3. Specified Currency: Euro ("EUR") 4. Aggregate Nominal Amount: Series: Up to EUR 30,000,000 Tranche: Up to EUR 30,000,000 5. Issue Price of Tranche: 100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 6. Minimum Trading Size: EUR 1,000 7. (i) Specified Denomination: EUR 1,000 Calculation Amount: EUR 1,000 8. (i) Issue Date: 31 May 2024 Interest Commencement Not applicable Date: 9. (i) Maturity Date: 2 August 2034 (ii) Business Day Convention Following for Maturity Date: 10. Form of Notes: Bearer 11. Interest Basis: 5.00 per cent. Fixed Rate (further particulars specified below) 12. Coupon Switch: Not applicable 13. Redemption/Payment Basis: Index Linked Redemption (See paragraph 47 below) Payout Switch: Not applicable 4

Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/Payment Basis: Put/Call Options: Exchange Rate: Status of the Notes: Knock-in Event: SPS Knock-in Valuation: Level: Knock-inLevel/Knock-in Range Level: Knock-in Period Beginning Date: Knock-in Period Beginning Date Convention: Knock-in Determination Period: Knock-in Determination Day(s): Knock-in Period Ending Date: Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Senior Preferred Notes MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event: Not applicable Prior approval of the Relevant Regulator for Senior Preferred Notes: Not Applicable Applicable If applicable: "less than or equal to" Applicable Closing Price means, in respect of the Underlying Reference and a Scheduled Trading Day, the official closing price of such Underlying Reference on such day as determined by the Calculation Agent, subject as provided in Index Linked Notes Condition 2. Knock-inValue means the Underlying Reference Value SPS Valuation Date means, in respect of these Knock-in provisions, the Knock-in Determination Day Underlying Reference is as set out in item 47(i) below Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Closing Price in respect of such day. Underlying Reference Strike Price means 100 per cent. Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying Reference Strike Price. Not applicable 50.00% Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Redemption Valuation Date Not applicable 5

Knock-in Period Ending Not applicable Date Day Convention: Knock-in Valuation Time: Not applicable Knock-in Observation Price Not applicable Source: Disruption Consequences: Not applicable 19. Knock-out Event: Not applicable 20. Method of distribution: Non-syndicated 21. Hybrid Notes: Not applicable 22. Tax Gross-Up: Condition 6(e) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 23. Interest: Applicable (i) Interest Period(s): Not applicable (ii) Interest Period End Not applicable Date(s): (iii) Business Day Convention Not applicable for Interest Period End Date(s): (iv) Interest Payment Date(s): 4 August 2025 and 3 August 2026 (v) Business Day Convention Following for Interest Payment Date(s): (vi) Party responsible for Calculation Agent calculating the Rate(s) of Interest and Interest Amount(s): (vii) Margin(s): Not applicable (viii) Minimum Interest Rate: Not applicable (ix) Maximum Interest Rate: Not applicable (x) Day Count Fraction: 30/360 Determination Dates: (i) Accrual to Redemption: Applicable (xiii) Rate of Interest: Fixed Rate (xiv) Coupon Rate: Not applicable 24. Fixed Rate Provisions: Applicable (i) Fixed Rate of Interest: 5.00 per cent. on each Interest Payment Date (ii) Fixed Coupon Amount(s): 5.00 per cent. per Calculation Amount (iii) Broken Amount(s): Not applicable 25. Resettable Notes: Not applicable 26. Floating Rate Provisions: Not applicable 27. Screen Rate Determination: Not applicable 28. ISDA Determination: Not applicable 29. FBF Determination: Not applicable 30. Zero Coupon Provisions: Not applicable 31. Index Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable 6

32. Share Linked/ETI Share Linked Not applicable Interest Provisions: 33. Inflation Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable 34. Commodity Linked Interest Not applicable Provisions: 35. Fund Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable 36. ETI Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable 37. Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Not applicable Linked Interest Provisions: 38. Underlying Interest Rate Linked Not applicable Interest Provisions: 39. Additional Business Centre(s) Not applicable (Condition 3(f) of the Terms and Conditions of the English Law Notes or Condition 3(f) of the Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes, as the case may be): PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 40. Final Redemption: Final Payout 41. Final Payout: SPS Payouts SPS Payouts Auto-Callable Products: Autocall Standard Notes: Calculation Amount multiplied by: A) If FR Barrier Value is greater than or equal to the Final Redemption Condition Level: 100% + FR Exit Rate; or B) If FR Barrier Value is less than the Final Redemption Condition Level and no Knock-in Event has occurred: 100% + Coupon Airbag Percentage; or C) If FR Barrier Value is less than the Final Redemption Condition Level and a Knock-in Event has occurred: Min (100%, Final Redemption Value). Strike Price Minimum Value: Applicable Where: 7

42. Automatic Early Redemption: Automatic Early Redemption Event: Coupon Airbag Percentage means 0.00 per cent. Final Redemption Condition Level means 85.00 per cent. Final Redemption Value means the Underlying Reference Value. FR Barrier Value means, in respect of a SPS FR Barrier Valuation Date, the Underlying Reference Value. FR Exit Rate means the FR Rate. FR Rate means 140.00 per cent. SPS FR Barrier Valuation Date means the Valuation Date. SPS Redemption Valuation Date means the Valuation Date. SPS Valuation Date means the SPS Redemption Valuation Date, SPS FR Barrier Valuation Date or the relevant Strike Date, as applicable. Strike Date has the meaning given to such term in item 47. Underlying Reference has the meaning given to such term in item 46(i). Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Closing Level in respect of such day. Underlying Reference Strike Price means the lowest Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference for all the Strike Dates in the Strike Period. Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date (ii) divided by the Underlying Reference Strike Price. Valuation Date means the Redemption Valuation Date. Applicable Target Automatic Early Redemption Standard Automatic Early Redemption Automatic Early Redemption Event 1: 8

Automatic Early Redemption Valuation Time: Automatic Early Redemption Payout: Automatic Early Redemption Date(s): "greater than or equal to" Not applicable SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout: NA x (AER Redemption Percentage + AER Exit Rate) AER Redemption Percentage means 100% Where: AER Exit Rate means, in respect of a SPS ER Valuation Date, the AER Rate. AER Redemption Percentage means 100.00 per cent. NA means the Calculation Amount. Observation Date means the relevant Automatic Early Redemption Valuation Date as set out in item (iv) below Settlement Price Date means the Valuation Date. SPS ER Valuation Date means the Settlement Price Date. Valuation Date means the relevant Automatic Early Redemption Valuation Date. Each Automatic Early Redemption Date n (with n =1 to n=18) n Automatic Automatic Early Early Redemption Redemption Valuation Daten Daten 1 July 19th, 2027 August 02nd, 2027 2 July 19th, 2028 August 02nd, 2028 3 July 19th, 2029 August 02nd, 2029 4 July 19th, 2030 August 02nd, 2030 5 July 21st, 2031 August 04th, 2031 6 July 19th, 2032 August 02nd, 2032 9