26 July 2024

NOTICE

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of up to EUR 30,000,000 S&P Transatlantic 100 ESG Select Equal Weight 5% Decrement

Index (EUR) NTR Social Bond Notes

due 2 August 2034

ISIN Code: FR001400QB45

under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(the Programme)

This Notice is dated 26 July 2024 and should be read in conjunction to the Final Terms dated 31 May 2024 (the "Final Terms") issued under the Base Prospectus dated 30 June 2023 which received approval n° 23-268 from the Autorité des marchés financiers on 30 June 2023 and any Supplements thereto approved and published on or before the date of the Final Terms which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Any information not updated or amended herein should be regarded as unchanged.

This notice is prepared to correct an error in the form of the Final Terms. A blackline version of the Final Terms is attached below.

This notice can be obtained free of charge from the Luxembourg Listing Agent (BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch, 60 avenue J.F. Kennedy L-2085 Luxembourg) and on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

1. Item 72 Total commission and concession to read and replaced by:

Up to 3.00%. per annum of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

2. PART B item 8. Terms and Conditions of the Non-Exempt Offer, "Offer" to read and replaced by:

The Issuer has offered the Notes to the manager which include discount/distribution cost up to the maximum annual amount equivalent to 3% p.a. of the Issue Amount.

1

3. Summary- Section D (English and French) To add and read the following;

English version

A commission of up to 3.00% of the amount of the Securities placed will be received by the Distributors. This remuneration shall be included in the Issue price

French version

Une commission de 3.00% du montant des titres effectivement placés sera perçue par les Distributeurs. Cette rémunération est incluse dans le prix d'émission

BNP PARIBAS

2

MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 19 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 3 August 2023, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and retail clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling, or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 26 July 2024 amending and restating the Final

Terms dated 31 May 2024

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of up to EUR 30,000,000 S&P Transatlantic 100 ESG Select Equal Weight 5% Decrement

Index (EUR) NTR Social Bond Notes

due 2 August 2034

ISIN Code: FR001400QB45

under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(the Programme)

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so:

  1. in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 73 of Part A below, provided such person is a Dealer or Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or
  2. otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.

Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms.

3

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" and "Annex 2 - Additional Terms and Conditions for Index Linked Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 30 June 2023 which received approval n° 23-268 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 30 June 2023 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus, any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these Final

Terms are available for viewing at https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/debt/documents and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org)and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas

2.

(i)

Trade Date:

17 May 2024

Series Number:

20185

Tranche Number:

1

3.

Specified Currency:

Euro ("EUR")

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

Series:

Up to EUR 30,000,000

Tranche:

Up to EUR 30,000,000

5.

Issue Price of Tranche:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 1,000

7.

(i)

Specified Denomination:

EUR 1,000

Calculation Amount:

EUR 1,000

8.

(i)

Issue Date:

31 May 2024

Interest Commencement

Not applicable

Date:

9.

(i)

Maturity Date:

2 August 2034

(ii)

Business Day Convention

Following

for Maturity Date:

10.

Form of Notes:

Bearer

11.

Interest Basis:

5.00 per cent. Fixed Rate

(further particulars specified below)

12.

Coupon Switch:

Not applicable

13.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Index Linked Redemption

(See paragraph 47 below)

Payout Switch: Not applicable

4

  1. Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/Payment Basis:
  2. Put/Call Options:
  3. Exchange Rate:
  4. Status of the Notes:
  5. Knock-inEvent:

SPS Knock-in Valuation:

Level:

Knock-inLevel/Knock-in

Range Level:

Knock-in Period Beginning

Date:

Knock-in Period Beginning

Date Convention:

Knock-in Determination

Period:

Knock-in Determination

Day(s):

Knock-in Period Ending

Date:

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Senior Preferred Notes

MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event: Not applicable

Prior approval of the Relevant Regulator for Senior Preferred Notes: Not Applicable

Applicable

If applicable:

"less than or equal to"

Applicable

Closing Price means, in respect of the Underlying Reference and a Scheduled Trading Day, the official closing price of such Underlying Reference on such day as determined by the Calculation Agent, subject as provided in Index Linked Notes Condition 2.

Knock-inValue means the Underlying Reference Value

SPS Valuation Date means, in respect of these Knock-in provisions, the Knock-in Determination Day

Underlying Reference is as set out in item 47(i) below

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Closing Price in respect of such day.

Underlying Reference Strike Price means 100 per cent.

Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date,

  1. the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying Reference Strike Price.

Not applicable

50.00%

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Redemption Valuation Date

Not applicable

5

Knock-in Period Ending

Not applicable

Date Day Convention:

Knock-in Valuation Time:

Not applicable

Knock-in Observation Price

Not applicable

Source:

Disruption Consequences:

Not applicable

19.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

20.

Method of distribution:

Non-syndicated

21.

Hybrid Notes:

Not applicable

22.

Tax Gross-Up:

Condition 6(e) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and

Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

23.

Interest:

Applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

Not applicable

(ii)

Interest Period End

Not applicable

Date(s):

(iii)

Business Day Convention

Not applicable

for Interest Period End Date(s):

(iv)

Interest Payment Date(s):

4 August 2025 and 3 August 2026

(v)

Business Day Convention

Following

for Interest Payment Date(s):

(vi)

Party responsible for

Calculation Agent

calculating the Rate(s) of Interest

and Interest Amount(s):

(vii)

Margin(s):

Not applicable

(viii)

Minimum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(ix)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(x)

Day Count Fraction:

30/360

  1. Determination Dates:

(i)

Accrual to Redemption:

Applicable

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Fixed Rate

(xiv)

Coupon Rate:

Not applicable

24.

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Applicable

(i)

Fixed Rate of Interest:

5.00 per cent. on each Interest Payment Date

(ii)

Fixed Coupon Amount(s):

5.00 per cent. per Calculation Amount

(iii)

Broken Amount(s):

Not applicable

25.

Resettable Notes:

Not applicable

26.

Floating Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

27.

Screen Rate Determination:

Not applicable

28.

ISDA Determination:

Not applicable

29.

FBF Determination:

Not applicable

30.

Zero Coupon Provisions:

Not applicable

31.

Index Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

6

32.

Share Linked/ETI Share Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

33. Inflation Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable

34.

Commodity Linked Interest

Not applicable

Provisions:

35.

Fund Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

36.

ETI Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

37.

Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate

Not applicable

Linked Interest Provisions:

38.

Underlying Interest Rate Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

39.

Additional Business Centre(s)

Not applicable

(Condition 3(f) of the Terms and

Conditions of the English Law

Notes or Condition 3(f) of the

Terms and Conditions of the

French Law Notes, as the case

may be):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

40.

Final Redemption:

Final Payout

41.

Final Payout:

SPS Payouts

SPS Payouts

Auto-Callable Products:

Autocall Standard Notes:

Calculation Amount multiplied by:

A) If FR Barrier Value is greater than or equal to

the Final Redemption Condition Level:

100% + FR Exit Rate; or

B)

If FR Barrier Value is less

than the

Final

Redemption Condition Level and no Knock-in

Event has occurred:

100% + Coupon Airbag Percentage; or

C)

If FR Barrier Value is less

than the

Final

Redemption Condition Level and a Knock-in

Event has occurred:

Min (100%, Final Redemption Value).

Strike Price Minimum Value: Applicable

Where:

7

42. Automatic Early Redemption:

Automatic Early

Redemption Event:

Coupon Airbag Percentage means 0.00 per cent.

Final Redemption Condition Level means 85.00 per cent.

Final Redemption Value means the Underlying Reference Value.

FR Barrier Value means, in respect of a SPS FR Barrier Valuation Date, the Underlying Reference Value.

FR Exit Rate means the FR Rate.

FR Rate means 140.00 per cent.

SPS FR Barrier Valuation Date means the Valuation Date.

SPS Redemption Valuation Date means the Valuation Date.

SPS Valuation Date means the SPS Redemption Valuation Date, SPS FR Barrier Valuation Date or the relevant Strike Date, as applicable.

Strike Date has the meaning given to such term in item 47.

Underlying Reference has the meaning given to such term in item 46(i).

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Closing Level in respect of such day.

Underlying Reference Strike Price means the lowest Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference for all the Strike Dates in the Strike Period.

Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date (ii) divided by the Underlying Reference Strike Price.

Valuation Date means the Redemption Valuation Date.

Applicable

Target Automatic Early Redemption

Standard Automatic Early Redemption

Automatic Early Redemption Event 1:

8

Automatic Early

Redemption Valuation

Time:

Automatic Early Redemption Payout:

Automatic Early Redemption Date(s):

"greater than or equal to" Not applicable

SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout:

NA x (AER Redemption Percentage + AER Exit Rate)

AER Redemption Percentage means 100%

Where:

AER Exit Rate means, in respect of a SPS ER Valuation Date, the AER Rate.

AER Redemption Percentage means 100.00 per cent.

NA means the Calculation Amount.

Observation Date means the relevant Automatic Early Redemption Valuation Date as set out in item (iv) below

Settlement Price Date means the Valuation Date.

SPS ER Valuation Date means the Settlement Price Date.

Valuation Date means the relevant Automatic Early Redemption Valuation Date.

Each Automatic Early Redemption Date n (with n =1 to n=18)

n

Automatic

Automatic

Early

Early

Redemption

Redemption

Valuation

Daten

Daten

1

July 19th, 2027

August

02nd,

2027

2

July 19th, 2028

August

02nd,

2028

3

July 19th, 2029

August

02nd,

2029

4

July 19th, 2030

August

02nd,

2030

5

July 21st, 2031

August

04th,

2031

6

July 19th, 2032

August

02nd,

2032

9

7

July 19th, 2033

August 02nd,

2033

(A)

Automatic Early

Not applicable

Redemption Level

1:

(B]

Automatic

Early

Not applicable

Redemption

Level

2:

Automatic Early

Not applicable

Redemption Percentage:

AER Rate:

n x 5.00 per cent.

n means, in respect of the related Automatic Early

Redemption Valuation Daten and the related

Automatic Early Redemption Daten, the number in the

column headed "n" in the table above.

AER Exit Rate:

AER Rate

Automatic Early

As set out in item 42 (iv) above

Redemption Valuation

Date(s)/Period(s):

Observation Price Source:

Not applicable

Underlying Reference

Not applicable

Level:

SPS AER Valuation:

Applicable

SPS AER Value 1:

With

SPS AER Value 1 being the Underlying Reference

Value

AER Event 1 Underlyings:

Underlying Reference as per item 46(i) below

AER Event 2 Underlyings:

Not applicable

AER Event 1 Basket:

Not applicable

AER Event 2 Basket:

Not applicable

43.

Issuer Call Option:

Not applicable

44.

Issuer Clean-Up Call:

Not applicable

45.

Noteholder Put Option:

Not applicable

46.

Aggregation:

Not applicable

47. Index Linked Redemption Amount: Applicable

Index/Basket of Indices:

S&P Transatlantic 100 ESG Select Equal Weight 5%

Decrement Index (EUR) NTR (the "Index" or

"Underlying Index")

The Index is a Multi-Exchange Index.

Index Currency:

EUR

Screen Page:

Bloomberg code: SPTFTDEN Index

Specified Maximum Days

Eight (8) Scheduled Business Days

of Disruption:

10

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

