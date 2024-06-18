BNP Paribas post-1Q24 Analysts consensus as of: 24/05/2024 Average Average Average Average BNP PARIBAS GROUP Nb 2Q24 Nb 2024E Nb 2025E Nb 2026E Revenues 15 11,915 15 47,944 15 50,297 15 52,304 Expenses & depreciation 15 -7,052 15 -29,906 15 -30,627 15 -31,254 Gross Operating Income 15 4,862 15 18,038 15 19,670 15 21,050 Provisions 15 -824 15 -3,214 15 -3,340 15 -3,394 Operating Income 15 4,039 15 14,824 15 16,329 15 17,656 Associates 15 148 15 724 15 658 15 676 Other non op. items 15 30 15 272 15 123 15 108 Total non operating items 15 178 15 996 15 781 15 784 Pre-tax Income 15 4,217 15 15,820 15 17,111 15 18,440 Taxes 15 -1,128 15 -4,205 15 -4,549 15 -4,934 Minorities 15 -125 15 -437 15 -481 15 -510 Net Income Group share 15 2,965 15 11,179 15 12,081 15 12,996

The consensus published in the table above was collected and aggregated by BNP Paribas Investor Relations team. It corresponds to arithmetic average of Profit and Loss estimates at the Group level, provided by analysts contacted by BNP Paribas to contribute, of which the complete list is disclosed here: https://invest.bnpparibas/en/bnp-paribas-share. The same method is applied for each collected consensus. "Nb" corresponds to the number of analysts that contributed to the consensus during the specified time period: from 16.05.2024 to 24.05.2024.

