BNP Paribas
post-1Q24
Analysts consensus as of:
24/05/2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
BNP PARIBAS GROUP
Nb
2Q24
Nb
2024E
Nb
2025E
Nb
2026E
Revenues
15
11,915
15
47,944
15
50,297
15
52,304
Expenses & depreciation
15
-7,052
15
-29,906
15
-30,627
15
-31,254
Gross Operating Income
15
4,862
15
18,038
15
19,670
15
21,050
Provisions
15
-824
15
-3,214
15
-3,340
15
-3,394
Operating Income
15
4,039
15
14,824
15
16,329
15
17,656
Associates
15
148
15
724
15
658
15
676
Other non op. items
15
30
15
272
15
123
15
108
Total non operating items
15
178
15
996
15
781
15
784
Pre-tax Income
15
4,217
15
15,820
15
17,111
15
18,440
Taxes
15
-1,128
15
-4,205
15
-4,549
15
-4,934
Minorities
15
-125
15
-437
15
-481
15
-510
Net Income Group share
15
2,965
15
11,179
15
12,081
15
12,996
The consensus published in the table above was collected and aggregated by BNP Paribas Investor Relations team. It corresponds to arithmetic average of Profit and Loss estimates at the Group level, provided by analysts contacted by BNP Paribas to contribute, of which the complete list is disclosed here: https://invest.bnpparibas/en/bnp-paribas-share. The same method is applied for each collected consensus. "Nb" corresponds to the number of analysts that contributed to the consensus during the specified time period: from 16.05.2024 to 24.05.2024.
The opinions, estimates and forecasts or predictions of the analysts, and the consensus information derived from them, are those of the analysts alone and do not represent opinions, estimates, forecasts or predictions of BNP Paribas or its management. Among other things it may mean that the consensus figures above do not reflect the latest market information and developments or the current market sentiment.
By including this information on its website, BNP Paribas does not endorse or concur with any of these opinions, estimates, forecasts or predictions and disclaims any liability for the completeness, timeliness, accuracy of such information. BNP Paribas does not assume any responsibility to update, revise or supplement such information.
The consensus figures are provided for information purposes only and are not intended to, nor do they, constitute investment advice or any solicitation to buy, hold or sell securities or other financial instruments of the BNP Paribas Group.
This document contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the BNP Paribas Group's actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BNP Paribas SA published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 17:17:07 UTC.