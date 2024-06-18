BNP Paribas

post-1Q24

Analysts consensus as of:

24/05/2024

Average

Average

Average

Average

BNP PARIBAS GROUP

Nb

2Q24

Nb

2024E

Nb

2025E

Nb

2026E

Revenues

15

11,915

15

47,944

15

50,297

15

52,304

Expenses & depreciation

15

-7,052

15

-29,906

15

-30,627

15

-31,254

Gross Operating Income

15

4,862

15

18,038

15

19,670

15

21,050

Provisions

15

-824

15

-3,214

15

-3,340

15

-3,394

Operating Income

15

4,039

15

14,824

15

16,329

15

17,656

Associates

15

148

15

724

15

658

15

676

Other non op. items

15

30

15

272

15

123

15

108

Total non operating items

15

178

15

996

15

781

15

784

Pre-tax Income

15

4,217

15

15,820

15

17,111

15

18,440

Taxes

15

-1,128

15

-4,205

15

-4,549

15

-4,934

Minorities

15

-125

15

-437

15

-481

15

-510

Net Income Group share

15

2,965

15

11,179

15

12,081

15

12,996

The consensus published in the table above was collected and aggregated by BNP Paribas Investor Relations team. It corresponds to arithmetic average of Profit and Loss estimates at the Group level, provided by analysts contacted by BNP Paribas to contribute, of which the complete list is disclosed here: https://invest.bnpparibas/en/bnp-paribas-share. The same method is applied for each collected consensus. "Nb" corresponds to the number of analysts that contributed to the consensus during the specified time period: from 16.05.2024 to 24.05.2024.

The opinions, estimates and forecasts or predictions of the analysts, and the consensus information derived from them, are those of the analysts alone and do not represent opinions, estimates, forecasts or predictions of BNP Paribas or its management. Among other things it may mean that the consensus figures above do not reflect the latest market information and developments or the current market sentiment.

By including this information on its website, BNP Paribas does not endorse or concur with any of these opinions, estimates, forecasts or predictions and disclaims any liability for the completeness, timeliness, accuracy of such information. BNP Paribas does not assume any responsibility to update, revise or supplement such information.

The consensus figures are provided for information purposes only and are not intended to, nor do they, constitute investment advice or any solicitation to buy, hold or sell securities or other financial instruments of the BNP Paribas Group.

This document contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by third parties. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the BNP Paribas Group's actual future results, financial situation, development or performance, and the estimates given here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 17:17:07 UTC.