  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:00:57 2023-02-09 am EST
64.12 EUR   +0.42%
BNP Paribas : Blackout Periods 1Q 2023

02/09/2023 | 05:26am EST
Blackout Periods

FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Blackout period starting date

Monday 17 April 2023

Wednesday 12 July 2023

Publication date

Wednesday 3 May 2023

Thursday 27 July 2023

1

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 10:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
Financials
Sales 2022 50 156 M 53 810 M 53 810 M
Net income 2022 10 506 M 11 271 M 11 271 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,98x
Yield 2022 6,27%
Capitalization 78 766 M 84 504 M 84 504 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 63,85 €
Average target price 72,28 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS19.91%84 504
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.12%418 392
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.21%291 882
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%215 931
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.86%184 981
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 037