BNP Paribas : Blackout Periods 1Q 2023
FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS
Blackout period starting date
Monday 17 April 2023
Wednesday 12 July 2023
Publication date
Wednesday 3 May 2023
Thursday 27 July 2023
Sales 2022
50 156 M
53 810 M
53 810 M
Net income 2022
10 506 M
11 271 M
11 271 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,98x
Yield 2022
6,27%
Capitalization
78 766 M
84 504 M
84 504 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,62x
Nbr of Employees
190 000
Free-Float
86,8%
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
63,85 €
Average target price
72,28 €
Spread / Average Target
13,2%
