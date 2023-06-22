BNP PARIBAS CSR STRATEGY
S U STA I N A B I L I T Y F U LLY E M B E D D E D W I T H I N T H E G R O U P ST R AT E G Y
A LO N G - STA N D I N G C O M M I T M E N T TO G E T H E R W I T H O U R C L I E N TS W I T H C O N C R E T E A C T I O N S
Nov. 2010
Nov. 2015
Oct. 2017
May 2020
May 2021
Oct. 2021
May 2022
Jan 2023
First coal related
Doubled renewable
policy with
energy commitment
financing and
from EUR 7bn in 2015 to
investment
EUR 15bn in 2020
restrictive criteria
Commitment to invest
EUR100m in transition
start-ups
No further financing of
coal-fired power plants
in high income countries
The first of the world's 35 largest banks to cease dealings with shale oil & gas (O&G) and tar sands companies
Commitment to cease financing the thermal coal sector value chain by 2030 in the EU & OECD countries, and by 2040 in the rest of the world
Publication of 1st TCFD report
Commitment to net zero by 2050 and signature of theNet-ZeroBanking Alliance
Initial interim commitment to reduce credit exposure to O&G exploration & production activities by 10% between 2020 & 2025
Creation of the Low-
Carbon Transition Group bringing together over 250 professionals worldwide to support & advise Corporate & Institutional clients on their transition to a sustainable &low-carboneconomy
Restriction of support to energy companies significantly involved in the Arctic2 & Amazon regions, in
shale O&G and tar sands3
Publication of 1st Alignment report on 3 sectors
Commitment to reduce credit exposure to Upstream O&G production activities by 12% between 2020 & 2025
New Commitment to reduce financing to oil exploration and production by 80% compared to the financing in Sep. 2022, to reach less than 1bn in 2030, and to decrease its financing to gas by 30% in 2030
Commitment to achieve a target of EUR 40 bn in financing for the production of low carbon energies by 2030
May 2023
Publication of the first Climate Report,
including net zero commitments for 3 new sectors (steel, aliminium, cement)
Update of the O&G policy including more detail on its plans to withdraw from new oil and gas field financing, and to oil and gas activity.
Commitment to no longer provide any financing dedicated to new oil & gas fields
Strong leading positions in sustainable finance
- World's best bank for Sustainable Finance 2022 award by Euromoney
- N°1 worldwide in sustainable bonds1 with $14.2bn at 31.03.23
- N°1 worldwide in green bonds with $9bn at 31.03.23
- N°3 worldwide in sustainability-linked loans with $3.2bn at 31.03.23
1. Including green bonds
C S R D A S H B O A R D : 1 0 I N D I C ATO R S W I T H 2 0 2 5 TA R G E TS TO M O N I TO R P R O G R E S S
Pillar
No.
Indicator
2022
2025 Objective
Our economic
responsibility
1
Amount of sustainable loans
EUR 87 billion
EUR 150 billion
2
Amount of sustainable bonds
EUR 32 billion
EUR 200 billion
3
Amount of assets under management at the end of 2022 in open-ended funds distributed in
EUR 223 billion
EUR 300 billion
Europe under articles 8 and 9 according to the SFDR.
Our social
responsibility
4
Share of women among the SMP population (Senior Management Position)
35.2%
40%
5
Number of solidarity hours performed by employees (#1MillionHours2Help)
1 126 142 hours
1 million hours
(in 2021 & 2022)
(over two rolling years)
6
Proportion of employees who completed at least four training courses during the previous
97.4%
90%
twelve months
Our civic
responsibility
7
Number of beneficiaries of products and services supporting financial inclusion
3.3 million beneficiaries
6 million beneficiaries
Our environmental
responsibility
8
Amount of support for our clients in the transition to a low-carbon economy
EUR 44 billion
EUR 200 billion
9
Amount of financing to companies contributing to protect terrestrial and marine biodiversity
EUR 1.8 billion
EUR 4 billion
10
Greenhouse gas emissions in tons of CO2 equivalent (tCO2eq) / full-time employees
1.65 teqCO2/FTE
1.85 teqCO2/FTE
Group Sustainability and Incentive Scheme:
20% of more than 8,400 key employees' deferred variable compensation relies on the performance of the 10 CSR performance indicators
See Dashboard definitions in the URD 2022page 626
A C O M P R E H E N S I V E G O V E R N A N C E
Board of Directors
- to approve the CSR strategy and the annual reporting (e.g. 2022 vigilance plan)
- CGEN, Corporate Governance & Nominations Committee, extended its responsibilities to Ethics, Conduct and CSR in 2016
Executive Committee to validate the ESG strategy and Group commitments
Sustainable Finance Strategic Committee
Sponsored by CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, meets bi-monthly
Attendees: majority of Executive Committee's members + representatives of Clients Coverage + head of CSR
- toapprove the overall strategy in terms of sustainable finance,
- todecide on the overall commitments made by the Group and the Sustainable Finance commercial policies,
- tomonitor operational implementation
Sustainable Finance Infrastructure Committee
Chaired by the Group COO
Attendees: key contributors from different business lines and functions.
- toindustrialise ESG processes, data and reporting
ESG Regulatory Committee
- toassess the operational consequences of the main new regulations
Governing bodies covering
risk-related topics
CCDG
(General Management Credit Committee)
- procedure specifies CCDG will review all issues surrounding the acceptability of risksincluding ethics and CSR
GSCC
(Group Supervisory and Control Committee)
- to validate financing and investment policies
