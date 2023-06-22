BNP PARIBAS CSR STRATEGY

The first of the world's 35 largest banks to cease dealings with shale oil & gas (O&G) and tar sands companies

Commitment to cease financing the thermal coal sector value chain by 2030 in the EU & OECD countries, and by 2040 in the rest of the world

Initial interim commitment to reduce credit exposure to O&G exploration & production activities by 10% between 2020 & 2025

Commitment to net zero by 2050 and signature of theNet-ZeroBanking Alliance

Carbon Transition Group bringing together over 250 professionals worldwide to support & advise Corporate & Institutional clients on their transition to a sustainable &low-carboneconomy

Commitment to reduce credit exposure to Upstream O&G production activities by 12% between 2020 & 2025

Restriction of support to energy companies significantly involved in the Arctic2 & Amazon regions, in

New Commitment to reduce financing to oil exploration and production by 80% compared to the financing in Sep. 2022, to reach less than 1bn in 2030, and to decrease its financing to gas by 30% in 2030

Commitment to achieve a target of EUR 40 bn in financing for the production of low carbon energies by 2030