BNP Paribas : Clients drive innovation for better responsible savings solutions at BNP Paribas Wealth Management

Our approach is always to start from the client's needs and to offer them a comprehensive experience that addresses questions of the responsible impact of their investments at every stage of their journey. It is both a desire they have expressed and what we strive to achieve.

Thanks to these innovative tools and the support of their advisers, BNP Paribas private banking clients are able to make their investment choices with full knowledge of the facts.

Transparency, to be able to rely on clear and verified indications of how responsible an asset is. This is the driving purpose behind the Clover rating methodology. Designed by BNP Paribas Wealth Management, this tool measures the level of sustainability of all financial products offered by the bank, whether responsible or not.

Performance, in order to convince investors that the need for responsible solutions does not mean sacrificing financial profitability;

Information , i.e understanding how they can prioritise actions through their choices of responsible investments as well as the nature and purpose of these investments. To meet this need, BNP Paribas Wealth Management created the innovative myImpact tool (see below).

In house, BNP Paribas Wealth Management's responsible transformation is based on four main areas:

1. Training teams

A culture of sustainability concerns all employees of Wealth Management and, first and foremost, the Private Bankers who directly advise clients. They are, of course, trained in responsible investment solutions - or in the process of being trained in certain countries - and all training will continue on an ongoing basis, every quarter, in order to be fully up to date on the latest developments.

2. Extra-financial criteria

The bank's approach is also intended to be qualitative. Asset targeting is now based on ESG criteria, Wealth Management's proprietary Clover rating, which rates and classifies investment products according to their level of responsibility, based on 130 criteria, as well as the new European Sustainable Finance Regulation (SFDR).

3. Processing and accessibility of ESG data

4. Location

Integrating all ESG data into the bank's IT tools so that all information is directly accessible to customers' applications is crucial and represents one of the major projects being undertaken in the coming years.

BNP Paribas Wealth Management's responsible finance strategy must be adapted to each country and respond to a variety of contexts, sensibilities and regulations. "Today, the 'responsible investment' team is supplemented on the ground by specialists, or 'impact coordinators', present in each country, to adapt needed impacts according to local realities," details Éléonore Bedel. "We need to train all our employees on the challenges of the environmental and social impacts of our solutions and their long-term value creation, so they can be distributed everywhere. The key is that our bankers themselves are extremely comfortable talking about it to their clients, just as comfortable as they would feel talking about it in their private lives."