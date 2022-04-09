BNP Paribas : Communique

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

UK MiFIR product governance / target market - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Final Terms dated 11 April 2022

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of PLN 45,000,000 Callable Fixed Rate Senior Non Preferred Notes due 11 April 2030

ISIN Code: FR0014009NP6 under the €90,000,000,000

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(the Programme)

PART A- CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 2 July 2021 which received approval n° 21-273 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 21-273 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing at BNP Paribas 16,boulevard des Italiens 75009 Paris, France andwww.invest.bnpparibas.comand https://rates-globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.

1. Issuer: BNP Paribas 2. (i) Trade Date: 1 April 2022 (ii) Series Number: 19742 (iii) Tranche Number: 1 3. Specified Currency: Polish Zloty ("PLN") 4. Aggregate Nominal Amount: (i) Series: PLN 45,000,000 (ii) Tranche: PLN 45,000,000 5. Issue Price of Tranche: 100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 6. Minimum Trading Size: PLN 500,000 7. (i) Specified Denomination: PLN 500,000 (ii) Calculation Amount: PLN 500,000 8. 11 April 2022 Issue Date 9. 11 April 2030 Modified Following 10. Bearer 11. 6.21 per cent. Fixed Rate per annum (further particulars specified below) 12. Not applicable 13. Redemption at par Coupon Switch: Redemption/Payment Basis:

(i) Issue Date:

(ii) Interest Commencement Date:

(i) Maturity Date:

(ii) Business Day Convention for Maturity Date:

Form of Notes:

Interest Basis:

14. Change of Interest Basis or Not applicable Redemption/Payment Basis: 15. Put/Call Options: Issuer Call (full particulars specified below) 16. Exchange Rate: Not applicable 17. Status of the Notes: Senior Non Preferred Notes MREL/TLAC Criteria Event: Not applicable 18. Knock-in Event: Not applicable 19. Knock-out Event: Not applicable 20. Method of distribution: Non-syndicated 21. Hybrid Notes: Not applicable 22. Tax Gross-Up: Condition 6(e) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 23. Interest: Applicable (i) Interest Period(s): As per Conditions (ii) Interest Period End 11 April each year, from and including 11 April 2023 Date(s): to and including Maturity Date (iii) Business Day Convention Not applicable for Interest Period End Date(s): (iv) Interest Payment Date(s): 11 April each year, from and including 11 April 2023 to and including Maturity Date (v) Business Day Convention Following for Interest Payment Date(s): (vi) Party responsible for Calculation Agent calculating the Rate(s) of Interest and Interest Amount(s): (vii) Margin(s): Not applicable (viii) Minimum Interest Rate: Not applicable (ix) Maximum Interest Rate: Not applicable (x) Day Count Fraction: 30/360, unadjusted (xi) Determination Dates: Not applicable (xii) Accrual to Redemption: Not applicable (xiii) Rate of Interest: Fixed Rate (xiv) Coupon Rate: Not applicable Applicable 6.21 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on each Interest Payment Date

24.

Fixed Rate Provisions:

(i) Fixed Rate(s) of Interest:

(ii)Fixed Coupon Amount(s):PLN 31,050 per Calculation Amount

25. Resettable Notes: (iii) Broken Amount(s): (iv) Resettable Notes:

26. Floating Rate Provisions:

27. Screen Rate Determination:

28. ISDA Determination:

29. FBF Determination:

30. Zero Coupon Provisions:

31. Index Linked Interest Provisions:

32. Share Linked/ETI Share Linked Interest Provisions:

33. Inflation Linked Interest Provisions:

34. Commodity Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable

35. Fund Linked Interest Provisions:

36. ETI Linked Interest Provisions:

37. Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked Interest Provisions:

38. Underlying Interest Rate Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable

39. Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3(e) of the Terms and Conditions of the English Law Notes or Condition 3(e) of the Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes, as the case may be):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

40. Final Redemption:

41. Final Payout:

42. Automatic Early Redemption:

43. Issuer Call Option: : (i) Optional Redemption Date(s):

TARGET2 System

SPS Fixed Percentage Securities Constant 1

Where:

Constant Percentage 1 means 100% Not applicable

Not applicable Applicable

11 April 2027

(ii) Optional Redemption Valuation Date(s):

(iii) Optional Redemption Amount(s):

Not applicableCalculation Amount x 100 per cent.