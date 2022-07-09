Log in
BNP Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP22851427

07/09/2022 | 04:34am EDT
FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Where interest, discount income, prepayment fee, redemption premium or break cost is derived from any Notes by any person who is not resident in Singapore and who carries on any operations in Singapore through a permanent establishment in Singapore, the tax exemption available for qualifying debt securities (subject to certain conditions) under the Income Tax Act 1947 (2020 Revised Edition) of Singapore (the "ITA") shall not apply if such person acquires such Notes using the funds and profits of such person's operations through a permanent establishment in Singapore. Any person whose interest, discount income, prepayment fee, redemption premium or break cost derived from the Notes is not exempt from tax (including for the reasons described above) shall include such income in a return of income made under the ITA.

1

Notification under Section 309B(1)(c) of the Securities and Futures Act 2001 (2020 Revised Edition) of Singapore, as modified or amended from time to time (the "SFA") - In connection with Section 309B of the SFA and the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018 of Singapore (the "CMP Regulations 2018"), the Issuer has determined, and hereby notifies all relevant persons (as defined in Section 309A(1) of the SFA), that the Notes are "prescribed capital markets products" (as defined in the CMP Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04-N12:Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA- N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).

Final Terms dated 8 July 2022

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of SGD 300,000,000 Resettable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due July 2032

ISIN Code: FR001400BLE6

under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(the Programme)

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

2

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the section entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2022 which received approval n° 22-263 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 1 July 2022 which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at

www.invest.bnpparibas.comandhttps://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspxand, with these Final Terms, on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org)and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas

2.

(i)

Trade Date:

4 July 2022

(ii)

Series Number:

19809

(iii)

Tranche Number:

1

3.

Specified Currency:

Singapore Dollars ("SGD")

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

SGD 300,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

SGD 300,000,000

5.

Issue Price of Tranche:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

Minimum Trading Size:

Not applicable

7.

(i)

Specified Denomination:

SGD 250,000

(ii)

Calculation Amount:

SGD 250,000

8.

(i)

Issue Date:

12 July 2022

(ii)

Interest Commencement

Issue Date

Date:

9.

(i)

Maturity Date:

Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 12 July

2032

(ii)

Business Day Convention

Modified Following

for Maturity Date:

10.

Form of Notes:

Bearer

11.

Interest Basis:

Resettable (further particulars specified below)

12.

Coupon Switch:

Not applicable

13.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Redemption at par

14.

Change of Interest Basis or

Not applicable

Redemption/Payment Basis:

15.

Put/Call Options:

Issuer Call (further particulars specified below)

16.

Exchange Rate:

Not applicable

17.

Status of the Notes:

Subordinated

18.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

19.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

3

20.

Method of distribution:

Syndicated

21.

Hybrid Notes:

Not applicable

22.

Tax Gross-Up:

Condition 6(e) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and

Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

23.

Interest:

Applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As per Conditions

  1. Interest Period End Date(s): 12 January and 12 July in each year, from and including 12 January 2023

(iii)

Business Day Convention

Modified Following

for Interest Period End

Date(s):

(iv)

Interest Payment Date(s):

12 January and 12 July in each year, from and

including 12 January 2023

(v)

Business Day Convention

Modified Following

for Interest Payment

Date(s):

  1. Party responsible for calculating the Rate(s) of Interest and Interest Amount(s):
  2. Margin(s):

Calculation Agent

+2.683 per cent. per annum from and including the First Reset Date (as defined below) to but excluding the Maturity Date

(viii)

Minimum Interest Rate:

As per Conditions

(ix)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(x)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/365 (Fixed)

(xi)

Determination Dates:

Not applicable

(xii)

Accrual to Redemption:

Applicable

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Resettable

(xiv)

Coupon Rate:

Not applicable

24.

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

25.

Resettable Notes:

Applicable

(i)

Initial Rate of Interest:

5.250 per cent. per annum payable semi annually in

arrear

(ii)

Reset Rate:

Mid-Swap Rate

(iii)

Initial Margin:

Not applicable

  1. Initial Rate Determination Not applicable Date:

(v)

First Margin:

+2.683 per cent. per annum

(vi)

Subsequent Margin:

Not applicable

(vii)

First Reset Date:

The Interest Payment Date falling on or about 12 July

2027

4

(viii)

Second Reset Date:

Not applicable

  1. Subsequent Reset Date(s): Not applicable

(x)

Relevant Screen Page:

"OTC SGD OIS" page on Bloomberg under the "BGN"

panel and the column headed "Ask"

(xi)

Mid-Swap Rate:

Single Mid-Swap Rate

Initial Mid-Swap Rate Final Fallback: Not applicable

Reset Maturity Initial Mid-Swap Rate Final Fallback:

Not applicable

Last Observable Mid-Swap Rate Final Fallback:

Applicable

(xii)

Mid-Swap Maturity:

5-year

(xiii)

Mid-Swap Floating Leg

6-month Compounded SORA (payable semi-annually

Benchmark Rate:

in-arrear)

(xiv)

Reference Bond:

Not applicable

(xv)

Reset Determination Date:

The date falling 2 Singapore Business Days prior to

the First Reset Date

(xvi)

Relevant Time:

4.00 p.m. (Singapore time)

(xvii)

CMT Rate Maturity:

Not applicable

(xviii)

Initial CMT Rate:

Not applicable

26.

Floating Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

27.

Screen Rate Determination:

Not applicable

28.

ISDA Determination:

Not applicable

29.

FBF Determination:

Not applicable

30.

Zero Coupon Provisions:

Not applicable

31.

Index Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

32.

Share Linked/ETI Share Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

33.

Inflation Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

34.

Commodity Linked Interest

Not applicable

Provisions:

35.

Fund Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

36.

ETI Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

37.

Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

38.

Underlying Interest Rate Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

39.

Additional Business Centre(s)

TARGET2, Singapore and New York

(Condition 3(f) of the Terms and

Conditions of the English Law Notes

or Condition 3(f) of the Terms and

Conditions of the French Law Notes,

as the case may be):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 08:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
