BNP Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP22851427

Issue of SGD 300,000,000 Resettable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due July 2032
ISIN Code: FR001400BLE6
under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme
(the Programme)
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the section entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2022 which received approval n° 22-263 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 1 July 2022 which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. The Base Prospectus is available for viewing at
www.invest.bnpparibas.comandhttps://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspxand, with these Final Terms, on the AMF website(www.amf-france.org)and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas
2.
(i)
Trade Date:
4 July 2022
(ii)
Series Number:
19809
(iii)
Tranche Number:
1
3.
Specified Currency:
Singapore Dollars ("SGD")
4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(i)
Series:
SGD 300,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
SGD 300,000,000
5.
Issue Price of Tranche:
100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
6.
Minimum Trading Size:
Not applicable
7.
(i)
Specified Denomination:
SGD 250,000
(ii)
Calculation Amount:
SGD 250,000
8.
(i)
Issue Date:
12 July 2022
(ii)
Interest Commencement
Issue Date
Date:
9.
(i)
Maturity Date:
Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 12 July
2032
(ii)
Business Day Convention
Modified Following
for Maturity Date:
10.
Form of Notes:
Bearer
11.
Interest Basis:
Resettable (further particulars specified below)
12.
Coupon Switch:
Not applicable
13.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at par
14.
Change of Interest Basis or
Not applicable
Redemption/Payment Basis:
15.
Put/Call Options:
Issuer Call (further particulars specified below)
16.
Exchange Rate:
Not applicable
17.
Status of the Notes:
Subordinated
18.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
19.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
20.
Method of distribution:
Syndicated
21.
Hybrid Notes:
Not applicable
22.
Tax Gross-Up:
Condition 6(e) (NoGross-Up) of the Terms and
Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
23.
Interest:
Applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As per Conditions
Interest Period End Date(s): 12 January and 12 July in each year, from and including 12 January 2023
(iii)
Business Day Convention
Modified Following
for Interest Period End
Date(s):
(iv)
Interest Payment Date(s):
12 January and 12 July in each year, from and
including 12 January 2023
(v)
Business Day Convention
Modified Following
for Interest Payment
Date(s):
Party responsible for calculating the Rate(s) of Interest and Interest Amount(s):
Margin(s):
Calculation Agent
+2.683 per cent. per annum from and including the First Reset Date (as defined below) to but excluding the Maturity Date
(viii)
Minimum Interest Rate:
As per Conditions
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/365 (Fixed)
(xi)
Determination Dates:
Not applicable
(xii)
Accrual to Redemption:
Applicable
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Resettable
(xiv)
Coupon Rate:
Not applicable
24.
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
25.
Resettable Notes:
Applicable
(i)
Initial Rate of Interest:
5.250 per cent. per annum payable semi annually in
arrear
(ii)
Reset Rate:
Mid-Swap Rate
(iii)
Initial Margin:
Not applicable
Initial Rate Determination Not applicable Date:
(v)
First Margin:
+2.683 per cent. per annum
(vi)
Subsequent Margin:
Not applicable
(vii)
First Reset Date:
The Interest Payment Date falling on or about 12 July
2027
(viii)
Second Reset Date:
Not applicable
Subsequent Reset Date(s): Not applicable
(x)
Relevant Screen Page:
"OTC SGD OIS" page on Bloomberg under the "BGN"
panel and the column headed "Ask"
(xi)
Mid-Swap Rate:
Single Mid-Swap Rate
Initial Mid-Swap Rate Final Fallback: Not applicable
Reset Maturity Initial Mid-Swap Rate Final Fallback:
Not applicable
Last Observable Mid-Swap Rate Final Fallback:
Applicable
(xii)
Mid-Swap Maturity:
5-year
(xiii)
Mid-Swap Floating Leg
6-month Compounded SORA (payable semi-annually
Benchmark Rate:
in-arrear)
(xiv)
Reference Bond:
Not applicable
(xv)
Reset Determination Date:
The date falling 2 Singapore Business Days prior to
the First Reset Date
(xvi)
Relevant Time:
4.00 p.m. (Singapore time)
(xvii)
CMT Rate Maturity:
Not applicable
(xviii)
Initial CMT Rate:
Not applicable
26.
Floating Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
27.
Screen Rate Determination:
Not applicable
28.
ISDA Determination:
Not applicable
29.
FBF Determination:
Not applicable
30.
Zero Coupon Provisions:
Not applicable
31.
Index Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
32.
Share Linked/ETI Share Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
33.
Inflation Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
34.
Commodity Linked Interest
Not applicable
Provisions:
35.
Fund Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
36.
ETI Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
37.
Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
38.
Underlying Interest Rate Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
39.
Additional Business Centre(s)
TARGET2, Singapore and New York
(Condition 3(f) of the Terms and
Conditions of the English Law Notes
or Condition 3(f) of the Terms and
Conditions of the French Law Notes,
as the case may be):
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
