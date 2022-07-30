Log in
BNP Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP22855223

07/30/2022
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Final Terms dated 25 July 2022

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of EUR 150,000,000 Fixed Rate Senior Non Preferred Notes due 25 July 2034

ISIN Code: FR001400BYA7 under the

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(the Programme)

PART A- CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2022 which received approval n° 22-263 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 1 July 2022 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base

Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing at BNP Paribas 16,boulevard des Italiens 75009 Paris, France and www.invest.bnpparibas.com and https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas

2.

(i)

Trade Date:

18 July 2022

(ii)

Series Number:

19823

(iii)

Tranche Number:

1

3.

Specified Currency:

Euro ("EUR")

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

EUR 150,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

EUR 150,000,000

5.

Issue Price of Tranche:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 100,000

7.

(i)

Specified Denomination:

EUR 100,000

8.

(i)

Issue Date:

25 July 2022

(ii)

Interest Commencement

Issue Date

Date:

9.

(i)

Maturity Date:

25 July 2034

(ii)

Business Day Convention

Modified Following

for Maturity Date:

10.

Form of Notes:

Bearer

11.

Interest Basis:

3.606 per cent. Fixed Rate per annum

(further particulars specified below)

12.

Coupon Switch:

Not applicable

13.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Redemption at par

14.

Change of Interest Basis or

Not applicable

Redemption/Payment Basis:

15.

Put/Call Options:

Not applicable

16.

Exchange Rate:

Not applicable

17.

Status of the Notes:

Senior Non Preferred Notes

MREL/TLAC Criteria Event: Not applicable

18.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

19.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

20.

Method of distribution:

Non-syndicated

21.

Hybrid Notes:

Not applicable

22.

Tax Gross-Up:

Condition 6(e) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and

Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

23.

Interest:

Applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As per Conditions

(ii)

Interest Period End

25 July each year, from and including 25 July 2023

Date(s):

to and including Maturity Date

(iii)

Business Day Convention

Not applicable

for Interest Period End

Date(s):

(iv)

Interest Payment Date(s):

25 July each year, from and including 25 July 2023

to and including Maturity Date

(v)

Business Day Convention

Modified Following

for Interest Payment

Date(s):

(vi)

Party responsible for

Calculation Agent

calculating the Rate(s) of

Interest and Interest

Amount(s):

(vii)

Margin(s):

Not applicable

(viii)

Minimum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(ix)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(x)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA), unadjusted

(xi)

Determination Dates:

25 July each year, from and including 25 July 2023

to and including Maturity Date

(xii)

Accrual to Redemption:

Not applicable

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Fixed Rate

(xiv)

Coupon Rate:

Not applicable

24.

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Applicable

(i)

Fixed Rate(s) of Interest:

3.606 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear

on each Interest Payment Date

(ii)

Fixed Coupon Amount(s):

EUR 3,606 per Calculation Amount

(iii)

Broken Amount(s):

Not applicable

(iv)

Resettable Notes:

Not applicable

25.

Resettable Notes:

Not applicable

26.

Floating Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

27.

Screen Rate Determination:

Not applicable

28.

ISDA Determination:

Not applicable

29.

FBF Determination:

Not applicable

30.

Zero Coupon Provisions:

Not applicable

31.

Index Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

32.

Share Linked/ETI Share Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

33. Inflation Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable

34.

Commodity Linked Interest

Not applicable

Provisions:

35.

Fund Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

36.

ETI Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

37.

Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate

Not applicable

Linked Interest Provisions:

38.

Underlying Interest Rate Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

39.

Additional Business Centre(s)

TARGET2

(Condition 3(e) of the Terms and

Conditions of the English Law

Notes or Condition 3(e) of the

Terms and Conditions of the

French Law Notes, as the case

may be):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

40.

Final Redemption:

Final Payout

41.

Final Payout:

SPS Fixed Percentage Securities

Constant Percentage 1

Where:

Constant Percentage 1 means 100%

42.

Automatic Early Redemption:

Not applicable

43.

Issuer Call Option: :

Not applicable

44.

Noteholder Put Option

Not applicable

45.

Aggregation:

Not applicable

46. Index Linked Redemption Amount: Not applicable

47.

Share Linked/ETI Share Linked

Not applicable

Redemption Amount:

48.

Inflation Linked Redemption

Not applicable

Amount:

Not applicable

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 08:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
