BNP Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP22867808

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
UK MiFIR product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non legislative materials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS") and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MiFIR") (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Issue of EUR 65,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 17 October 2025
ISIN Code: FR001400DAS5
under the
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
(the Programme)
PART A- CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2022 which received approval n° 22-263 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 1 July 2022 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base
Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing at BNP Paribas 16,boulevard des Italiens 75009 Paris, France and www.invest.bnpparibas.com and https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas
2.
(i)
Trade Date:
10 October 2022
(ii)
Series Number:
19885
(iii)
Tranche Number:
1
3.
Specified Currency:
Euro ("EUR")
4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(i)
Series:
EUR
65,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
EUR
65,000,000
5.
Issue Price of Tranche:
100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
6.
Minimum Trading Size:
EUR 100,000
7.
(i)
Specified Denomination:
EUR 100,000
(ii)
Calculation Amount:
EUR 100,000
8.
(i)
Issue Date:
17 October 2022
(ii)
Interest Commencement
Issue Date
Date:
9.
(i)
Maturity Date:
17 October 2025
(ii)
Business Day Convention
Following
for Maturity Date:
10.
Form of Notes:
Bearer
11.
Interest Basis:
3.535 per cent. Fixed Rate per annum
(further particulars specified below)
12.
Coupon Switch:
Not applicable
13.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at par
14.
Change of Interest Basis or
Not applicable
Redemption/Payment Basis:
15.
Put/Call Options:
Not applicable
16.
Exchange Rate:
Not applicable
17.
Status of the Notes:
Senior Preferred Notes
Prior approval of the Relevant Regulator for Senior
Preferred Notes: Not Applicable
18.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
19.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
20.
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
21.
Hybrid Notes:
Not applicable
22.
Tax Gross-Up:
Condition 6(e) (NoGross-Up) of the Terms and
Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
23.
Interest:
Applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As per Conditions
(ii)
Interest Period End
17 October, each year, from and including 17 October
Date(s):
2023 to and including Maturity Date
(iii)
Business Day Convention
Not applicable
for Interest Period End
Date(s):
(iv)
Interest Payment Date(s):
17 October, each year, from and including 17 October
2023 to and including Maturity Date
(v)
Business Day Convention
Following
for Interest Payment
Date(s):
(vi)
Party responsible for
Calculation Agent
calculating the Rate(s) of
Interest and Interest
Amount(s):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii)
Minimum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual (ICMA), unadjusted
(xi)
Determination Dates:
17 October, each year, from and including 17 October
2023 to and including Maturity Date
(xii)
Accrual to Redemption:
Not applicable
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Fixed Rate
(xiv)
Coupon Rate:
Not applicable
24.
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Applicable
(i)
Fixed Rate(s) of Interest:
3.535 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear
on each Interest Payment Date
(ii)
Fixed Coupon Amount(s):
EUR 3,535 per Calculation Amount
(iii)
Broken Amount(s):
Not applicable
(iv)
Resettable Notes:
Not applicable
25.
Resettable Notes:
Not applicable
26.
Floating Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
27.
Screen Rate Determination:
Not applicable
28.
ISDA Determination:
Not applicable
29.
FBF Determination:
Not applicable
30.
Zero Coupon Provisions:
Not applicable
31.
Index Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
32.
Share Linked/ETI Share Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
33. Inflation Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable
34.
Commodity Linked Interest
Not applicable
Provisions:
35.
Fund Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
36.
ETI Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
37.
Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate
Not applicable
Linked Interest Provisions:
38.
Underlying Interest Rate Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
39.
Additional Business Centre(s)
TARGET2
(Condition 3(e) of the Terms and
Conditions of the English Law
Notes or Condition 3(e) of the
Terms and Conditions of the
French Law Notes, as the case
may be):
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
40.
Final Redemption:
Final Payout
41.
Final Payout:
SPS Fixed Percentage Securities
Constant 1
Where:
Constant Percentage 1 means 100%
42.
Automatic Early Redemption:
Not applicable
43.
Issuer Call Option: :
Not applicable
44.
Noteholder Put Option
Not applicable
45.
Aggregation:
Not applicable
46. Index Linked Redemption Amount: Not applicable
47.
Share Linked/ETI Share Linked
Not applicable
Redemption Amount:
48.
Inflation Linked Redemption
Not applicable
Amount:
