    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39:16 2023-02-03 am EST
61.72 EUR   +0.19%
05:50aBnp Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP23883261
PU
02/03Analysis-ECB policymakers converging on end-point for rate hikes
RE
02/03North American Morning Briefing: Big Tech -3-
DJ
BNP Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP23883261

02/04/2023 | 05:50am EST
FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of:

  1. a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that:

  1. the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties, professional clients and retail clients, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate (iii) the following channels for distribution of the Notes to retail clients are appropriate, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable. Any information on sales to negative target market will be reported as applicable under MiFID II. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under MiFID II, as applicable.

1

Final Terms dated 23 January 2023

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of Up to EUR 10,000,000 Worst-of Athena Notes linked to Basket of Shares due February 2028

Series: 19906

under the

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(the Programme)

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so:

  1. in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 73 of Part A below, provided such person is a Dealer or Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or
  2. otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.

Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms

2

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the English Law Notes" "Annex 3 - Additional Terms and Conditions for Share Linked Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2022 which received approval n° 22-263 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 1 July 2022 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing at BNP Paribas 16,boulevard des Italiens 75009 Paris, France and

www.invest.bnpparibas.comandhttps://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.

  1. Issuer:
  2. (i) Trade Date:
  1. Series Number:
    1. Tranche Number:
  2. Specified Currency:
  3. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
    1. Series:
    2. Tranche:
  5. Issue Price of Tranche:
  6. Minimum Trading Size:
  7. (i) Specified Denomination:
    1. Calculation Amount:
  9. (i) Issue Date:
    1. Interest Commencement Date:
  11. (i) Maturity Date:
    1. Business Day Convention for Maturity Date:
  13. Form of Notes:
  14. Interest Basis:
  15. Coupon Switch:
  16. Redemption/Payment Basis:

BNP Paribas

10 February 2023

19906

1

Euro ("EUR")

Up to EUR 10,000,000

Up to EUR 10,000,000

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

EUR 1,000

EUR 1,000

24 February 2023

Issue Date

24 February 2028

Following

Bearer

Share Linked Interest (further particulars specified below)

Not applicable

Share Linked Redemption (See paragraph 31 below)

Payout Switch: Not applicable

3

  1. Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/Payment Basis:
  2. Put/Call Options:
  3. Exchange Rate:
  4. Status of the Notes:
  5. Knock-inEvent:
    1. SPS Knock-in Valuation:

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Senior Preferred Notes

Prior approval of the Relevant Regulator for Senior Preferred Notes: Not Applicable

Applicable

A Knock-in Event will occur if the Knock-in Value is less than the Knock-in Level on the relevant Knock-in Determination Day

Applicable

Strike Price Closing Value: Applicable

Where:

Basket has the meaning given to such term in item 32(i).

Knock-in Value means Worst Value.

SPS Valuation Date means the Knock-in Determination Day.

Strike Date has the meaning given to such term in item 32(vii).

Underlying Reference has the meaning given to such term in item 32(i).

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Closing Price in respect of such day.

Underlying Reference Strike Price means, the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference on the Strike Date.

k

Underlying

Strike Date

Reference

1

ADYEN NA

10

February

2023

2

ASML NA

10

February

2023

Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date (ii) divided by the Underlying Reference Strike Price.

Worst Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the lowest Underlying Reference Value for any

4

Underlying Reference in the Basket in respect of such

SPS Valuation Date.

(ii)

Level:

Not applicable

(iii)

Knock-inLevel/Knock-in

70.00%

Range Level:

(iv)

Knock-in Period Beginning

Not applicable

Date:

(v)

Knock-in Period Beginning

Not applicable

Date Convention:

(vi)

Knock-in Determination

Not applicable

Period:

(vii)

Knock-in Determination

Redemption Valuation Date

Day(s):

  1. Knock-inPeriod Ending Date: Not applicable

(ix)

Knock-in Period Ending Date

Not applicable

Day Convention:

(x)

Knock-in Valuation Time:

Not applicable

(xi)

Knock-in Observation Price

Not applicable

Source:

(xii)

Disruption Consequences:

Applicable

19.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

20.

Method of distribution:

Non-syndicated

21.

Hybrid Notes:

Not applicable

22.

Tax Gross-Up:

Condition 6(d) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and

Conditions of the English Law Notes not applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

23.

Interest:

Not applicable

24.

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

25.

Resettable Notes;

Not applicable

26.

Floating Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

27.

Screen Rate Determination:

Not applicable

28.

ISDA Determination:

Not applicable

29.

FBF Determination:

Not applicable

30.

Zero Coupon Provisions:

Not applicable

31.

Index Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

32.

Share Linked/ETI Share Linked

Applicable

Interest Provisions:

Share Linked Notes: Applicable

  1. Share(s)/Share Company/Basket of Shares/GDR/ADR/ETI

i

Underlying Reference

Bloomberg Code

ISIN Code

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 04 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2023 10:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
Financials
Sales 2022 50 156 M 54 429 M 54 429 M
Net income 2022 10 666 M 11 575 M 11 575 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,72x
Yield 2022 6,48%
Capitalization 76 859 M 83 406 M 83 406 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 61,72 €
Average target price 70,48 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS15.91%83 406
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.61%413 846
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.99%291 323
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%216 574
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.39%182 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 468