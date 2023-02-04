BNP Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP23883261

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of:
Issue of Up to EUR 10,000,000 Worst-of Athena Notes linked to Basket of Shares due February 2028
Series: 19906
under the
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
(the Programme)
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so:
in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 73 of Part A below, provided such person is a Dealer or Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or
otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
Neither the Issuer nor any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Notes in any other circumstances.
Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the English Law Notes" "Annex 3 - Additional Terms and Conditions for Share Linked Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2022 which received approval n° 22-263 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 1 July 2022 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing at BNP Paribas 16,boulevard des Italiens 75009 Paris, France and
www.invest.bnpparibas.comandhttps://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.
Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/Payment Basis:
Put/Call Options:
Exchange Rate:
Status of the Notes:
Knock-inEvent:
SPS Knock-in Valuation:
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Senior Preferred Notes
Prior approval of the Relevant Regulator for Senior Preferred Notes: Not Applicable
Applicable
A Knock-in Event will occur if the Knock-in Value is less than the Knock-in Level on the relevant Knock-in Determination Day
Applicable
Strike Price Closing Value: Applicable
Where:
Basket has the meaning given to such term in item 32(i).
Knock-in Value means Worst Value.
SPS Valuation Date means the Knock-in Determination Day.
Strike Date has the meaning given to such term in item 32(vii).
Underlying Reference has the meaning given to such term in item 32(i).
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Closing Price in respect of such day.
Underlying Reference Strike Price means, the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference on the Strike Date.
k
Underlying
Strike Date
Reference
1
ADYEN NA
10
February
2023
2
ASML NA
10
February
2023
Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date (ii) divided by the Underlying Reference Strike Price.
Worst Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the lowest Underlying Reference Value for any
4
Underlying Reference in the Basket in respect of such
SPS Valuation Date.
(ii)
Level:
Not applicable
(iii)
Knock-inLevel/Knock-in
70.00%
Range Level:
(iv)
Knock-in Period Beginning
Not applicable
Date:
(v)
Knock-in Period Beginning
Not applicable
Date Convention:
(vi)
Knock-in Determination
Not applicable
Period:
(vii)
Knock-in Determination
Redemption Valuation Date
Day(s):
Knock-inPeriod Ending Date: Not applicable
(ix)
Knock-in Period Ending Date
Not applicable
Day Convention:
(x)
Knock-in Valuation Time:
Not applicable
(xi)
Knock-in Observation Price
Not applicable
Source:
(xii)
Disruption Consequences:
Applicable
19.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
20.
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
21.
Hybrid Notes:
Not applicable
22.
Tax Gross-Up:
Condition 6(d) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and
Conditions of the English Law Notes not applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
23.
Interest:
Not applicable
24.
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
25.
Resettable Notes;
Not applicable
26.
Floating Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
27.
Screen Rate Determination:
Not applicable
28.
ISDA Determination:
Not applicable
29.
FBF Determination:
Not applicable
30.
Zero Coupon Provisions:
Not applicable
31.
Index Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
32.
Share Linked/ETI Share Linked
Applicable
Interest Provisions:
Share Linked Notes: Applicable
Share(s)/Share Company/Basket of Shares/GDR/ADR/ETI
i
Underlying Reference
Bloomberg Code
ISIN Code
5
