BNP Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP23887439

17 February 2023
NOTICE
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of up to SEK 100,000,000 Credit Linked Certificates with principal and interest at risk on a 16% to 32% tranche of the iTraxx Europe Crossover Series 38, Version 1 due January 2028
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP
Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
Issue Date: 2 March 2023
Series Number: FICRT 10616 PB
ISIN: SE0019175647
The nominal amount is SEK 9,020,000
The Fixed Rate of Interest is 7.75 per cent. per annum
Unless otherwise defined in this Notice, capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Base Prospectus.
Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
As Issuer:
By: ................................
(duly authorised)
Disclaimer
BNP Paribas SA published this content on 04 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2023 10:19:04 UTC.