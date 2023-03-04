BNP Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP23887439

17 February 2023

NOTICE

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of up to SEK 100,000,000 Credit Linked Certificates with principal and interest at risk on a 16% to 32% tranche of the iTraxx Europe Crossover Series 38, Version 1 due January 2028

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP

Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

Issue Date: 2 March 2023

Series Number: FICRT 10616 PB

ISIN: SE0019175647

The nominal amount is SEK 9,020,000

The Fixed Rate of Interest is 7.75 per cent. per annum

Unless otherwise defined in this Notice, capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning given to them in the Base Prospectus.

