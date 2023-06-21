BNP Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP23915821

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 16 June 2023 amending and restating the Final
Issue of EUR 200,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due February 2025
(to be consolidated and form a single series with the Issuer's EUR 800,000,000 Floating Rate
Notes due February 2025 issued on 24 February 2023)
ISIN Code: FR001400HLM6
under the
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
(the Programme)
PART A- CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 1 July 2022 which received approval n° 22-263 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 1 July 2022 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base
Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing at BNP Paribas 16,boulevard des Italiens 75009 Paris, France and www.invest.bnpparibas.com and https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas
2.
(i)
Trade Date:
19 April 2023
(ii)
Series Number:
19923
(iii)
Tranche Number:
2
The Notes will be consolidated and form a single
series with the existing EUR 800,000,000 Floating
Rate Notes due February 2025 issued on 24 February
2023 (the "Existing Notes") as from the date of
consolidation which is expected to be on or around
forty (40) days after the Issue Date.
3.
Specified Currency:
Euro ("EUR")
4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
(i)
Series:
EUR
1,000,000,000
(ii)
Tranche:
EUR
200,000,000
5.
Issue Price of Tranche:
99.90 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
6.
Minimum Trading Size:
EUR 100,000
7.
(i)
Specified Denomination:
EUR 100,000
(ii)
Calculation Amount:
EUR 100,000
8.
(i)
Issue Date:
26
April 2023
(ii)
Interest Commencement
24
February 2023
Date:
9.
(i)
Maturity Date:
24
February 2025
(ii)
Business Day Convention
Modified Following
for Maturity Date:
10.
Form of Notes:
Bearer
11.
Interest Basis:
3 month EURIBOR + 0.30 per cent. Floating Rate
(further particulars specified below)
12.
Coupon Switch:
Not applicable
13.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Redemption at par
14.
Change of Interest Basis or
Not applicable
Redemption/Payment Basis:
15.
Put/Call Options:
Not applicable
16.
Exchange Rate:
Not applicable
17.
Status of the Notes:
Senior Preferred Notes
Prior approval of the Relevant Regulator for Senior
Preferred Notes: Not Applicable
18.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
19.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
20.
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
21.
Hybrid Notes:
Not applicable
22.
Tax Gross-Up:
Condition 6(e) (NoGross-Up) of the Terms and
Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
23.
Interest:
Applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As per Conditions
(ii)
Interest Period End
24 February, 24 May, 24 August and 24 November
Date(s):
starting on 24 May 2023 , each year, from and
including 24 May 2023 to and including Maturity Date.
The first full coupon payment being from 24 February
2023 to 24 May 2023.
(iii)
Business Day Convention
Not applicable
for Interest Period End
Date(s):
(iv)
Interest Payment Date(s):
24 February, 24 May, 24 August and 24 November,
each year, from and including 24 May 2023 to and
including Maturity Date
The first full coupon payment being from 24 February
2023 to 24 May 2023.
(v)
Business Day Convention
Modified Following
for Interest Payment
Date(s):
(vi)
Party responsible for
Calculation Agent
calculating the Rate(s) of
Interest and Interest
Amount(s):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii)
Minimum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/360, adjusted
Determination Dates:
Accrual to Redemption:
Rate of Interest:
Coupon Rate:
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Resettable Notes:
Floating Rate Provisions:
Manner in which the Rate of Interest and Interest Amount is to be determined:
Floating Rate is determined by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula:
3 months EURIBOR + 0.30 per cent
If the Calculation Agent determines that the Screen Page is not available for the purpose of determining the Reference Rate, the Calculation Agent acting in good faith and in a commercially reasonable manner will determine a successor benchmark rate or substitute rate that there is an industry accepted successor rate to be used by the Calculation Agent as applicable, to determine the Rate of Interest.
Screen Rate Determination
Not applicable
Applicable
3 month EURIBOR
Second Brussels Business Day prior to the start of each Interest Period
11:00 am, Brussels time
Reuters EURIBOR01
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
