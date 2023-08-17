FINAL TERMS

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point

  1. of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of:

  1. a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that:

  1. the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

1

Final Terms dated 16 August 2023

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of GBP 750,000,000 Resettable Senior Preferred Notes due August 2029

ISIN Code: FR001400I7U8

under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(the Programme)

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

2

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the section entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 30 June 2023 which received approval n° 23-268 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 30 June 2023 and the supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplement") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and

  1. provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base Prospectus and these Final
    Terms are available for viewing athttps://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/debt/documentsand on the AMF website(www.amf-france.org)and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.
  1. Issuer:
  2. (i) Trade Date:

Series Number:

Tranche Number:

  1. Specified Currency:
  2. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

Series:

Tranche:

  1. Issue Price of Tranche:
  2. Minimum Trading Size:
  3. (i) Specified Denomination:

Calculation Amount:

8.

(i)

Issue Date:

Interest Commencement Date:

9.

(i)

Maturity Date:

Business Day Convention for

Maturity Date:

  1. Form of Notes:
  2. Interest Basis:
  3. Coupon Switch:
  4. Redemption/Payment Basis:
  5. Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/Payment Basis:
  6. Put/Call Options:
  7. Exchange Rate:
  8. Status of the Notes:

BNP Paribas

9 August 2023

20014

1

Great British Pounds ("GBP")

GBP 750,000,000

GBP 750,000,000

99.834 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount Not applicable

GBP 100,000

GBP 100,000

18 August 2023 Issue Date

18 August 2029 Not applicable

Bearer

Resettable (further particulars specified below) Not applicable

Redemption at par Not applicable

Issuer Call (further particulars specified below) Not applicable

Senior Preferred Notes

MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event: Applicable

3

Prior permission of the Relevant Regulator for Senior Preferred Notes: Applicable

  1. Knock-inEvent:
  2. Knock-outEvent:
  3. Method of distribution:
  4. Hybrid Notes:
  5. Tax Gross-Up:

Not applicable Not applicable Syndicated Not applicable

Condition 6(e) (NoGross-Up) of the Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

23.

Interest:

Applicable

Interest Period(s):

As per Conditions

Interest Period End Date(s):

18 February and 18 August in each year, from and

including 18 February 2024

Business Day Convention for

Not applicable

Interest Period End Date(s):

Interest Payment Date(s):

18 February and 18 August in each year, from and

including 18 February 2024

Business Day Convention for

Following

Interest Payment Date(s):

Party

responsible

for

calculating

the

Rate(s)

of

Interest

and

Interest

Calculation Agent

Amount(s):

Margin(s):

+ 1.55 per cent. per annum from and including the First

Reset Date (as defined below) to but excluding the

Maturity Date

Minimum Interest Rate:

As per Conditions

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual (ICMA) unadjusted

Determination Dates:

18 February and 18 August in each year

Accrual to Redemption:

Applicable

Rate of Interest:

Resettable

Coupon Rate:

Not applicable

24.

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

25.

Resettable Notes:

Applicable

Initial Rate of Interest:

6.000 per cent. per annum payable semi-annually in

arrear

Reset Rate:

Reference Bond Rate

Initial Margin:

Not applicable

Initial Rate Determination

Not applicable

Date:

First Margin:

+ 1.55 per cent. per annum

Subsequent Margin:

Not applicable

4

First Reset Date:

The Interest Payment Date falling on or about 18 August

2028

Second Reset Date:

Not applicable

Subsequent Reset Date(s):

Not applicable

Relevant Screen Page:

Not applicable

Mid-Swap Rate:

Not applicable

Mid-Swap Maturity:

Not applicable

Mid-Swap

Floating

Leg

Not applicable

Benchmark Rate:

Reference Bond:

As defined in Condition 3(f)

Dealer Quotations Reference Bond Rate

Reset Determination Date:

Two London Business Days prior to the First Reset Date

Relevant Time:

Not applicable

CMT Rate Maturity:

Not applicable

Initial CMT Rate:

Not applicable

26.

Floating Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

27.

Screen Rate Determination:

Not applicable

28.

ISDA Determination:

Not applicable

29.

FBF Determination:

Not applicable

30.

Zero Coupon Provisions:

Not applicable

31.

Index Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

32. Share Linked/ETI Share Linked Not applicable Interest Provisions:

33.

Inflation Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

34. Commodity Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable

35.

Fund Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

36.

ETI Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

37.

Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

38. Underlying Interest Rate Linked Not applicable Interest Provisions:

39. Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3(f) of the Terms and Conditions of the English Law Notes or Condition 3(f) of the Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes, as the case may be):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

  1. Final Redemption:
  2. Final Payout:
  3. Automatic Early Redemption:
  4. Issuer Call Option:

T2, London

Calculation Amount x 100 per cent. Not applicable

Not applicable Applicable

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 08:15:08 UTC.