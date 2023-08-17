FINAL TERMS
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point
- of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of:
- a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that:
- the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
1
Final Terms dated 16 August 2023
BNP PARIBAS
(incorporated in France)
(the Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of GBP 750,000,000 Resettable Senior Preferred Notes due August 2029
ISIN Code: FR001400I7U8
under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme
(the Programme)
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Notes may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any Dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
2
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the section entitled "Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 30 June 2023 which received approval n° 23-268 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 30 June 2023 and the supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplement") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and
- provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base Prospectus and these Final
Terms are available for viewing athttps://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/debt/documentsand on the AMF website(www.amf-france.org)and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.
- Issuer:
- (i) Trade Date:
Series Number:
Tranche Number:
- Specified Currency:
- Aggregate Nominal Amount:
Series:
Tranche:
- Issue Price of Tranche:
- Minimum Trading Size:
- (i) Specified Denomination:
Calculation Amount:
8.
(i)
Issue Date:
Interest Commencement Date:
9.
(i)
Maturity Date:
Business Day Convention for
Maturity Date:
- Form of Notes:
- Interest Basis:
- Coupon Switch:
- Redemption/Payment Basis:
- Change of Interest Basis or Redemption/Payment Basis:
- Put/Call Options:
- Exchange Rate:
- Status of the Notes:
BNP Paribas
9 August 2023
20014
1
Great British Pounds ("GBP")
GBP 750,000,000
GBP 750,000,000
99.834 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount Not applicable
GBP 100,000
GBP 100,000
18 August 2023 Issue Date
18 August 2029 Not applicable
Bearer
Resettable (further particulars specified below) Not applicable
Redemption at par Not applicable
Issuer Call (further particulars specified below) Not applicable
Senior Preferred Notes
MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event: Applicable
3
Prior permission of the Relevant Regulator for Senior Preferred Notes: Applicable
- Knock-inEvent:
- Knock-outEvent:
- Method of distribution:
- Hybrid Notes:
- Tax Gross-Up:
Not applicable Not applicable Syndicated Not applicable
Condition 6(e) (NoGross-Up) of the Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes not applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
23.
Interest:
Applicable
Interest Period(s):
As per Conditions
Interest Period End Date(s):
18 February and 18 August in each year, from and
including 18 February 2024
Business Day Convention for
Not applicable
Interest Period End Date(s):
Interest Payment Date(s):
18 February and 18 August in each year, from and
including 18 February 2024
Business Day Convention for
Following
Interest Payment Date(s):
Party
responsible
for
calculating
the
Rate(s)
of
Interest
and
Interest
Calculation Agent
Amount(s):
Margin(s):
+ 1.55 per cent. per annum from and including the First
Reset Date (as defined below) to but excluding the
Maturity Date
Minimum Interest Rate:
As per Conditions
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
Day Count Fraction:
Actual/Actual (ICMA) unadjusted
Determination Dates:
18 February and 18 August in each year
Accrual to Redemption:
Applicable
Rate of Interest:
Resettable
Coupon Rate:
Not applicable
24.
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
25.
Resettable Notes:
Applicable
Initial Rate of Interest:
6.000 per cent. per annum payable semi-annually in
arrear
Reset Rate:
Reference Bond Rate
Initial Margin:
Not applicable
Initial Rate Determination
Not applicable
Date:
First Margin:
+ 1.55 per cent. per annum
Subsequent Margin:
Not applicable
4
First Reset Date:
The Interest Payment Date falling on or about 18 August
2028
Second Reset Date:
Not applicable
Subsequent Reset Date(s):
Not applicable
Relevant Screen Page:
Not applicable
Mid-Swap Rate:
Not applicable
Mid-Swap Maturity:
Not applicable
Mid-Swap
Floating
Leg
Not applicable
Benchmark Rate:
Reference Bond:
As defined in Condition 3(f)
Dealer Quotations Reference Bond Rate
Reset Determination Date:
Two London Business Days prior to the First Reset Date
Relevant Time:
Not applicable
CMT Rate Maturity:
Not applicable
Initial CMT Rate:
Not applicable
26.
Floating Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
27.
Screen Rate Determination:
Not applicable
28.
ISDA Determination:
Not applicable
29.
FBF Determination:
Not applicable
30.
Zero Coupon Provisions:
Not applicable
31.
Index Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
32. Share Linked/ETI Share Linked Not applicable Interest Provisions:
33.
Inflation Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
34. Commodity Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable
35.
Fund Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
36.
ETI Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
37.
Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
38. Underlying Interest Rate Linked Not applicable Interest Provisions:
39. Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3(f) of the Terms and Conditions of the English Law Notes or Condition 3(f) of the Terms and Conditions of the French Law Notes, as the case may be):
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
- Final Redemption:
- Final Payout:
- Automatic Early Redemption:
- Issuer Call Option:
T2, London
Calculation Amount x 100 per cent. Not applicable
Not applicable Applicable
5
Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BNP Paribas SA published this content on 17 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2023 08:15:08 UTC.